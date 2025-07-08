7 warm-up exercises for runners, approved by a physiotherapist and fitness expert

Love running? Try these warm-up exercises for runners to improve balance and strength, as well as avoid injuries.

Do you usually just wake up, wash your face, brush your teeth, change your nightwear to your running gear, and set out for a run? Whether you are a beginner or a professional, remember that your body needs a proper wake-up all before you hit the ground running. According to fitness expert Shwetambhari Shetty, indulging in a set of gentle warm-up exercises for runners, you can ease your joints into motion, fire up your muscles, make your stride smoother, and avoid unwanted injuries.

In a recent Instagram post, Shwetambhari Shetty demonstrated must-do warm-up exercises before running. She credited this warm-up drill for runners to physiotherapist Somya Rout.

“Think of this as your body’s ‘good morning’ before a run. Before the high knees and butt kicks, start here. It wakes up your feet, unlocks your hips, and sets the stage for the miles ahead,” Shetty wrote alongside the video.

Warm-up exercises for runners

There are multiple health benefits of running. But before you go for it, don’t forget the important warm-up exercises for runners. They prepare your body physically and mentally, setting you up for a safer, smoother, and more efficient run. Here is a warm-up set for runners, as suggested by the fitness expert:

1. Big Toe Tap

The big toe tap is as simple as lifting and lowering only the big toe on your feet while standing up. It activates foot muscles and improves ankle mobility. These attributes help in stability while running.

How to do it:

Stand tall and lift your toes off the ground while keeping your heels planted

Tap your big toes lightly on the floor and then lift again.

2. Soleus-Heel raises

Before every run, you should warm up the soleus and calf muscles to absorb the impact while running. This may be essential to prevent calf strains and Achilles tendon injuries.

How to do it:

Straight leg version: Stand upright and lift your heels off the ground, then slowly lower

Bent knee version: Slightly bend your knees and repeat the heel raise. This targets deeper calf muscles (soleus).

3. Single leg sit to stand

Balance and strength are important virtues for effective running. Therefore, it is important that you activate your glutes, hamstrings, and quads for a good run. The single leg sit to stand exercise builds strength around the knees by mobilizing these muscle groups to help you run better.

How to do it:

Sit on the edge of a chair or bench.

With one leg extended in front of you, stand up using the other leg

Lower back down with control

4. Standing mountain climber

You don’t want to be running with tight muscles in your hips and core, do you? Try the standing mountain climber to activate hip mobility and prepare your body for a cardio boost.

How to do it:

Stand tall, bring one knee toward your chest while swinging the opposite arm forward

Alternate sides in a controlled, marching pace.

5. Single Leg

This warm-up exercise for runners may seem easy, but it packs in a lot: it improves balance and co-ordination and contributes towards ankle stability.

How to do it:

Simply stand on one leg and hold for 20–30 seconds.

6. Standing Bent Knee Kick Back

Glutes and hamstrings are some of your most critical muscles for running. Activating these is important for a stronger stride, and that is what a Standing Bent Knee Kick Back does for you.

How to do it:

Stand tall, bend one knee to 90° and gently kick your heel back (like a donkey kick, but standing)

Squeeze your glutes as you kick back.

7. Forward and reverse lunges

Want one warm-up exercise that has triple benefits? Try the forward and reverse lunges for strength, mobility and balance. It warms up quads, glutes, hamstrings, and stretches the hip flexors, which help a runner run better.

How to do it:

Step forward into a lunge, then push back to standing

Then step backward into a reverse lunge.

These fitness expert-suggested warm-up exercises for runners should be tried by alternating legs for multiple repetitions.