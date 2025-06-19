International Yoga Day 2025: Prenatal yoga helps women combat anxiety and mood swings, says gynaecologist

EXPERT SPEAK

International Yoga Day 2025: Prenatal yoga helps expectant mothers stay calm, experience better sleep, and build resilience, says an expert.

Pregnancy is often described as a miraculous journey filled with joy, anticipation, and excitement. But alongside the glowing skin and baby kicks, many women experience an emotional rollercoaster—anxiety, mood swings, irritability, and even depressive thoughts. These are not just “hormonal changes” to be brushed aside but important signals that a woman’s mental health needs just as much care as her physical well-being. Ahead of International Yoga Day 2025, learn about the benefits of prenatal yoga, an accessible and holistic way to support mental health during pregnancy.

As a gynaecologist, I encourage women to prioritize mental wellness just as much as they do their scans, supplements, and diets. A calmer, happier mother contributes to a healthier pregnancy and a better birth experience. If you’re expecting and often find yourself anxious, moody, or overwhelmed, try prenatal yoga.

This ancient mind-body practice is emerging as a powerful tool to manage stress, regulate mood, and promote emotional resilience in expectant mothers.

Role of pregnancy hormones in mood changes

Hormonal fluctuations are at the heart of many emotional changes during pregnancy. Levels of estrogen, progesterone, cortisol, and oxytocin rise dramatically to support fetal development and prepare the body for childbirth. However, these shifts also affect neurotransmitters in the brain, such as serotonin and dopamine—the chemicals responsible for regulating mood. As a result, many women experience:

Mood swings (feeling happy one moment and weepy the next)

Increased anxiety or fears about labor, parenting, or body changes

Irritability or emotional outbursts

Disturbed sleep, which further impacts mental healthThese changes are normal, but that doesn’t mean they should be ignored. Supporting mental health during pregnancy is vital for both maternal and fetal well-being.

Benefits of prenatal yoga for mental health

Prenatal yoga is a therapeutic practice that combines gentle movement, deep breathing (Pranayama), meditation, and mindfulness. When practiced safely under guidance, it can dramatically improve a pregnant woman’s emotional and psychological state. 1. Deep breathing leads to a calmer mind Breathwork is a central aspect of yoga. Techniques such as diaphragmatic breathing, alternate nostril breathing (Nadi Shodhana), and Ujjayi breath activate the parasympathetic nervous system—the body’s “rest and digest” mode. Benefits of breathwork include: Reduced heart rate and blood pressure

Lower levels of cortisol (the stress hormone)

Improved oxygen flow to the brain and baby

Enhanced sleep quality and digestion

Increased emotional control and patience

“Simple deep breathing before bed can do wonders. It signals the nervous system to slow down, making it easier to fall asleep and feel mentally grounded,” explains Dr Neha Bansal, consultant obstetrician and prenatal wellness advocate.

2. Yoga helps prevent or manage prenatal depression

Prenatal depression affects 1 in 7 women and often goes unrecognized. Unlike postpartum depression, it can begin as early as the first trimester and intensify if left unaddressed. Symptoms may include:

Constant fatigue

Hopelessness

Guilt or irritability

Trouble bonding with the baby

Studies have shown that women who practiced prenatal yoga at least twice a week for 8–12 weeks reported significantly lower levels of depression and anxiety compared to those who did not. Yoga offers mindfulness techniques to reduce rumination, physical movement to release endorphins (natural mood boosters), a sense of community when practiced in group classes, space to connect with the baby, and building early bonding.

“Many of my patients with low mood in pregnancy felt empowered and more in control after just a few weeks of yoga. The breath-body awareness helps interrupt negative thought patterns,” shares Dr Bansal.

3. Better sleep and less irritability

Pregnancy often brings poor sleep, fatigue, and physical discomfort—all of which feed into emotional instability. Prenatal yoga includes restorative poses, like:

Legs up the wall (Viparita Karani): Reduces swelling and calms the nervous system

Reduces swelling and calms the nervous system Butterfly pose (Baddha Konasana): Improves circulation and relaxes the hips

Improves circulation and relaxes the hips Child’s pose (Balasana): Soothes back and emotional tension

When practiced regularly, yoga improves sleep quality and depth, muscle relaxation, digestion and breathing patterns, and mental alertness.

4. Helps to build emotional resilience and self-awareness

Mindfulness, a key part of prenatal yoga, helps women become observers of their own thoughts and feelings without judgment. This self-awareness reduces overreactions to stress and enhances emotional maturity. Women report feeling more centered and less reactive, an ability to pause and breathe instead of panicking, a stronger sense of control over thoughts and fears, and emotional acceptance of bodily changes and motherhood.

When and how to practice prenatal yoga

When to start?

Most gynecologists recommend starting after the first trimester (12–13 weeks) unless you’ve been practicing yoga already. If you’re new, join a certified prenatal yoga class or practice under a physiotherapist trained in pregnancy fitness.

When to avoid?

Avoid prenatal yoga if you experience vaginal bleeding or placenta previa, have a history of preterm labor or miscarriage, suffer severe anemia or heart issues, or if you have been advised bed rest by your medical expert.

Ideal prenatal yoga routine: