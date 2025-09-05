Want to walk faster? 3 tips to step up your pace and boost calorie burn

To walk faster, focus on improving your technique instead of overexerting yourself or changing your natural stride. The secret to a quicker pace lies in your posture and movement. By making a few simple changes, you can increase both your speed and strength. These adjustments will not only make your walk faster but also more enjoyable. You’ll find each step feels more energising and satisfying. With these changes, you can turn walking into a swift and pleasant experience.
Your mother was right: standing up straight is crucial. Good posture is the foundation of an efficient walk, according to Harvard Health. When you slouch, you compress your chest cavity, making it harder for your lungs to take in the oxygen your muscles need to perform.
Your arms aren’t just along for the ride; they are your engines. A powerful arm swing directly translates into a more powerful leg stride. When you swing your arms with purpose, you create forward momentum that propels your entire body. Race-walkers know this secret—their exaggerated arm movements are a key source of their incredible speed, as per Frontiers in Sports and Active Living.
It sounds logical, but it’s a common misconception. Reaching for a longer stride, or “overstriding,” actually works against you. It creates a braking force with every step, jarring your joints and slowing you down. The real key to speed is to increase your step frequency, or cadence.
They very well could be. The wrong footwear can sabotage your efforts before you even take your first step. Heavy, clunky, or inflexible shoes will weigh you down and prevent your feet from moving naturally.
By focusing on these technical elements—posture, arm swing, and cadence—you can fundamentally change the way you walk. These aren’t complicated changes, but they require mindful practice. The result will be a faster, more powerful, and more enjoyable walk, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
