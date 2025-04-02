Inside Rashmika Mandanna’s fitness workout: 6 essentials she swears by
Rashmika Mandanna’s fitness routine is as inspiring as her on-screen presence. Turns out that behind her strong, fit physique are some essential fitness equipment she can’t do without. From power-packed strength training to core-crushing cardio, she swears by equipment that helps sculpt her body and boost endurance. These best home gym equipment are her go-to choices for building lean muscle and improving flexibility. Do you want to train like her? Incorporating these tools into your routine could help you achieve your fitness goals faster while keeping things fun and dynamic. So gear up and get ready to sweat it out with this home gym equipment that has helped Rashmika stay on top of her fitness game.
6 top-rated gym equipment for home workout
Try these workout tools that Rashmika Mandanna uses to stay fit:
1. Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap
Rashmika Mandanna loves to do yoga regularly. If you also want to do that then this is the best yoga mat that supports all your stretches and poses. With its non-slip surface and extra cushioning, it is ideal for both beginners and experienced yogis. This mat features a two-sided textured surface that helps you stay aligned and comfortable.
Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance Tpe Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6MM, Wine)
Reason to buy:
- Eco-friendly
- Comfortable surface
- Non-toxic
- Durable
Reason to avoid:
- Some feel it is overpriced for its performance.
Customer reaction: Customers loved this home gym equipment for its cushioning and stability, which is perfect for home workouts.
2. Lifelong PVC Hex Dumbbells (5kg x 2)
Rashmika Mandanna’s toned figure is a result of regular strength training. If you are looking for a way start, then these are the best dumbbell sets. They are ideal for at-home workouts. Whether you are aiming for toned arms or full-body strength, these 5 kg dumbbells may help you build strength and stay fit.
Lifelong PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2 (5kg*2) Black Color for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell|Gym Exercise|Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells|Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (6 Months Warranty)
Reason to buy:
- Affordable
- Versatile
- Perfect for full-body training
- Easy to store
Reason to avoid:
- Might not be heavy enough for advanced users.
Customer reaction: Customers love the grip and compact design of this tool for home workouts.
3. AmazonBasics Cast Iron Kettlebell (16 Kg)
Rashmika Mandanna’s workout includes dynamic movements like kettlebell swings. This 16kg kettlebell is perfect for building strength and improving core stability. With its secure grip, you can enjoy intense workouts and work on several muscle groups.
Reason to buy:
- Perfect for strength training
- Comfortable
- Textured wide handles
- High-quality cast iron
Reason to avoid:
- Too heavy for some beginners or specific exercises.
Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the quality and grip. It is ideal for intense workout sessions.
Also Read: Best kettlebell under Rs 2000: Top 5 picks
4. Boldfit Anti-Burst Gym Ball (55cm)
For stability and core strength, Rashmika Mandanna uses home gym equipment like this anti-burst gym ball. It is perfect for Pilates, yoga, or even pregnancy exercises. Stay stable and balanced while enhancing your workouts with this best gym ball that features non-slip lines for improved grip.
Boldfit Gym Ball for Exercise Anti Burst Exercise Ball with Foot Pump for Workout Yoga Ball for Women and Men Swiss Ball for Balance Stability Training, Birthing Ball for Pregnancy, Fitness, 55,Grey
Reason to buy:
- Great for stability exercises
- High-quality PVC material
- Anti-burst
Reason to avoid:
- Some users find the air pump quality lacking.
Customer reaction: Customers love its versatility for low-impact exercises like yoga and Pilates.
5. SLOVIC Resistance Bands Set
One thing that Rashmika Mandanna uses to stay fit is the best resistance bands for strength training and toning. These bands are available in different resistance levels, which makes them great for muscle activation and stretching. Whether you are working on your arms, legs, or core, these bands help you stay fit.
SLOVIC Resistance Bands for Men and Women | Resistance Band Set & Exercise Bands for Workout | Resistance Band for Pull Up | Gym Equipment for Home Workout| Natural and Unbreakable Rubber Set of 3
Reason to buy:
- Perfect for full-body workouts and recovery
- Multipurpose
- Targets all main muscle groups
Reason to avoid:
- May not offer enough resistance for advanced users.
Customer reaction: Customers love the durability and effectiveness of this home gym equipment, especially for home workouts.
6. Burnlab 6-in-1 Multifunctional Weight Training Kit
Rashmika Mandanna uses a variety of exercises in her routine, and this multifunctional kit provides just that. With adjustable weights that can be transformed into dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells, you can work on your body.
Burnlab 6 in 1 multifunctional weight training kit - Dumbbells, Kettlebells, Barbells & Push up brackets in 1 | Adjustable Weights | Perfect for Full Body Workout for Men & Women (12, Kilograms)
Reason to buy:
- Adjustable and Versatile
- Long-lasting
Reason to avoid:
- Some users find it bulky for smaller spaces.
Customer reaction: Users loved it for its versatility and space-saving design.
Why does Rashmika Mandanna swear by these workout tools?
Rashmika Mandanna’s fitness routine is a mix of strength, endurance, and flexibility workouts. This home gym equipment may help her stay fit despite a busy schedule. From toning muscles to improving balance, they support her diverse exercises, including yoga, weight training, and resistance workouts. These tools allow her to stay fit, whether she is on set or at home, making them perfect for anyone looking to train like her.
Also Read: Best dumbbells for fitness enthusiasts: 10 picks to improve your strength training
How to use this home gym equipment for maximum results?
To train like Rashmika, use a yoga mat for stretching and balance, dumbbells and kettlebells for building strength, and a gym ball for core workouts. Resistance bands enhance flexibility and muscle tone, while the weight training kit helps with full-body sculpting. Include them in your routine as they ensure a well-rounded fitness approach, keeping your workouts dynamic and effective to help you stay strong.
Can beginners use this home gym equipment?
Yes! These fitness tools are suitable for all levels. Start with lighter weights, resistance bands, and stability exercises, then gradually increase intensity as you progress.
How do resistance bands help in workouts?
Resistance bands can improve muscle activation, flexibility, and strength by adding controlled resistance to movements, which makes them perfect for toning, stretching, and rehabilitation exercises.
Is a gym ball useful for core workouts?
Absolutely! A gym ball enhances balance, stability, and core strength by engaging muscles during exercises like planks, crunches, and seated workouts for better posture and control.
