7 must-have walking accessories to make each step count

Step up your morning walks by including these walking accessories that may help to track your progress as well as keep you comfortable!

While walking come with its own set of health benefits, adding a few simple accessories for walking may boost its effectiveness. From measuring your progress to monitoring your health, these tools may take your morning routine to the next level. These come packed with essential benefits such as counting your steps, adding challenges to your morning strolls, as well as keeping your comfortable during your walk. You would be surprised to note that there are many accessories for walking that can make every step count. So tie up your shoes, grab your favourite item, and get ready to embark on a more rewarding journey to soak in all the benefits of walking!

Benefits of using accessories for walking

Using some basic accessories can help you track your progress and stay motivated to walk like never before. Fitness trackers and smartwatches allow you to monitor your distance, pace, heart rate, and calories burned, providing valuable insights into your performance. This data can help you set realistic goals, track your improvement, and stay motivated throughout your walking journey, as found in a study published in the Lancet Digital Health. Additionally, some accessories, like walking poles, can provide extra support and stability, reducing the strain on your joints and improving your overall walking technique. By incorporating these accessories into your routine, you can enhance your walking experience and achieve your fitness goals more efficiently.

Best accessories for walking

Here are some effective accessories for walking that you can incorporate into your workout regimen every morning:

1. Smartwatch or fitness tracker

Smartwatches and fitness trackers may significantly enhance your walking routine by offering useful information and motivation. These devices correctly measure your distance, pace, heart rate, and calories burned, allowing you to track your progress and develop personalised objectives, as found in a study published in the JMIR mHealth and uHealth. Seeing your progress over time will drive you to keep walking and pushing yourself to reach new goals. Plus, many smartwatches and fitness trackers have features such as step challenges, virtual races, and real-time feedback, which make your walks more engaging and fun. This mix of data-driven insights and interactive features will help you stick to your walking program and meet your fitness objectives more successfully.

2. Wearable wrists or ankle weights

Wearable wrist or ankle weights can add an extra challenge to your walks, helping you burn more calories and improve your overall fitness. By increasing the resistance during your walks, these weights engage your muscles more deeply, leading to increased strength and endurance. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences found that participants were required to wear wrist and ankle weights while performing daily tasks for 20 minutes three times a week. Wearable weights assisted them in gaining muscle mass. Additionally, wearing weights can help you improve your balance and coordination, as your body works harder to maintain stability. However, it is important to start with lighter weights and gradually increase the resistance to avoid injuries. If you are new to using wearable weights, it is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or a fitness expert for guidance.

3. Wear comfortable shoes

Wearing comfortable shoes is essential for walking smoothly and effectively. Good shoes provide proper support for your feet, ankles, and knees, helping to prevent injuries and reduce discomfort, as found in a study published in the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research. Choosing the right shoes with adequate cushioning can absorb shock and reduce stress on your joints, especially when walking on hard surfaces. Additionally, comfortable shoes can improve your stride and gait, allowing you to walk more efficiently and with less effort. By investing in quality footwear that fits your feet well, you can enhance your walking experience and reduce the risk of foot problems.

4. Running belts

Running belts may be an easy and functional accessory for walking, especially if you need to carry important items like your phone, keys, or water bottle. By keeping your hands free, running belts allow you to maintain a more natural walking posture and reduce strain on your shoulders and arms. Additionally, these belts often have pockets or compartments that are designed to securely hold your belongings, preventing them from bouncing or getting lost. “This can make your walks more enjoyable and hassle-free, allowing you to focus on your stride and the surrounding environment,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. However, it is important to choose a running belt that is the right size and fits comfortably to avoid discomfort or chafing.

5. Leak-proof water bottle

Staying hydrated is crucial for effective walking, as found in a study published in the Nutrition Reviews. That makes water bottles an essential tool for ensuring you have access to water throughout your workout. By carrying a water bottle to your walking session, you can easily replenish your fluids as needed, preventing dehydration and fatigue. Drinking water during your walks helps to regulate your body temperature, maintain electrolyte balance, and support optimal muscle function. Additionally, staying hydrated can improve your overall energy levels and mood, making your walks more enjoyable and productive. Choose a water bottle that is easy to carry, leak-proof, and has a wide mouth for easy refilling.

6. Earphones

Earphones or earbuds can enhance your walking experience in several ways. They allow you to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, providing entertainment and distraction during your walks. This can make the time pass more quickly and make your workouts more enjoyable. Additionally, earphones can help you stay focused and motivated, blocking out distractions and creating a more immersive experience. “However, it is important to use earphones safely and responsibly, especially when walking in areas with traffic or other potential hazards,” explains Ghanekar. By listening to your surroundings and avoiding excessive volume, you can enjoy the benefits of earphones while ensuring your safety.

7. Towels

Towels are an essential accessory for walkers, especially during hot weather or after intense workouts. “Towels can be used to wipe away sweat, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout your walk. Additionally, they can be used as a lightweight blanket for resting or stretching after your workout,” says Ghanekar. By carrying a towel with you, you can be prepared for any situation and make your walking experience more enjoyable and comfortable.

FAQS

1. What are the benefits of morning walking?

Morning walks offer numerous benefits for both physical and mental health. Regular morning walks can help improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles, and boost metabolism. Additionally, walking can help manage weight, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and improve sleep quality. From a mental health perspective, morning walks can reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance cognitive function. By incorporating morning walks into your routine, you can experience a wide range of benefits and improve your overall well-being.

2. Morning vs evening walk: Which is better?

The choice between morning and evening walks often comes down to personal preference and lifestyle. Morning walks can be a great way to start your day, providing energy and focus. They can also help regulate your sleep patterns and improve your mood. However, evening walks can be a relaxing way to unwind after a long day, reducing stress and promoting better sleep. Ultimately, the best time to walk is the time that works best for you and fits into your schedule. Both morning and evening walks offer valuable benefits, so experiment to see which one you enjoy the most.