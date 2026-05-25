Is your thyroid out of whack? 5 yoga poses to restore balance

Learn about 5 yoga practices that can help thyroid health, bring balance, and improve well-being by increasing energy and calming mind.

The thyroid is one of the most significant glands in the body. It is a key contributor to overall balance and vitality. Situated near the windpipe in the neck, this gland affects energy, metabolism, digestion, emotional state, body temperature, sleep and reproductive function. When the thyroid gland produces less hormone than required, it leads to a condition called hypothyroidism. As a result, this can lead to tiredness, low metabolism, weight gain, reduced energy, dryness, and a lack of concentration. Thyroid overproduction, on the other hand, is known as hyperthyroidism. This can result in restlessness, heart palpitations, emotional instability, insomnia and sudden weight loss.

“Thyroid imbalance is a common condition in today’s lifestyles, owing to stress, irregular lifestyle, disturbed sleep and emotional stress. Yoga provides natural remedies that bring a sense of calm to the nervous system, enhance circulation, and help balance hormones,” Yoga and spiritual leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, tells Health Shots.

How does yoga support thyroid wellness?

Yoga improves blood flow in the neck and throat and reduces emotional stress, both of which are significant factors in maintaining hormonal balance. Through mindful movement, breathing, and relaxation, yoga supports both physical and mental wellness. Through constant practice, one can experience better energy flow, improved concentration, emotional calmness and inner balance. Spending just a few minutes a day can make a difference to the body’s state of stability and refreshment.

Sarvangasana (shoulder stand)

Formation: The practitioner is on his back and slowly raises his legs and hips, holding the back with his hands. The body is balanced on the shoulders, and the chin moves slightly toward the chest.

The practitioner is on his back and slowly raises his legs and hips, holding the back with his hands. The body is balanced on the shoulders, and the chin moves slightly toward the chest. Benefits: Sarvangasana enhances the circulation to the thyroid area and helps to stimulate the thyroid. It enhances energy, concentration and hormonal balance. The posture also relaxes the mind and helps maintain emotional stability.

Sarvangasana enhances the circulation to the thyroid area and helps to stimulate the thyroid. It enhances energy, concentration and hormonal balance. The posture also relaxes the mind and helps maintain emotional stability. Dos and don’ts: The posture should be performed slowly and mindfully. Try not to put pressure on the neck, and keep breathing smoothly throughout the practice.

2. Matsyasana (fish pose)

Formation: Practitioner is on the back, slightly raising the chest with the elbows supported. The top of the head falls just short of the ground.

Practitioner is on the back, slightly raising the chest with the elbows supported. The top of the head falls just short of the ground. Benefits: Matsyasana stretches the throat and chest, promoting increased circulation in the thyroid area. It also increases air exchange capacity and aids relaxation of the mind.

Matsyasana stretches the throat and chest, promoting increased circulation in the thyroid area. It also increases air exchange capacity and aids relaxation of the mind. Dos and don’ts: There should be no strain in the neck, and gentle and controlled movements.

3. Ustrasana (camel pose)

Formation: Practitioner kneels on the floor, slowly leans back, gently places the hands on the heels, and raises the chest. Throat and chest open easily.

Practitioner kneels on the floor, slowly leans back, gently places the hands on the heels, and raises the chest. Throat and chest open easily. Benefits: In Ustrasana, the throat area is stimulated, and the posture and blood flow are enhanced. It helps release emotions and supports the release of energy in the body.

In Ustrasana, the throat area is stimulated, and the posture and blood flow are enhanced. It helps release emotions and supports the release of energy in the body. Dos and don’ts: Posture should be initiated very gradually, without jerks. Don’t push into the back bend or overextend the neck.

4. Ujjayi pranayama

Formation: The practitioner slits their throat slightly to produce a soft sound and slowly breathes through the nose. The breathing is slow and regular.

The practitioner slits their throat slightly to produce a soft sound and slowly breathes through the nose. The breathing is slow and regular. Benefits: Ujjayi Pranayama soothes the nervous system and awakens awareness in the throat. It helps to maintain emotional balance, mental clarity and general relaxation.

Ujjayi Pranayama soothes the nervous system and awakens awareness in the throat. It helps to maintain emotional balance, mental clarity and general relaxation. Dos and don’ts: The breathing should be relaxed and regular. Do not over-tighten the throat during practice.

5. Hakini mudra

Formation: The fingertips of both hands playfully touch each other while the palms stay a little apart. The hands are placed gently at the heart level; breathing is relaxed and calm.

The fingertips of both hands playfully touch each other while the palms stay a little apart. The hands are placed gently at the heart level; breathing is relaxed and calm. Benefits: Hakini Mudra is used to help promote concentration, balance and calmness of the mind. It helps alleviate stress and balance the mind and body.

Hakini Mudra is used to help promote concentration, balance and calmness of the mind. It helps alleviate stress and balance the mind and body. Dos and don’ts: Relax your shoulders and breathe normally. The fingers should touch lightly and not press against each other.

The thyroid is an important part of the body, helping maintain balance and good health. If the thyroid’s balance is disrupted, it can also affect the body and mind. By practising yoga mindfully, moving gently and breathing deeply, people can achieve a natural balance of hormones and emotional well-being. With consistent practice and awareness, yoga is a tranquil path to increased energy, tranquillity, and overall well-being for the thyroid gland.