Shilpa Shetty’s twisting yoga moves can supercharge your health in just minutes!
Twisting postures are a great way to improve both your body and mind. They help release energy, promote healing, and restore balance. Inspired by Shilpa Shetty, these twists can really refresh you. They increase flexibility and boost circulation and digestion. To get the most out of these movements, it is important to set up correctly. Using props like yoga blocks or straps can support you and deepen your practice. If you want to tap into the benefits of twisting postures like Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, let us look at the best techniques to enhance your practice.
What is the concept of twisting?
Twisting is an important part of many yoga practices, and it offers more than just a fun pose. We hold emotions and tension in our bodies, especially in our hips and spine. Twists help release this tension and reconnect with ourselves. A twist can activate hidden energy and give you a refreshing boost.
Shilpa Shetty explains the 6 benefits of twists
What do we gain by adding twists to our routine? Let’s break it down!
1. Deep hip, leg, spine, chest, and shoulder stretching
Want to feel limber and free? Twists work wonders in accessing deep stretches throughout your body. They specifically target the hips and spine, which often bear the weight of our daily stress. As you twist, imagine the tension melting away, making way for increased flexibility and mobility.
2. Strengthening key muscle groups
It is not just about stretching; twists also pack a punch in building strength! As you actively engage your legs, glutes, obliques, and core during these postures, you are not only improving stability but also creating a solid foundation for all your physical activities.
3. Spinal mobility and detoxification
Feeling sluggish? Twisting enhances spinal mobility, allowing for better circulation and energy flow. Additionally, the gentle pressure you place on your abdominal organs during twists can promote detoxification. It is like giving your internal organs a revitalising massage, helping them function optimally!
4. Boosting digestion and metabolism
If you have ever felt bloated or sluggish after a big meal, this is for you! Twists stimulate abdominal organs, promoting digestion and metabolism. Next time you feel too full, consider incorporating a few gentle twists; your stomach will thank you!
5. Enhanced balance, coordination, and focus
Twists can improve your overall balance and coordination, which are necessary for activities ranging from yoga to everyday tasks. The challenge of balancing during twists helps sharpen your focus and mental clarity, allowing you to stay grounded despite life’s chaos.
6. Releasing hip tightness and enhancing breathing
Chronic sitting or sedentary lifestyles can lead to tight hips and poor breathing. Twists are fantastic for releasing tightness in the hip area and opening up the chest. A more open chest means deeper breaths, and we all know how important breath is in maintaining our energy and calmness.
How to do the twisting exercise?
Now that we have discussed the benefits, you may be wondering how to incorporate these effective movements into your daily life. Shilpa Shetty shares some simple ways to do that:
- Start with gentle twists in your warm-up: Incorporate seated or standing twists into your warm-up routine. They will prepare your body for deeper stretches and movements, while also igniting that strong energy flow.
- Try twists in your yoga practice: If you are a yoga enthusiast, integrate twisting poses like Revolved Triangle, Seated Spinal Twist, and Chair Twist into your sessions. These will deepen your practice and allow you to witness the wondrous benefits firsthand!
- Standalone twists: Feeling overwhelmed? A few dedicated minutes to twist it out can do wonders. Stand up, or sit comfortably, and gently twist from side to side. Breathe deeply and feel the release!
- Mindful breathing: Combine your twists with deep breathing. Inhale deeply as you prepare to twist, and exhale as you go deeper into the twist. This will enhance the feeling of detoxification and rejuvenation.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.