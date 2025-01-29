Keep stress at bay with Qigong exercises

Stress has become a bothersome partner in our hectic lives. Be it demanding job duties or tight schedules or family issues, there is always something that makes lives stressful. Relaxation techniques like yoga, and journaling can help to reduce stress. If you want an alternative, try Qigong exercises for better mental health. This ancient Chinese technique, which combines gentle movement, deep breathing, and meditation, is more than just physical wellness. It also promotes inner peace and harmony. Performing Qigong exercises will help you connect with your body’s natural energy flow (qi), lowering stress, improving sleep, and enhancing your overall health.
Qigong is an ancient Chinese practice that uses gentle movement, deep breathing, and meditation to promote and balance energy, commonly referred to as “life force” or “vital energy.” It is more than just physical exercise. It works to harmonise the mind, body, and spirit, as found in a study published in the American Journal of Health Promotion. Qigong exercises include coordinated bodily posture and movement, breathing, and concentration. They are thought to be beneficial for health, spirituality, and martial arts training. Also, they help alleviate stress and improve sleeping cycle.
Qigong exercises can be an effective stress-relieving method. Here’s how they may help:
Qigong exercises emphasise deep breathing techniques, which help to reduce the heart rate and engage the parasympathetic nerve system, which is in charge of the “rest and digest” response, as per a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. This reduces the stress response, which activates the sympathetic nervous system, resulting in increased heart rate, blood pressure, and muscle tension.
Qigong exercises’ slow, systematic motions need focus and attention. “This helps to redirect the mind’s attention away from rushing thoughts and worries, promoting a sense of mindfulness and present-moment awareness,” says mental health expert Dr Jyoti Kapoor. This can help to disrupt the cycle of negative thinking patterns that are commonly connected with stress.
Many Qigong exercises involve gentle stretches and movements that release tension in the muscles, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers. This can help to alleviate physical symptoms of stress, such as muscle tension and headaches.
Here are some simple and effective Qigong exercises you can follow for stress alleviation, as suggested by fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar:
These exercises can be practiced individually or combined into a short routine. Regular practice of Qigong exercises can help you manage stress more effectively and improve your overall well-being. These exercises may be great for your mental, and physical health. But remember to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard. If you experience any pain, stop and connect with a healthcare professional.
Yes, it's generally safe to practice Qigong exercises daily. In fact, regular practice can yield the most significant benefits. However, it's crucial to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard, especially when starting.
The best time to practice Qigong exercises for stress is whenever it best fits into your daily routine. Many people find it beneficial to practice Qigong in the morning to set a calm and focused tone for the day, or in the evening to unwind before sleep.
