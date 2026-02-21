Struggling with slouching? Try tadasana for better posture and oxygen flow

Tadasana, or mountain pose, may look simple, but it plays a powerful role in improving posture, circulation, and breathing. Know its benefits and how to perform it.

Most of us do not think twice about how we stand. But poor posture, long hours at desks, and lack of movement can slowly affect our spine, breathing, and even blood circulation. This is where tadasana, or the mountain pose, comes in. Though it looks like a simple standing posture, it is actually a powerful full-body stretch that builds strength and awareness from the ground up.

According to yoga expert Khushboo Shukla, tadasana forms the foundation of many standing yoga poses and helps train the body to stand tall and balanced. With regular practice, this basic pose can improve posture, boost blood circulation, and support better lung function in a natural and sustainable way.

How tadasana improves posture and reduces back pain

Tadasana works by aligning the spine in its natural curves and creating stability through the legs and core. When practiced regularly, it helps correct rounded shoulders and slouching, two common causes of chronic back pain.

A study published in the IJRAR Research Journal found that this pose strengthens the knees, thighs, and ankles, giving the body a stable base. Yoga expert Shukla explains that once the lower body is strong and grounded, the spine naturally lengthens, reducing unnecessary strain. Over time, this can lower the risk of back pain and discomfort caused by poor posture.

Why mountain pose boosts blood circulation

Standing tall in tadasana is not just about posture—it also supports healthy blood flow. The pose stretches major muscle groups and reduces pressure on blood vessels, allowing blood to circulate more freely.

According to research published in JACC Journals, tadasana increases venous return, the rate at which blood flows back to the heart. When combined with deep breathing, this ensures a better oxygen supply to muscles and organs. As Shukla highlights, proper alignment and steady breathing together enhance overall circulation and energy levels.

Respiratory benefits: Better breathing and lung function

Controlled breathing is an essential part of tadasana. As you hold the pose and breathe deeply, your lungs expand more fully. This improves diffusion capacity or how efficiently oxygen moves from the lungs into the bloodstream.

A study in the International Journal of Yoga found that such practices can benefit people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by improving lung function. Even for healthy individuals, regular practice builds better breath awareness and promotes calmness.

How to perform tadasana safely?

Follow these steps to practice tadasana:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Distribute weight evenly on both legs.

Engage your core and roll your shoulders back.

Inhale and lift your heels, balancing on your toes.

Raise your arms overhead and hold for up to 60 seconds while focusing on one point.

Shukla advises beginners to practice under guidance, especially pregnant women and people with arthritis.