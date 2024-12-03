Sleeping vishnu pose: 5 reasons why you should include anantasana in your routine

Sleeping vishnu pose or anantasana may improve flexibility and keep stress at bay. Here are all the health benefits of this yoga pose and how to do it.

Be it engaging your core muscles, stretching your hamstrings, or opening your hip flexor muscles, incorporating the sleeping vishnu pose or anantasana into your daily routine comes with a host of health benefits. While it may appear simple, this yoga pose is an effective way to improve flexibility, strength, and balance. Beyond its physical benefits, anantasana offers mental and emotional benefits. It reduces tension, anxiety, and weariness, encouraging relaxation and well-being. This pose promotes mindfulness and awareness by improving balance and focus. Know all the health benefits of the sleeping vishnu pose and how to do it the right way.

What is the sleeping vishnu pose?

The sleeping vishnu pose, also known as anantasana, is a relaxing yoga posture inspired by the Hindu deity Vishnu lying on the cosmic snake Adishesha. In this pose, you gently lie on your side, raising one leg upwards and reaching for your big toe with the other hand. “This seemingly basic posture provides numerous benefits, including better flexibility, strength, and mental clarity,” says fitness expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. As you hold the pose, your hamstrings and hips will stretch gently, while your core muscles work to keep you balanced. It also promotes relaxation, stress reduction, and inner peace in addition to its physical benefits.

Benefits of sleeping vishnu pose or anantasana

Here are some potential benefits of sleeping vishnu pose.

1. Improves flexibility

Sleeping vishnu pose is a powerful tool for enhancing flexibility. As you lie on your side and extend one leg upwards, you are essentially stretching your hamstrings, calves, and groin muscles. This elongated stretch helps to lengthen these muscle groups, improving their range of motion. Additionally, the pose opens up the hips, releasing tension and promoting greater flexibility in the hip joint. By practicing anantasana regularly, you can significantly improve your overall flexibility, making movements easier and reducing the risk of injuries. A study published in the International Journal of Yoga found that regular practice of yoga may increase flexibility.

2. Increases strength

Sleeping vishnu pose is an effective technique for increasing strength, particularly in the core muscles. As you balance on one side, elevating one leg and reaching for your toe, your core muscles work to keep your body stable. This isometric contraction strengthens the abdominal muscles, obliques, and lower back. In addition, the pose challenges your shoulder and arm strength as you maintain your stretched leg and reach for your toe. Regular practice of anantasana may significantly improve your core strength and overall stability. A study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medicine found that regularly practicing yoga can increase your muscle strength.

3. Improves balance

Sleeping vishnu pose is an excellent approach to improving your balance. “When you lie on your side and elevate one leg towards the ceiling, you are effectively improving your body’s balance,” says the expert. To stabilise your torso during this balancing act, engage your core muscles, which include your obliques and lower back. Additionally, your shoulder and arm muscles play an important part in supporting your extended leg. Regular practice of anantasana can help you improve your balance, coordination, and sense of balance, or your body’s sense of its position in space.

4. Reduces back pain

The sleeping vishnu pose can help relieve lower back discomfort by gently stretching the spine and surrounding muscles. “Lying on your side and extending one leg upwards offers slight traction on your spine, which can assist in decompressing the vertebrae and relieve stress,” says the expert. The pose also extends the hamstrings and hip flexors, which can cause lower back pain if tight. Regular practice of Anantasana can help you increase spinal flexibility, reduce muscle tension, and relieve lower back pain.

5. Alleviates stress

Sleeping vishnu pose is a highly effective stress reliever and relaxation technique. Holding this pose will have a relaxing effect on both your mind and body. The slow, deep breaths required to hold the pose activate the body’s relaxation response, which reduces stress hormones such as cortisol. Plus, a mild stretch in the hamstrings and hips can relieve physical strain, which can lead to mental and emotional stress. By practicing anantasana regularly, you can build a sense of calm and peace, resulting in a more balanced and stress-free lifestyle. A study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine found that yoga is useful in relieving stress, anxiety, and depression.

How to do sleeping vishnu pose or anantasana?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform sleeping vishnu pose or anantasana.

Start by lying on your right side. Keep your legs extended and your right arm bent, supporting your head.

Inhale and lift your left leg towards the ceiling. Keep your foot flexed.

Reach back with your left hand and grasp your big toe.

Extend your left arm towards the ceiling, aligning it with your lifted leg.

Engage your core muscles to maintain balance and stability.

Breathe deeply and hold the pose for 30 seconds to a minute.

Exhale and slowly lower your leg back to the floor.

Repeat the same steps on your left side.

Are there any side effects of sleeping vishnu pose?

Here are some potential side effects of this pose you should not ignore, especially if you are planning on making it a part of your fitness routine:

If not performed correctly, Anantasana can strain the lower back, especially if you have pre-existing back issues.

Improper alignment of the neck can lead to strain and pain.

Reaching for the toe can put stress on the shoulder joint, particularly if you have shoulder problems.

If you have tight hamstrings, stretching them too forcefully can lead to strain or injury.

Takeaway

Sleeping vishnu pose is a relaxing yoga posture with many benefits for both the body and mental health. Regularly practicing this pose can help you improve your flexibility, strength, balance, and mental health. However, you must listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard. If you are new to yoga or have any underlying health issues, you should speak with a certified yoga instructor to ensure proper alignment and technique.