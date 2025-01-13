7 must-try things to do while walking for better heart health

Have you tried walking for heart health? Here are some relaxing activities to include in your walks to improve your cardiovascular fitness and overall well-being.

Walking is an excellent way to boost your mood as well as lose weight. But did you know that a physical activity like walking can be equally beneficial for your heart? Yes, by adding a few additional activities to your regimen, your morning walks can contribute to your cardiac wellness. Walking for heart health involves you transforming your everyday walk into a mini-workout that strengthens your heart muscles, relieves stress, and enhances your mood. Wondering how to do this? From incorporating dynamic stretches into your walking routine to practicing mindful breathing, simple changes can provide enormous results. Here are some easy things you may do while walking for heart health and overall well-being.

Walking for heart health: Does it work?

Yes, try walking for heart health and over all cardiac wellness, and see the difference! This low-impact exercise helps your heart and lungs, as found in a study published in the Journal of American Geriatrics Society. Walking raises your heart rate, encouraging blood to circulate more freely throughout your body. This helps to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which are important factors in lowering the risk of heart disease. Walking also helps you maintain a healthy weight, which benefits your cardiovascular health. Regular walking can also enhance your endurance and stamina, helping you to complete daily tasks more easily.

7 things to do while walking for heart health

Here are some easy things you can follow while walking for heart health improvement, as recommended by fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar.

1. Practice interval training

Interval training involves alternating between periods of high-intensity exercise and periods of rest or low-intensity exercise. When walking, this could mean alternating between brisk walking and jogging or running for short bursts. This type of training increases your heart rate significantly, challenging your cardiovascular system and improving its efficiency, as found in a study published in the World Journal of Cardiology. By adapting to these varying intensities, your body becomes stronger and more efficient at delivering oxygen to your muscles, leading to significant improvements in cardiovascular endurance and overall heart health.

2. Swing your arms

Walking for heart health would require you to engage your upper body. Swinging your arms naturally and in a nice rhythm boosts your heart rate and calorie burn, as found in a study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology. Alternatively, gripping light hand weights provides resistance, testing your upper body muscles and boosting the total intensity of your walk. This not only increases your heart rate but also strengthens your arms, shoulders, and back, resulting in a more balanced workout program. Remember to choose weights that are comfortable for you.

3. Practice mindful breathing

While walking, focus on deep, slow breaths, inhaling deeply through your nose and exhaling slowly through your mouth. This mindful breathing technique helps to calm the mind, reduce stress levels, and lower blood pressure. Including mindful breathing into your walking routine may significantly enhance your heart health, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers Physiology. By reducing stress, you can improve your overall cardiovascular health and well-being. Mindful breathing can also help you stay present and enjoy the experience of walking more fully.

4. Incorporate dynamic stretches

While walking for heart health, make sure to include dynamic stretches into your routine, states a study published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine. Before you begin your walk, perform simple stretches such as arm circles, leg swings, torso twists, and neck rolls. These movements gradually increase your heart rate and blood flow, preparing your muscles for the activity ahead. Dynamic stretching improves flexibility, reduces the risk of injury, and enhances your overall range of motion. By warming up your muscles effectively, you can improve your walking form, increase your stride length, and ultimately optimise your heart-healthy workout.

5. Walk uphill

Adding inclines into your walking routine can significantly enhance its benefits for cardio health. Walking uphill increases the resistance you face, making your heart work harder to pump blood throughout your body, as found in a study published in the Indian Journal of Health Sciences and Biomedical Research. This increased workload strengthens your cardiovascular system, improves your endurance, and burns more calories. By challenging your body on inclines, you can improve your overall fitness level and reduce your risk of heart disease. Look for hills, overpasses, or even incline treadmills to incorporate this challenging element into your workout routine.

6. Take a walk in nature

Walking in nature offers numerous benefits beyond the physical. Spending time outdoors has been shown to reduce stress levels and improve mood, both of which are crucial for heart health. A study published in Environment Research has demonstrated that exposure to nature can lower blood pressure, reduce the production of stress hormones, and increase feelings of calmness and well-being. By incorporating nature walks into your routine, you can improve your cardiovascular fitness and enhance your mental and emotional well-being.

7. Find a walking buddy

If you want to try walking for heart health, finding a walking buddy or joining a walking group can help. “Social involvement can give essential motivation and support, resulting in more consistent and enjoyable walks,” says the expert. Walking with a friend can help you pass the time faster while also providing opportunities for conversation and sharing experiences. Joining a walking group can help you meet fresh people with similar interests and develop a sense of community. The social side of these encounters can relieve stress and increase your mood, resulting in a positive feedback loop that promotes cardiovascular wellness.

Note: Remember to consult your doctor before starting any new exercise routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.