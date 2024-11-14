Stretches for migraine: 9 easy exercises to ease headache

Did you know that simple exercises can reduce painful symptoms of migraine? Here are 9 stretches for migraine relief that you can try.

If you have ever had a migraine, you know how it can take over your day—throbbing pain, nausea, sensitivity to light, and sometimes even neck or shoulder stiffness. It is not just about the headache, it is the whole-body impact that can make it so tough to handle. But what if there was a way to ease the discomfort? Simple stretches for migraine relief can help by loosening tight muscles in your neck, shoulders, and back, helping to release built-up tension. Not only can this ease the pain but it can also improve flexibility, making it easier to move and feel more comfortable. Ready to give it a try?

What is migraine?

A migraine is more than just a headache, it is a neurological condition that can significantly disrupt daily life. It causes intense, throbbing pain on one side of the head and can also lead to symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound, and visual disturbances (aura), as per a study published by Statpearls. Some sufferers experience an ‘aura’ before the pain begins, with visual disturbances like flashing lights or blind spots. The exact cause is unclear, but genetics and environmental triggers play a role. Migraines can last anywhere from a few hours to days, and managing them often requires a combination of medication, lifestyle changes, and rest. Here are few stretches for migraine that are sure to give you relief.

9 stretches for migraine pain relief

Here are simple 9 exercises or stretches for migraine sufferers that can help relieve the symptoms quickly:

1. Side neck bend

The muscles in your neck and upper shoulders often hold the most tension during a migraine attack. Performing the side neck bend is a simple yet effective stretch that can help release tight muscles and improve blood flow, which may alleviate the discomfort caused by a migraine.

How to do it:

Sit or stand tall with your shoulders relaxed.

Slowly tilt your head toward one shoulder, bringing your ear toward your shoulder.

Use your hand to gently apply light pressure to your head for a deeper stretch.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then slowly return to the starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

2. Seated forward bend

The seated forward bend is one of the gentle stretches for migraine that helps release back, shoulders and neck stiffness. This pose also promotes deep breathing, which can help reduce stress and calm the nervous system—key factors in migraine relief.

How to do it:

Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you and your feet flexed.

Slowly hinge forward at your hips, reaching your hands toward your feet.

Keep your spine as long as possible as you fold forward. If you cannot reach your feet, use a towel or strap around your feet to deepen the stretch.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then gently rise back up.

3. Child’s pose

Child’s pose is a relaxing yoga pose that can help ease tension in the neck, back, and shoulders. It is a gentle stretch for migraine that also encourages deep breathing, promotes relaxation, and releases tension.

How to do it:

Begin on all fours with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Slowly lower your hips back toward your heels while extending your arms forward on the mat.

Rest your forehead on the ground and breathe deeply into your lower back.

Hold for 1-2 minutes, then slowly return to the starting position.

4. Downward-facing dog

This popular yoga pose stretches the entire body and helps alleviate tightness in the neck, back, and shoulders. By encouraging blood flow to the head and neck, it can help reduce the intensity of migraine symptoms.

How to do it:

Start on all fours, with your hands slightly ahead of your shoulders and your knees directly beneath your hips.

Tuck your toes and lift your hips toward the ceiling, straightening your legs as much as possible.

Your body should form an inverted V shape, with your head and neck relaxed.

Hold the position for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then gently lower your hips to the floor.

5. Thread the needle

This is one of the excellent stretches for migraine that helps release stress in the upper back, shoulders, and neck, where tension often builds up during a migraine. This stretch for migraine also promotes mobility in the spine and helps ease tightness that can contribute to headache.

How to do it:

Start in a tabletop position on your hands and knees.

Slide your right arm underneath your left arm, bringing your right shoulder and ear to the floor.

Keep your left hand on the ground for support or extend it forward for a deeper stretch.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then slowly return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

6. Chin tuck

The chin tuck is a simple yet effective exercise that helps alleviate pain and stiffness in the neck and upper spine. By aligning the spine and relaxing the muscles around the neck, this stretch for migraine can reduce the discomfort associated with migraines.

How to do it:

Sit or stand with your back straight and shoulders relaxed.

Slowly tuck your chin toward your chest, creating a double chin.

Hold the position for 5–10 seconds, then return to neutral.

Repeat 5–10 times.

7. Cat-cow pose

Cat-cow is a dynamic stretch for migraine that improves flexibility in the spine while also releasing tension in the neck and shoulders. The movement between arching and rounding the back helps relieve stiffness and improves blood circulation to the head, which may alleviate migraine pain.

How to do it:

Start with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Inhale as you arch your back and lift your head and tailbone toward the ceiling (cow pose).

Exhale as you round your back, tucking your chin toward your chest and drawing your belly button toward your spine (cat pose).

Continue flowing between cat and cow poses for 1–2 minutes.

8. Towel stretch

The towel stretch for migraine is particularly effective for releasing tension in the upper back and neck, areas that are often affected by migraines. Using a towel allows for a deeper stretch in the neck, improving flexibility and relieving tightness.

How to do it:

Take a towel and hold both ends with your hands.

Place the towel behind your neck and pull both ends forward to stretch the muscles in the back of your neck.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then gently release.

9. Shoulder rolls

Shoulder rolls are an excellent way to release tension in the shoulders and upper back. This simple stretch for migraine can improve blood circulation and ease the stiffness that is often caused by migraines.

How to do it:

Sit or stand with your back straight and shoulders relaxed.

Slowly roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion, then reverse the direction.

Perform 10 rolls in each direction.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. What are the main symptoms of a migraine?

Common symptoms of a migraine include severe, throbbing headache (usually on one side), nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound, and sometimes visual disturbances (aura).

2. Can stretching really help with migraine relief?

Yes! Gentle stretches can help reduce muscle tension in the neck, shoulders, and upper back, which may ease migraine pain and prevent future episodes.

3. How often should I do these stretches for migraine relief?

It is best to incorporate stretching exercises into your daily routine, especially if you feel tension building in your neck or shoulders. Doing them 2-3 times a day can help manage symptoms.

4. Are these stretches safe to do during a migraine?

While light stretching can sometimes provide relief, it is always important to listen to your body. If the pain is intense, it is better to rest and consult a healthcare provider before trying stretches.

5. Can these stretches prevent migraines from happening?

While stretches may not prevent migraines completely, they can reduce the frequency and intensity of attacks by releasing muscle tension and improving overall flexibility.

6. How long do migraines last?

Migraine pain can last anywhere from 4 to 72 hours, depending on the severity and treatment. Some people experience frequent attacks, while others may have them less often