Is your thyroid out of whack? 5 yoga poses to restore balance

The thyroid is one of the most significant glands in the body. It is a key contributor to overall balance and vitality. Situated near the windpipe in the neck, this gland affects energy, metabolism, digestion, emotional state, body temperature, sleep and reproductive function. When the thyroid gland produces less hormone than required, it leads to a condition called hypothyroidism. As a result, this can lead to tiredness, low metabolism, weight gain, reduced energy, dryness, and a lack of concentration. Thyroid overproduction, on the other hand, is known as hyperthyroidism. This can result in restlessness, heart palpitations, emotional instability, insomnia and sudden weight loss.
“Thyroid imbalance is a common condition in today’s lifestyles, owing to stress, irregular lifestyle, disturbed sleep and emotional stress. Yoga provides natural remedies that bring a sense of calm to the nervous system, enhance circulation, and help balance hormones,” Yoga and spiritual leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, tells Health Shots.
Yoga improves blood flow in the neck and throat and reduces emotional stress, both of which are significant factors in maintaining hormonal balance. Through mindful movement, breathing, and relaxation, yoga supports both physical and mental wellness. Through constant practice, one can experience better energy flow, improved concentration, emotional calmness and inner balance. Spending just a few minutes a day can make a difference to the body’s state of stability and refreshment.
The thyroid is an important part of the body, helping maintain balance and good health. If the thyroid’s balance is disrupted, it can also affect the body and mind. By practising yoga mindfully, moving gently and breathing deeply, people can achieve a natural balance of hormones and emotional well-being. With consistent practice and awareness, yoga is a tranquil path to increased energy, tranquillity, and overall well-being for the thyroid gland.
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