Scorpion pose: 5 reasons to include Vrischikasana in your yoga routine

Scorpion pose may help to enhance core strength and keep stress at bay. Here are the benefits of vrischikasana and how to do it properly.

Do you want to strengthen your core, increase flexibility, and improve your balance all at once? Including Scorpion yoga pose or Vrischikasana into your fitness routine might be a way to do this. This pose resembles a scorpion’s posture, with the body arching backward and the legs overhead, like a scorpion’s tail. It is a powerful challenging pose that needs considerable concentration and body control. This yoga asana improves flexibility while strengthening the upper body and core muscles. If you want to challenge your body’s muscles to its limits, try the scorpion pose.

What is a scorpion pose?

Scorpion pose is an advanced yoga posture named after the Sanskrit word vrischikasana wherein “vrischik,” means scorpio, and “asana,” seat or posture. It is regarded as one of the hardest and most complex yoga poses, demanding balance, flexibility, and strength in all aspects. “It involves bringing your legs up and above your head, twisting your torso, and resting your feet on your hands. This results in a scorpion-like form, hence the name. This pose is often practiced by experienced yogis due to its demanding nature. It can be a rewarding challenge for those seeking to push their physical limits and deepen their yoga practice,” says yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

What are the benefits of scorpion pose or vrischikasana?

Here are some of the benefits of scorpion pose or vrischikasana:

1. Enhances core strength

Scorpion pose is an effective core strengthener. To maintain balance and stability during the pose, the core muscles must be engaged. The abdominals, obliques, and transverse abdominis all work together to keep the body upright. Additionally, the pose requires pulling the legs up and above the head, putting a tremendous strain on the core muscles to keep the body in this position. This hard isometric contraction promotes core strength and endurance. A study published in the International Journal of Sports and Medicine found that regular practice of yoga can help to enhance your core strength.

2. Improves flexibility

Regular practice of yoga helps to improve flexibility and aids in balancing the body, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Yoga. Similarly, scorpion pose is an excellent pose for improving flexibility. The pose stretches the spine, shoulders, hamstrings, and hips. The spine is particularly challenged as it is forced into a deep backbend. This can help to improve spinal flexibility and range of motion. Additionally, the pose stretches the hamstrings and hips, which can help to increase flexibility in the legs. Regular practice of vrischikasana can lead to significant improvements in overall flexibility. Check out why flexibility is important for your health and fitness levels.

3. Strengthens back and shoulders

A study published in the Journal of Yoga and Physiotherapy found that following yoga poses may help you to strengthen your back and shoulder muscles. Including vrischikasana may help to strengthen the back and shoulder muscles. As this pose requires the back muscles to engage to support the body weight and maintain the backbend. It can also help to improve back strength and prevent injuries. Additionally, the pose stretches the shoulders, which can help to increase flexibility and range of motion. Over time, regular practice of scorpion pose can lead to increased strength and flexibility in the back and shoulders.

4. Keeps stress at bay

Regular yoga improves focus, reduces stress and anxiety, and improves general mental health, according to research published in the International Journal of Preventive Science. Scorpion pose may be a secret weapon for relieving tension and anxiety. The pose demands intense concentration and focus, which can help to calm the mind and lessen racing thoughts. The physical strain of the pose might also help to distract you from your worries and anxiety. As you concentrate on holding the pose and mastering the physical hurdles, your mind may automatically turn away from anxious thoughts. Plus, the deep backbend in vrischikasana can help to release tension in the body, resulting in a sense of relaxation and well-being.

5. Improves blood flow to the brain

Vrischikasana is believed to stimulate blood flow to the brain due to the inverted position. “When the body is inverted, blood can flow more freely to the head and brain. This increased blood flow can provide the brain with more oxygen and nutrients, which can improve mental clarity, focus, and overall brain health. Plus, the deep backbend in scorpion pose can lengthen the spine and promote circulation, increasing blood flow to the brain,” explains the expert. However, more research is needed to prove the claim.

How to do scorpion pose or vrischikasana?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform scorpion pose or vrischikasana, as suggested by the expert.

Stand tall with your feet together and arms raised overhead.

Exhale and bend your torso backward, reaching your hands towards the floor.

Place your hands on the floor, palms facing down.

Keep your arms straight and engage your core to support your back.

Inhale and lift your legs off the ground.

Bend your knees and bring your shins towards your buttocks.

As you lift your legs, find your balance and adjust your hands as needed.

Keep your core engaged and your back straight.

Exhale and reach for your ankles or feet with your hands.

If you can’t reach your feet, use a block or strap for assistance.

Once you have a firm grip on your ankles or feet, exhale and lift your hips off the ground.

Straighten your legs and point your toes towards the ceiling.

Hold the pose for several breaths, breathing deeply and evenly.

Inhale and slowly lower your legs back to the ground.

Place your hands on the floor and gently roll your spine back up to a standing position.

Note: Before attempting scorpion pose, ensure you have a strong foundation in yoga and are comfortable with other backbends. It is always recommended to practice under the guidance of a qualified yoga instructor.

Side effects of scorpion pose or Vrischikasana

Vrischikasana is an advanced yoga pose that, when practiced correctly, can offer numerous benefits. However, it is important to be aware of the potential side effects if the pose is not performed with proper form or if you have underlying health conditions.

Back pain: If Scorpion Pose is not performed with proper alignment or if you have pre-existing back issues, it can exacerbate back pain.

If Scorpion Pose is not performed with proper alignment or if you have pre-existing back issues, it can exacerbate back pain. Headache: The inverted position of Scorpion Pose can sometimes lead to increased blood flow to the head, which may cause a headache in some individuals.

The inverted position of Scorpion Pose can sometimes lead to increased blood flow to the head, which may cause a headache in some individuals. Dizziness: If you are not accustomed to inversions, Scorpion Pose can cause dizziness or lightheadedness.

If you are not accustomed to inversions, Scorpion Pose can cause dizziness or lightheadedness. Shoulder injury: Incorrect placement of the hands or excessive pressure on the shoulders can lead to shoulder injuries.

Incorrect placement of the hands or excessive pressure on the shoulders can lead to shoulder injuries. Wrist strain: If you have weak wrists or are not used to supporting your body weight on your hands, you may experience wrist strain.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Is it ok to practice scorpion pose everyday?

No, it is generally not recommended to practice scorpion pose every day. While it is a powerful pose with numerous benefits, it’s an advanced pose that can be demanding on the body.

2. Which is the best time to practice scorpion yoga?

The best time to practice scorpion pose or vrischikasana is typically in the morning or early evening.

Here’s why: