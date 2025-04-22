Sitting all day? Know what office chair butt can do to your bum

Prolonged sitting does no good to your lower back and your tush. We tell you how to prevent office chair butt, which makes your bum look flat and less toned.

Your desk job can give you back pain and extra body fat. The sitting behaviour in the office can also affect your buttocks. Yes, there is something known as office chair butt, which has a close connection with prolonged sitting. If you sit for hours at your desk without any movement, it can lead to muscle weakness, particularly in the glutes and lower back. This is why an emphasis is given to taking regular breaks to stand up, stretch, or walk around. Incorporating glute-strengthening exercises into your fitness routine can also help to avoid a flattened butt.

What is office chair butt?

You must have heard about the side effects of sedentary lifestyle. This type of lifestyle and the habit of sitting in the office for long is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, obesity, coronary artery disease and musculoskeletal disorders, as per a study published in the Journal Of Lifestyle Medicine. In fact, there is a term, office chair butt, which is trending on social media. “It is used to describe the phenomenon where prolonged sitting in an office chair causes muscle imbalances, particularly in the glutes (buttocks). This leads to a flattened, weak, or underdeveloped appearance of the muscles,” says physiotherapist Shazia Shadab.

It typically occurs when people spend long hours sitting without proper movement or exercise, which affects the natural muscle tone and shape of the glutes. During a study, published in the International Journal Of Environmental Research And Public Health, participants, who undertook two hours of sitting computer work, experienced discomfort in all their body parts, especially in the lower back and hip, thigh and buttock areas.

What does office chair butt look like?

Office chair butt typically manifests in the following physical changes:

Flattened glutes : The most noticeable sign of office chair butt is a flattening of the glute muscles. When you spend long hours sitting without engaging your glutes, the muscles can become weak and underdeveloped. This makes the shape of the buttocks appear less firm or rounded, giving a flatter appearance.

: The most noticeable sign of office chair butt is a flattening of the glute muscles. When you spend long hours sitting without engaging your glutes, the muscles can become weak and underdeveloped. This makes the shape of the buttocks appear less firm or rounded, giving a flatter appearance. Postural changes : Sitting for long periods, especially with poor posture, can affect the alignment of the spine and hips. This can lead to visible signs of poor posture like slumped or rounded shoulders, and forward-tilted pelvis, which can make the lower back curve excessively. Hips might appear more tucked or overly tight, which can further emphasise the flattening of the glutes.

: Sitting for long periods, especially with poor posture, can affect the alignment of the spine and hips. This can lead to visible signs of poor posture like slumped or rounded shoulders, and forward-tilted pelvis, which can make the lower back curve excessively. Hips might appear more tucked or overly tight, which can further emphasise the flattening of the glutes. Weak or lacking tone: The glutes, when not properly engaged through movement and exercise, lose muscle tone and firmness. “The skin around the buttocks might appear less taut compared to when the glutes are well-developed,” says the expert.

How to prevent office chair butt?

“To prevent office chair butt, it’s essential to adopt habits that promote good posture, keep your muscles engaged, and encourage movement throughout the day,” says the expert.

Here are some tips to avoid office chair butt:

1. Take regular breaks

Sitting for long hours without movement leads to glute weakness and poor posture. While focusing on work, it can get hard to keep track of time. So, set a timer to stand up and move every 30 minutes. Take a walk, stretch, or simply stand and move around for a few minutes.

2. Use an ergonomic chair

A chair with proper lumbar support and height that can be easily adjusted can help maintain good posture, reducing stress on the glutes and lower back. Ensure your chair supports your lower back and encourages you to sit with a straight spine, feet flat on the floor, and knees at a 90-degree angle,” says the expert.

3. Go for glute-strengthening exercises

To avoid office chair butt, you need to do more stretching at work. Regularly engaging your glutes by doing butt exercises helps maintain their shape. Add exercises like squats, glute bridges, lunges, and hip thrusts into your weekly fitness routine to target your glutes.

4. Stretch regularly

Prolonged sitting with less physical activity may lead to an increase in the stiffness of the hip flexor muscles, as per research published in Musculoskeletal Science And Practice. Tightness in your hip flexors can negatively affect your posture and glute engagement. So, do stretches like the hip flexor stretch, quad stretch, and pigeon pose to improve flexibility and reduce muscle stiffness.

5. Alternate between sitting and standing

Sitting for long can weaken your glutes and cause discomfort. Use a standing desk or stand while taking calls or reading mails. “Aim for a sit-stand ratio of 30 minutes sitting and 30 minutes standing,” suggests Shadab.

6. Focus on posture

Poor posture contributes to muscle imbalances and discomfort in the glutes and lower back. Keep your back straight, shoulders back, and your feet flat on the floor while working. “Avoid slouching or leaning forward in your chair,” says the expert.

Take a Poll Take a Poll If you could only do one workout for life, what would it be? Weightlifting

Running

Yoga & stretching

Swimming Take a Poll Take a Poll Which exercise burns the most calories? Running

Swimming

Cycling

Jump rope Previous Next

7. Stay hydrated and nourished

Staying hydrated and eating nutrient-dense foods can help your muscles recover, maintain strength, and prevent cramping. “Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and consume foods rich in proteins, healthy fats, and fibre to support your muscle health,” says the expert.

By combining these lifestyle habits, exercises, and ergonomic adjustments, you can reduce the risk of developing office chair butt and maintain strong, toned glutes despite your desk job.