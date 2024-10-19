Top walking tips for seniors to stay healthy and safe!

Walking is a good exercise for people of all age groups, especially for older adults as it is a low-impact physical activity. But there are walking tips for seniors they should follow.

Walking is a cardio exercise that many people find beneficial. It is an exercise that can be good for the heart, bones, and overall health. What makes it one of the best exercises is that you don’t have to use any special equipment or need training. It can be done in your room or outside in the park. For older adults, walking is highly beneficial because it provides a way to maintain physical fitness without straining the joints too much. But there are a few walking tips for seniors that they should keep in mind to prevent injuries and to stay safe.

Health benefits of walking for seniors

Here are some of the benefits of walking for older adults –

1. Improves cardiovascular health

Walking can improve heart health, increase circulation and lower blood pressure. “This might help prevent heart disease, strokes, and other cardiovascular diseases,” says physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai. Walking for approximately 30 minutes a day (5 days a week) is associated with a 19 percent reduction in coronary heart disease risk, according to a study published in Current Opinion in Cardiology in 2010.

2. Strengthens bones and muscles

When we grow older, it is not just our skin and hair that change. Due to ageing, the bone deteriorates in composition, structure as well as function, as per research published in the Therapeutic Advances In Musculoskeletal Disease journal in 2012. Walking is a weight-bearing exercise, so it can strengthen bones and fight against the reduced bone density due to the ageing process. It can also tone and strengthen muscles in the legs, hips, and lower body.

3. Improves psychological well-being

“Walking can release endorphins, hormones that can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression,” says the expert. It also favours better quality of sleep, which seems to be difficult with old age. Walking can improve depressive symptoms, and sleep quality, as per research published in Sleep Health in 2020. It can also decrease nighttime wakefulness and fatigue the following day.

4. Better coordination

Walking regularly can enhance balance and do away with the fear of falling, which are some of the concerns for the elderly. “Walking, especially outdoors on trails, can improve coordination and balance in older adults,” says Dr Ashai. It also provides strength, which in turn can improve coordination.

5. Boosts immunity

The easiest thing a senior can do to not lose immunity is to move as much as they can. Walking is one of the easiest way to move and/or exercise for anyone, including older adults, as per research published in the Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics in 2023. Walking can be a great way to improve the immune system, and help seniors by not frequently falling ill.

Take a Poll What do you do for post-workout recovery? Stretching

Foam rolling

Cold shower

Eat a protein-rich snack Take a Poll How do you keep track of your workouts? Fitness app

Wearable devices

Journals

I don’t keep a track Previous Next

6. Maintains healthy weight

Walking is an excellent way to burn calories, and maintain a healthy weight. If seniors regularly go for a walk, it can prevent them from being overweight. “This can decrease the possibility of developing obesity or diabetes,” says the expert.

Also Read: Bored with walking? Try these 10 different types of walks to speed up weight loss

Walking tips for seniors

There is no definite “walk per day limit for seniors” due to their different health conditions and fitness levels. “However, a number of steps that could be a general recommendation for an elderly person would be 3000 to 4000,” says the expert.

Here are some walking tips older adults can find helpful –

1. Don’t push it!

Walking short distances, especially beginners, and gradually increasing the distance and time are important things to consider. Taking it slow will help to avoid straining the muscles and joints of the body. Gradually getting accustomed to it is the way to begin.

2. Wear comfortable shoes

Good arch support and cushioning in the shoes are required for comfort while walking and to prevent injury. The shoes must fit well, and provide stability. If not sneakers, there are slip-on walking shoes that are easy to wear since there are no laces and comfortable.

Also Read: How to avoid injuries while exercising?

3. Use assistive devices

Older adults tend to lose their balance due to the ageing process. If there is a problem of balance, carrying a walking stick or cane may be useful. This will provide support, help to not fall and get injured while walking.

4. Maintain posture and technique

Walking involves a simple technique. The heels should hit the ground first then the toes should roll down. Also, walking with head held high, shoulders kept back, and arms lightly swinging will ensure a posture that encourages less straining of the back and neck.

5. Keep yourself hydrated

Many parks have pots or vessels with drinking water. If they are not available then seniors must carry a bottle of water while walking. “Hydration can maintain energy levels,” says the expert. Also, fluid loss can cause dizziness, and weakness in older adults while walking.

6. Maintain your pace

“Walking too fast will lead to overexertion,” says the expert. Stopping for a little while can help if they feel breathless or feel tired. Also, strides should be kept at a natural length. Taking longer steps than what they feel natural to them will only put stress on their legs.

7. Walk on level paths

Walking can be done in the comfort of own room. but it has to be on a level path, either indoors or outdoors, will help to decrease the risk of falls and getting injured. “Ideally, mall corridors or inside parkways or other walking paths are the safest,” says Dr Ashai.

8. Dress comfortably

Comfortable clothes should be picked according to the weather. While walking outdoors, layering is a good idea, as this will allow the body to respond to temperature changes. Also, to be safe, wearing light or brightly coloured clothes during the day is a good idea. At night, seniors should wear reflective material on their clothes and carry a flashlight.

9. Walk with a friend

Walking solo is not the only way to reap the health benefits. Walking with a friend or in a group can be more fun. “It can also provide extra safety, in case of a health emergency,” says the expert.

There are benefits of walking for older adults. Keeping walking tips for seniors can help to prevent falls or any discomfort. Gentle stretching before and after walking is also essential. It can stretch the muscle to prepare the body for exercise and prevent stiffness or injury after walking.