Want to walk faster? 3 tips to step up your pace and boost calorie burn

To increase your walking speed instantly, focus on three key technical adjustments: maintaining an upright posture, actively swinging your arms, and taking shorter, quicker steps instead of overstriding.

To walk faster, focus on improving your technique instead of overexerting yourself or changing your natural stride. The secret to a quicker pace lies in your posture and movement. By making a few simple changes, you can increase both your speed and strength. These adjustments will not only make your walk faster but also more enjoyable. You’ll find each step feels more energising and satisfying. With these changes, you can turn walking into a swift and pleasant experience.

How does my posture affect my walking speed?

Your mother was right: standing up straight is crucial. Good posture is the foundation of an efficient walk, according to Harvard Health. When you slouch, you compress your chest cavity, making it harder for your lungs to take in the oxygen your muscles need to perform.

The fix: Stand tall, as if a string is pulling the crown of your head toward the sky. Keep your shoulders back and down, away from your ears, and engage your core. This open posture allows for maximum lung capacity, making every breath more effective and helping you increase your walking speed .

Why is swinging my arms so important?

Your arms aren’t just along for the ride; they are your engines. A powerful arm swing directly translates into a more powerful leg stride. When you swing your arms with purpose, you create forward momentum that propels your entire body. Race-walkers know this secret—their exaggerated arm movements are a key source of their incredible speed, as per Frontiers in Sports and Active Living.

The technique: Bend your elbows at a 90-degree angle and swing your arms forward and backwards, not across your body. The swing should be relaxed but deliberate. Research published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science confirms that restricting arm movement significantly reduces walking speed and stride length, proving just how vital this upper-body movement is for an efficient gait.

Should I take longer steps to walk faster?

It sounds logical, but it’s a common misconception. Reaching for a longer stride, or “overstriding,” actually works against you. It creates a braking force with every step, jarring your joints and slowing you down. The real key to speed is to increase your step frequency, or cadence.

The goal: “Focus on taking shorter, quicker, and lighter steps. Think about your feet barely skimming the ground as you increase your turnover. This improves your efficiency and reduces the impact on your body, allowing you to maintain a faster pace for a more extended period,” fitness expert Mukul Nagpaul tells Health Shots.

Are my shoes holding me back?

They very well could be. The wrong footwear can sabotage your efforts before you even take your first step. Heavy, clunky, or inflexible shoes will weigh you down and prevent your feet from moving naturally.

The right gear: Invest in a good pair of walking shoes that are both lightweight and flexible. For longer walks, look for a pair with adequate cushioning to absorb impact and keep you comfortable.

By focusing on these technical elements—posture, arm swing, and cadence—you can fundamentally change the way you walk. These aren’t complicated changes, but they require mindful practice. The result will be a faster, more powerful, and more enjoyable walk, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.