9 simple stretching exercises you must try before walking

Walking is an excellent way to enhance cardiovascular health, boost mood, and lose weight. However, beginning your walk with basic stretching exercises will significantly improve your experience and prevent injuries. Stretching exercises warm up your muscles and aid in improving your range of motion and flexibility, preparing them for the physical demands of walking. Prioritising flexibility and adequate warm-up will help you have a safer and more satisfying walking experience. Check out some powerful and simple stretching exercises you may incorporate into your pre-walk routine to make your walks more enjoyable and less likely to lead to discomfort.
Stretching exercises are a type of physical activity that involves lengthening a muscle or tendon to its fullest length. They are frequently used to increase flexibility, range of motion, and muscular suppleness. It may help with muscle tension, discomfort, and posture, as found in a study published in the Journal of Physiotherapy. There are two types of stretching: static and dynamic. Static stretching includes maintaining a stretch for an extended length of time, whereas dynamic stretching involves moving the muscle through its range of motion.
Yes, stretching before walking can help you. It increases mobility, allowing for a greater range of motion in your joints and muscles, thus improving your walking pace and efficiency, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Sports and Physical Therapy. Stretching exercises also boost blood flow to your muscles, supplying vital oxygen and nutrients to help them prepare for activity. Plus, it helps to warm up your muscles and minimises the chance of injuries like strains and pulls. Additionally, it can also help to improve your posture and alignment while walking, which can improve your overall walking experience and potentially lessen discomfort.
Here are some easy and effective stretching exercises you can follow, suggested by fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar.
While it is generally safe and beneficial, there are some potential risks:
It is important to listen to your body and stop stretching if you feel any pain. If you have any concerns or experience any side effects, consult with a healthcare professional or a qualified fitness instructor.
Aim for 5-10 minutes of stretching before your walk. This allows enough time to warm up your muscles and improve flexibility without negatively impacting your walking performance.
Yes, stretching after walking is beneficial. It helps cool down your muscles, improve flexibility, and reduce muscle soreness.
