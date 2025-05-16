At 50, Preity Zinta has ‘no lazy bone’: Yasmin Karachiwala reveals the secret behind her ‘age and face’

Wonder what is the secret behind Preity Zinta's glowing face and fit body at the age of 50? Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala gives us a peek into the secret!

Have you looked at Preity Zinta’s latest workout video? If not, you’re missing out on one secret behind the constant question around her age and face! She crushes her fitness routine like a pro, with seamless stretching and effortless weight-lifting. It is not something she has acquired overnight. Her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who has worked with Preity Zinta for almost two decades, says consistency, discipline and being aware of her body help her look the way she does at the age of 50.

“I have been working with Preity for almost 20 years. She is very dedicated towards fitness and her mental well-being. Even when she goes for (Indian Premier League) cricket matches, she gets her workout sorted,” Yasmin Karachiwala tells Health Shots.

Yasmin Karachiwala on Preity Zinta’s dedication towards fitness

Being aware of what her body is capable of doing, and when, are important aspects that help Preity Zinta slay at fitness.

“There are times when she comes to the studio, and if she hasn’t had enough sleep or just got off a flight, she lets me know that. She is happy to do a workout that lets her feel a little worked up, but doesn’t tire her out. She is very clued in to how her body feels and how she should adjust her workout to how she is feeling. There are days when she has full energy and we go full throttle. That’s the secret of her looking the way she does at almost 50. She listens to her body, she knows her body, she makes sure that she gets movement in her body and doesn’t give into those days when you feel like you cannot move… I don’t think there’s a single lazy bone in Preity’s body,” adds Karachiwala.

Preity Zinta dropped the Instagram video just days after she engaged in an ask-me-anything session with fans on X, and lamented a question about how she looks this beautiful at her age. She responded: “I don’t know about that, but how I look and my age seems to be a hot topic everyday! I think my brains are better than my face if you ask me, but chalo koi na … will take the compliment.”

I don’t know about that but …. how I look and my age seems to be a hot topic everyday ! I think my brains are better than my face if you ask me but chalo koi na … will take the compliment. Somehow men are never asked how good they look at their age everyday – only their their… https://t.co/d1K2eFwH8b — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 13, 2025

Preity Zinta inspires with fitness video on Instagram

In her workout video, Preity is focused on a power session. She puts her strength, flexibility, and core to test, as she indulges in a mix of side lunge stretch, dumbbell squats, scrunches, squats, planks, arm pulldown and more.

Preity hints she is working out for a “new project”. We tried our luck to dig in some more information about it, but Yasmin Karachiwala is Preity’s true friend. She says, “Well it’s a new project which nobody is supposed to know about. The hint is wait and watch!”

Preity’s accompanying message with her video reads, “It does not matter how long and how much you train over the years…. One needs to keep changing it up so you can push your body further and harder.”

Yasmin Karachiwala on importance of fitness for women

As a celebrated Pilates trainer with over 25 years of experience, Yasmin Karachiwala is all for Preity’s advice, and more.

“Most of us workout because we have goals – going for a wedding, looking good for a Saturday night, a big birthday coming up, want to fit into a dress… for different dresses. People should workout regularly – not just to look good, but for overall health and mental wellness. This is achieved when you think of health as a journey, not a destination. For women especially, as we age, we lose bone density and muscle mass. And good health is what will help us prevent health issues such as osteoporosis and arthritis. It is important to start working out if you haven’t already and to continue to workout.”

Given the fandom around Bollywood stars, a lot of people tend to follow celeb fitness routines blindly. The fitness trainer, who has also worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor, says social media users must exercise caution.

“People need to know that most celebrities workout as part of a routine. When they have a role they are working for, they amp up their fitness routine and try new things and techniques. But the basic thing is that they have a foundation for fitness that allows them to go to extremes sometimes. People who are starting to workout, first need to build that foundation before they can go to some crazy workouts,” she adds.