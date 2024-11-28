Supta baddha konasana: Know how the reclined bounded angle pose balances hormones

Yoga for hormonal balance is an effective way to manage your hormones. Know how incorporating supta baddha konasana or the reclined bounded angle pose helps.

Hormonal imbalances have become a widespread worry in today’s hectic environment, affecting both men and women. While modern medicine provides a variety of treatments, many people are nowadays turning to natural remedies such as yoga for hormonal imbalance. Supta buddha konasana, commonly known as the reclining bound angle pose, is a classic yoga pose noted for its ability to regulate hormones. This peaceful yet powerful asana involves lying on your back with the soles of your feet together and your knees bent outwards, similar to a butterfly.

What is the hormonal imbalance?

Hormonal imbalance is a condition defined by abnormal hormone levels, either excessive or insufficient. This may hinder many kinds of biological activities. Hormones, chemical messengers produced by the endocrine glands, regulate essential processes such as metabolism, growth, reproduction, mood, and sleep, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers Medicine. Due to the delicate balance required for healthy functioning of the body, even slight variations in hormone levels can cause serious health issues.

“Hormonal imbalances commonly influence oestrogen, progesterone, testosterone, thyroid hormones, insulin, cortisol, and growth hormone,” says gynaecologist Dr Sukriti Jain. Overproduction or underproduction of these hormones can result in various health issues, including diabetes, thyroid disorders, PCOS, and menopause. Yoga poses such as the supta baddha konasana or the reclining bound angle pose is a simple and effective yoga for hormonal imbalance.

Can supta baddha konasana help hormonal imbalance?

Yes, supta baddha konasana, also known as the reclining bound angle pose, can help regulate hormones. It does so by improving blood flow to the pelvic region, reducing stress, and promoting relaxation. According to a study published in the International Journal for Modern Trends in Science and Technology, practicing yoga may help decrease testosterone levels and alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression in women associated with hormonal imbalance problems.

How does supta baddha konasana help hormonal imbalance?

Here is how this pose works:

1. Improves blood flow

Supta baddha konasana or the reclining bound angle pose increases blood flow to the pelvis by expanding the hips and groin. This increased circulation is essential for the proper functioning of the reproductive organs, which include the ovaries and uterus. “The ovaries produce oestrogen and progesterone, which helps regulate menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and other reproductive processes,” says yoga expert Dr Hansaji Jayadeva Yogendra. The uterus, on the other hand, is impacted by these hormones and plays an important part in both the menstrual cycle and pregnancy. Improved blood flow to these organs can assist in maintaining enough nutrition and oxygen availability, promoting optimal function and hormone production.

2. Reduces stress

Supta baddha konasana or the the reclining bound angle pose, with its deep relaxation and calming effect, can significantly reduce stress and anxiety. Chronic stress triggers the release of stress hormones like cortisol, which can disrupt the delicate hormonal balance in the body. When stress levels are elevated, the body’s stress response system, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, can become dysregulated. This can lead to imbalances in various hormones, including cortisol, adrenaline, and thyroid hormones. “By inducing deep relaxation, this yoga pose helps to calm the nervous system and reduce the production of stress hormones,’ says Hansaji. This, in turn, can contribute to hormonal harmony and overall well-being.

How to do the supta baddha konasana or reclined bound angle pose?

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do this yoga for hormonal imbalance.

Start by lying flat on your back on a yoga mat or a comfortable surface.

Bend your knees and bring the soles of your feet together, as close to your pelvis as possible.

Allow your knees to gently fall open to the sides, creating a diamond shape with your legs.

Extend your arms out to the sides, palms facing up.

Close your eyes and take deep, slow breaths.

Stay in this position for 5-10 minutes, or as long as comfortable.

Things to keep in mind while doing supta baddha konasana

If you feel any pain or discomfort, stop the pose immediately and consult with a healthcare professional or yoga instructor.

If you have any limitations, you can use props like blankets or bolsters to support your body and reduce strain.

If you have any underlying health conditions, it is always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new yoga practice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can you practice the Supta Baddha Konasana every day?

Yes, practicing Supta Baddha Konasana daily can be beneficial for hormonal balance. However, it is important to listen to your body and avoid overdoing it. If you experience any discomfort or pain, reduce the duration or frequency of practice.

2. How long does yoga take to balance hormones?

The time it takes for yoga to balance hormones varies from person to person. However, consistent practice, combined with a healthy lifestyle, can significantly improve hormonal balance over time. It may take several weeks or even months to notice significant changes.