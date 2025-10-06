Shilpa Shetty’s twisting yoga moves can supercharge your health in just minutes!

Learn how Shilpa Shetty's twisting techniques can improve your health, aid digestion, and increase flexibility using simple yoga poses.

Twisting postures are a great way to improve both your body and mind. They help release energy, promote healing, and restore balance. Inspired by Shilpa Shetty, these twists can really refresh you. They increase flexibility and boost circulation and digestion. To get the most out of these movements, it is important to set up correctly. Using props like yoga blocks or straps can support you and deepen your practice. If you want to tap into the benefits of twisting postures like Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, let us look at the best techniques to enhance your practice.

What is the concept of twisting?

Twisting is an important part of many yoga practices, and it offers more than just a fun pose. We hold emotions and tension in our bodies, especially in our hips and spine. Twists help us release this tension and reconnect with ourselves. A twist can activate hidden energy and give you a refreshing boost.

Shilpa Shetty explains the 6 benefits of twists

What do we gain by adding twists to our routine? Let’s break it down!

1. Deep hip, leg, spine, chest, and shoulder stretching

Want to feel limber and free? Twists work wonders in accessing deep stretches throughout your body. They specifically target the hips and spine, which often bear the weight of our daily stress. As you twist, imagine the tension melting away, making way for increased flexibility and mobility.

2. Strengthening key muscle groups

It is not just about stretching; twists also pack a punch in building strength! As you actively engage your legs, glutes, obliques, and core during these postures, you are not only improving stability but also creating a solid foundation for all your physical activities.

3. Spinal mobility and detoxification

Feeling sluggish? Twisting enhances spinal mobility, allowing for better circulation and energy flow. Additionally, the gentle pressure you place on your abdominal organs during twists can promote detoxification. It is like giving your internal organs a revitalising massage, helping them function optimally!

4. Boosting digestion and metabolism

If you have ever felt bloated or sluggish after a big meal, this is for you! Twists stimulate abdominal organs, promoting digestion and metabolism. Next time you feel too full, consider incorporating a few gentle twists; your stomach will thank you!

5. Enhanced balance, coordination, and focus

Twists can improve your overall balance and coordination, which are necessary for activities ranging from yoga to everyday tasks. The challenge of balancing during twists helps sharpen your focus and mental clarity, allowing you to stay grounded despite life’s chaos.

6. Releasing hip tightness and enhancing breathing

Chronic sitting or sedentary lifestyles can lead to tight hips and poor breathing. Twists are fantastic for releasing tightness in the hip area and opening up the chest. A more open chest means deeper breaths, and we all know how important breath is in maintaining our energy and calmness.

How to do the twisting exercise?

Now that we have discussed the benefits, you may be wondering how to incorporate these effective movements into your daily life. Shilpa Shetty shares some simple ways to do that: