Air pollution: 7 types of pranayama to beat high AQI levels

The air quality index or AQI levels in Delhi, India and surrounding areas are touching a severe 400 with the air looking dark due to the smoke and pollution. Besides staying indoors and investing in the best quality air purifiers, it is also important to take care of your lungs internally. Pranayama, a yogic breathing technique, can help you with this. There are many types of pranayama that you can alternate in a week. These help to keep the body cool and calm, clear out the lungs, and keep infection at bay. Some of the types can also help you sleep better. However, make sure to do them in the right way, and at the right time and place to get all the benefits.
Pranayama is an ancient breathing technique with its roots in yogic practices. To do pranayama, you need to control your breath in different styles and lengths. By regulating your breath, you can control the flow of prana, or life energy, within your body. There are different types of pranayama that can help your lungs during air pollution. They improve lung capacity and respiratory function. Besides this, they are also known to reduce stress and anxiety, boost the immune system, and lower blood pressure. They also helps to improve digestion and aids in weight management.
Besides physical benefits, pranayama has many mental health benefits as well. It calms the mind, increases focus and concentration, improves sleep quality, reduces stress and anxiety as well as enhances emotional well-being.
Pranayama makes the lungs strong enough to easily sail through this period of high pollution in the air, explains yoga instructor Khushboo Shukla. Here’s how it helps:
Yes, pranayama involves deep, conscious breathing exercises. A study published in the Journal of Clinical & Diagnostic Research states that pranayama improves our respiratory breathing capacity by increasing chest wall expansion. This helps to expand your lungs, allowing them to take in more oxygen. Regular pranayama strengthens the muscles involved in breathing as well, this includes the diaphragm and intercostal muscles. It also helps you enhance the efficiency of oxygen intake and carbon dioxide expulsion. In this way, this can help alleviate respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis, and allergies.
Pranayama involves deep breathing exercises. These help your lungs take in more oxygen. This increased oxygenation of the blood helps to improve circulation. Pranayama techniques such as Kapalabhati and Bhastrika, where we have to do forceful exhalations. This helps to stimulate the diaphragm as well as the abdominal muscles. These muscular contractions lead to more pumping of blood. A study published in the journal Heart Views observed that the participants recorded a significant reduction in resting pulse rate, systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure, and mean arterial blood pressure after doing pranayama as well as meditation for two weeks.
Another benefit of doing pranayama to beat high AQI readings is that it can help make you stronger. Pranayama is known to improve immune function and reduce infection, states this study, published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine. Air pollution can lead to many respiratory and other ailments which require a strong immune system. Pranayama strengthens the immune system to fight bacteria and viruses too. With increased pollution, cases of pulmonary and heart diseases increase. Doing pranayama at home in the clean air is a sure way to heal the body from these problems.
Different types of pranayama can help your lungs deal with the stress of smoke and air pollution that surrounds us at the moment. Here are step-wise instructions on how to do these:
Kapalbhati pranayama is one of the most popular types of pranayama. This technique that helps to warm the body. It is also beneficial in removing toxins from the respiratory tract. This is a part of shat kriyas – cleansing techniques in yoga.
Steps
This breathing technique helps in balancing both the nostrils and the left and right hemispheres of the brain. This also promotes physical, mental and emotional stability. It is a great practice to bring about hormonal balance in the body. Additionally, it helps to boost immunity and metabolism.
Steps
Anther types of pranayama is Bhramari Pranayama. This is also known as Humming Bee Breath. It offers numerous benefits for both physical and mental health. This breathing technique helps in improving heart function. It leads to better oxygenation of blood in the entire body as well as the brain. The humming sound produced during this practice helps to lower blood pressure, and the vibrations produced during the practice can help alleviate throat and nasal congestion.
Steps
Also known as Victorious Breath, this technique involves breathing deeply and slowly, making a soft hissing sound as you exhale. This helps to relax the body and mind and reduce stress and anxiety. It also helps to strengthen the respiratory muscles and increase lung capacity, which is essential where there is air pollution. Besides this, it can help alleviate symptoms of respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis which can get worse in air pollution. The gentle constriction of the throat that happens while doing Ujjayi leads to the creation of subtle heat in the body, which can be beneficial for physical and mental well-being.
Steps
This types of pranayama is known as the Cooling Breath technique. This involves inhaling through a curled tongue. It helps to cool the body as well as the mind. It helps to stimulate digestion and reduce acidity. This type of pranayama can help reduce inflammation in the body and regulate blood pressure as well.
Steps
This is also called the Hissing Breath technique. Here, you need to inhale through the teeth, while making a hissing sound. It can help reduce the sensation of thirst, especially during dehydration. The technique aids in digestion by stimulating the digestive fire. The hissing sound can help soothe the throat and alleviate throat irritation. It can also help reduce high blood pressure.
Steps
This type of pranayama, also called alternate nostril breathing with breath retention, is a variation of Anuloma Viloma where you hold your breath after each inhalation and exhalation. Besides relieving you of stress and anxiety, this technique can help to improve sleep quality by calming the mind and body. It can help strengthen the immune system. It is also used as a treatment to alleviate headaches and migraines.
Steps
Here are some points to keep in mind while practising these different types of pranayama:
Early morning and evening are good. You can also do it before sleeping as it will enhance the sleep quality. The only condition is that it should not be done right after a meal. A gap of at least 2 hours should be maintained before practising pranayama.
A minimum of 10-15 minutes every day is required to beat this high AQI as well as air pollution. However, make sure to not strain yourself, and gradually increase the time.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss