Yoga blocks for beginners: 12 ways to use these props

Yoga is what everyone is talking about! You may take up yoga because your favourite celebrity practices it or you want to improve your health. Irrespective of the reason, it is an ancient practice that promotes flexibility, strength, as well as mindfulness. If you find the poses to be challenging, you can use props for various asanas. One such prop is yoga blocks for beginners. These can assist you in refining your practice. The rectangular aids made from materials such as foam, cork, or wood will help with proper alignment and minimise the risk of injury. These props can provide stability, support, and balance during your yoga classes.
Props like yoga blocks can support the body while performing the poses. They can help people engage in poses that would otherwise be more difficult, as per research published in Alternative Therapies In Health And Medicine in 2021. Here are some of the benefits of using yoga blocks for beginners:
Yoga blocks for beginners are perfect for boosting flexibility. They can help you to explore deeper variations of your poses. “By providing support, yoga blocks for beginners can make stretches more attainable, leading to notable improvements in flexibility over time,” says yoga expert Fenil Purohit.
Use yoga blocks for beginners, as they can assist in isolating particular muscle groups. “For instance, placing one of the colourful blocks under your sacrum in Sahayak Setu Bandhasana or Supported Bridge Pose can help open up your chest and shoulders while engaging your hip flexors,” says the expert.
Achieving proper alignment is important while doing any yoga pose. Use yoga blocks for beginners, as they can help in discovering and maintaining correct alignment. “This in turn enhances stability and minimises the risk of injury,” says the expert.
Considering our sitting jobs, it’s no surprise that many people have back pain. A 2023 study, published in the Journal Of Clinical Medicine, showed that up to 84 percent of the general population will have an episode of lower back pain during its lifetime. “Incorporating yoga blocks for beginners in seated or restorative poses can promote proper spinal alignment and can reduce back pain,” says the expert.
Prolonged sitting not only causes back pain, but can also lead to hip stiffness. During a 2021 study, published in Musculoskeletal Science And Practice, sitting for long was found to be one of the main causes of hip stiffness and pain. Use yoga blocks for beginners, as they are effective in alleviating tightness in specific areas like the hip. “Hips often experience stiffness, and using blocks can facilitate their release,” says Purohit.
Here are some asanas utilising yoga blocks for beginners:
Use yoga blocks for beginners, as they can transform your practice. These are just simple tools, but can help to enhance flexibility, improve alignment and increase comfort.
A beginner in yoga generally benefits from using two blocks to enhance support, alignment, and advancement. Utilising two blocks ensures symmetry in poses that necessitate uniform elevation, such as the seated forward fold. Also, using two blocks guarantees balanced weight distribution.
You can use thick textbooks and hardcover books and stack them. Just ensure that your stack is stable to prevent any wobbling when you apply weight. Pillows and cushions can be used if you want a softer form of support. Folded blankets can also serve this purpose effectively.
