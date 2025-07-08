7 warm-up exercises for runners, approved by a physiotherapist and fitness expert

Do you usually just wake up, wash your face, brush your teeth, change your nightwear to your running gear, and set out for a run? Whether you are a beginner or a professional, remember that your body needs a proper wake-up all before you hit the ground running. According to fitness expert Shwetambhari Shetty, indulging in a set of gentle warm-up exercises for runners, you can ease your joints into motion, fire up your muscles, make your stride smoother, and avoid unwanted injuries.
In a recent Instagram post, Shwetambhari Shetty demonstrated must-do warm-up exercises before running. She credited this warm-up drill for runners to physiotherapist Somya Rout.
“Think of this as your body’s ‘good morning’ before a run. Before the high knees and butt kicks, start here. It wakes up your feet, unlocks your hips, and sets the stage for the miles ahead,” Shetty wrote alongside the video.
There are multiple health benefits of running. But before you go for it, don’t forget the important warm-up exercises for runners. They prepare your body physically and mentally, setting you up for a safer, smoother, and more efficient run. Here is a warm-up set for runners, as suggested by the fitness expert:
The big toe tap is as simple as lifting and lowering only the big toe on your feet while standing up. It activates foot muscles and improves ankle mobility. These attributes help in stability while running.
How to do it:
Before every run, you should warm up the soleus and calf muscles to absorb the impact while running. This may be essential to prevent calf strains and Achilles tendon injuries.
How to do it:
Balance and strength are important virtues for effective running. Therefore, it is important that you activate your glutes, hamstrings, and quads for a good run. The single leg sit to stand exercise builds strength around the knees by mobilizing these muscle groups to help you run better.
How to do it:
You don’t want to be running with tight muscles in your hips and core, do you? Try the standing mountain climber to activate hip mobility and prepare your body for a cardio boost.
How to do it:
This warm-up exercise for runners may seem easy, but it packs in a lot: it improves balance and co-ordination and contributes towards ankle stability.
How to do it:
Glutes and hamstrings are some of your most critical muscles for running. Activating these is important for a stronger stride, and that is what a Standing Bent Knee Kick Back does for you.
How to do it:
Want one warm-up exercise that has triple benefits? Try the forward and reverse lunges for strength, mobility and balance. It warms up quads, glutes, hamstrings, and stretches the hip flexors, which help a runner run better.
How to do it:
These fitness expert-suggested warm-up exercises for runners should be tried by alternating legs for multiple repetitions.
