9 simple stretching exercises you must try before walking

Before you go on your morning walk, make sure to incorporate basic stretching exercises into your workout. Here are some ways this will help you reach your fitness goals.

Walking is an excellent way to enhance cardiovascular health, boost mood, and lose weight. However, beginning your walk with basic stretching exercises will significantly improve your experience and prevent injuries. Stretching exercises warm up your muscles and aid in improving your range of motion and flexibility, preparing them for the physical demands of walking. Prioritising flexibility and adequate warm-up will help you have a safer and more satisfying walking experience. Check out some powerful and simple stretching exercises you may incorporate into your pre-walk routine to make your walks more enjoyable and less likely to lead to discomfort.

What are stretching exercises?

Stretching exercises are a type of physical activity that involves lengthening a muscle or tendon to its fullest length. They are frequently used to increase flexibility, range of motion, and muscular suppleness. It may help with muscle tension, discomfort, and posture, as found in a study published in the Journal of Physiotherapy. There are two types of stretching: static and dynamic. Static stretching includes maintaining a stretch for an extended length of time, whereas dynamic stretching involves moving the muscle through its range of motion.

Stretching exercise before walking: Are they effective?

Yes, stretching before walking can help you. It increases mobility, allowing for a greater range of motion in your joints and muscles, thus improving your walking pace and efficiency, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Sports and Physical Therapy. Stretching exercises also boost blood flow to your muscles, supplying vital oxygen and nutrients to help them prepare for activity. Plus, it helps to warm up your muscles and minimises the chance of injuries like strains and pulls. Additionally, it can also help to improve your posture and alignment while walking, which can improve your overall walking experience and potentially lessen discomfort.

Best stretching exercises before walking

Here are some easy and effective stretching exercises you can follow, suggested by fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar.

1. Hamstring stretch

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.

Extend one leg in front of you, keeping it straight.

Lean forward from your hips, reaching for your toes.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch legs.

2. Quadriceps stretch

Stand tall, holding onto a wall or chair for balance.

Bend one knee, bringing your heel towards your buttocks.

Use your hand to gently pull your heel closer to your buttocks.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch legs.

3. Calf stretch

Stand facing a wall, placing one foot behind you with the heel on the ground.

Lean forward, keeping your back leg straight.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch legs.

4. Hip flexor stretch

Kneel on one knee, placing the other foot flat in front of you.

Keep your back straight and torso upright.

Gently push your hips forward until you feel a stretch in the front of your hip.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch legs.

5. Groin stretch

Sit or stand with your legs spread wide.

Gently lean forward, reaching towards the ground between your legs.

Hold for 30 seconds.

6. Lunge

Step forward with one leg, bending both knees to a 90-degree angle.

Keep your back straight and core engaged.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch legs.

7. Arm circles

Extend your arms out to the sides.

Rotate your arms forward in a circular motion for 30 seconds, then reverse the direction.

8. Neck rolls

Gently tilt your head to one side, then the other.

Roll your head in a circular motion, then reverse the direction.

9. Torso twists

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Twist your torso from side to side, keeping your hips and legs still.

Potential risks of stretching exercises

While it is generally safe and beneficial, there are some potential risks:

Overstretching can cause muscle soreness or even minor tears.

Improper stretching techniques or stretching beyond your limits can lead to injuries such as strains or sprains.

Stretching can sometimes cause a temporary drop in blood pressure, leading to dizziness.

People with certain medical conditions, such as arthritis or joint problems, may experience discomfort or pain while stretching.

It is important to listen to your body and stop stretching if you feel any pain. If you have any concerns or experience any side effects, consult with a healthcare professional or a qualified fitness instructor.