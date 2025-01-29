Keep stress at bay with Qigong exercises

Qigong exercises are slow, flowing movements that can be part of your stress-reduction plan. We tell you the moves that you can do to away with stress.

Stress has become a bothersome partner in our hectic lives. Be it demanding job duties or tight schedules or family issues, there is always something that makes lives stressful. Relaxation techniques like yoga, and journaling can help to reduce stress. If you want an alternative, try Qigong exercises for better mental health. This ancient Chinese technique, which combines gentle movement, deep breathing, and meditation, is more than just physical wellness. It also promotes inner peace and harmony. Performing Qigong exercises will help you connect with your body’s natural energy flow (qi), lowering stress, improving sleep, and enhancing your overall health.

What are Qigong exercises?

Qigong is an ancient Chinese practice that uses gentle movement, deep breathing, and meditation to promote and balance energy, commonly referred to as “life force” or “vital energy.” It is more than just physical exercise. It works to harmonise the mind, body, and spirit, as found in a study published in the American Journal of Health Promotion. Qigong exercises include coordinated bodily posture and movement, breathing, and concentration. They are thought to be beneficial for health, spirituality, and martial arts training. Also, they help alleviate stress and improve sleeping cycle.

Qigong exercises for stress: Does it help?

Qigong exercises can be an effective stress-relieving method. Here’s how they may help:

1. Deep breathing

Qigong exercises emphasise deep breathing techniques, which help to reduce the heart rate and engage the parasympathetic nerve system, which is in charge of the “rest and digest” response, as per a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. This reduces the stress response, which activates the sympathetic nervous system, resulting in increased heart rate, blood pressure, and muscle tension.

2. Mindful movement

Qigong exercises’ slow, systematic motions need focus and attention. “This helps to redirect the mind’s attention away from rushing thoughts and worries, promoting a sense of mindfulness and present-moment awareness,” says mental health expert Dr Jyoti Kapoor. This can help to disrupt the cycle of negative thinking patterns that are commonly connected with stress.

3. Muscle relaxation

Many Qigong exercises involve gentle stretches and movements that release tension in the muscles, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers. This can help to alleviate physical symptoms of stress, such as muscle tension and headaches.

7 easy Qigong exercises to reduce stress

Here are some simple and effective Qigong exercises you can follow for stress alleviation, as suggested by fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar:

1. Microcosmic orbit

Sit or stand comfortably with your spine straight.

Visualise energy flowing up your legs, through your torso, and out your arms, then back down your legs.

Breathe deeply and slowly, coordinating your breath with the imagined energy flow.

Repeat for several minutes.

2. Shoulder shrugs

Stand or sit with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Gently shrug your shoulders up towards your ears, then slowly release them down.

Repeat several times, paying attention to the feeling of releasing tension from the shoulders.

3. Palm tree swaying

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

Gently sway your upper body from side to side, mimicking the movement of a palm tree in the wind.

Breathe deeply and evenly as you sway.

4. Bending forward and backward

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Slowly bend forward from the hips, reaching towards the floor.

Gently roll back up to a standing position.

Repeat several times, keeping your movements slow and controlled.

5. Waist circles

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent.

Gently rotate your waist in a clockwise direction, then reverse the direction.

Keep your movements slow and controlled, focusing on your breath.

6. Lion’s roar

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Inhale deeply, then exhale forcefully while opening your mouth wide and sticking out your tongue.

Make a loud “Ha!” sound as you exhale.

Repeat several times, feeling the tension release from your throat and chest.

7. Mindful walking

Find a quiet place to walk.

Pay attention to the sensations of your feet touching the ground, your breath, and the sounds around you.

Walk slowly and mindfully, without rushing or multitasking.

8. Spinal twist

Sit or stand with your spine straight. Gently twist your torso to the right, then to the left. Breathe deeply and evenly as you twist.



These exercises can be practiced individually or combined into a short routine. Regular practice of Qigong exercises can help you manage stress more effectively and improve your overall well-being. These exercises may be great for your mental, and physical health. But remember to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard. If you experience any pain, stop and connect with a healthcare professional.