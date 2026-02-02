Pranayama for healthy lungs: How breathwork can protect your lungs during winter

Can pranayama protect lungs in winter? Improve your breathing, strengthen your immune system with easy daily exercises for better health.

Winter exerts silent pressure upon the lungs. Cold air tightens the airways, pollution settles closer to the ground, and seasonal infections become more common. Breathing often becomes shallow without notice, especially when the body tries to conserve warmth. This diminishes normal lung capacity and, over time, decreases the body’s natural defence. Breathwork, known as Pranayama in yoga, offers a gentle yet powerful way to protect and strengthen lung health during the winter months.

Is Pranayama the control of breath?

Pranayama is more than controlled breathing. “It is a mind-body exercise that conditions the lungs, calms the nervous system, and improves the body’s efficiency in absorbing and utilising oxygen”, Yoga Expert and Spiritual Leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, tells Health Shots. It strengthens the respiratory system, even during severe seasonal conditions, when practised regularly.

Which Pranayama is good for the lungs?

Mouth breathing is common in cold weather because dry air entering the lungs is not filtered. Pranayam supports nasal breathing, which warms, filters, and humidifies the air naturally before it reaches the lungs. “Such a small position reduces irritation, drying out, and the risk of infection”, shares the expert. Nitric oxide release is also triggered by nasal breathing, promoting lung expansion and increasing oxygen exchange.

Another challenge during the winter season is limited physical activity. Reduced movement implies poorer respiratory muscles. “Pranayama engages the diaphragm, intercostal muscles, and lungs. Exercises that emphasise inhalation and a slow, controlled exhalation are beneficial for preserving lung elasticity,” says the yoga expert. This will help avoid chest stiffness and improve breathing efficiency during the season.

Winter is also associated with congestion and mucus accumulation. Certain breathing exercises can promote internal warmth and improve circulation in the respiratory system. “This helps loosen mucus, clear airways, and support natural detoxification”, says the yoga expert. The deeper and more rhythmic the breathing, the more easily the lungs clear themselves without strain.

Does Pranayama increase immunity?

Pranayama is also crucial in boosting immunity beyond its physical benefits. The lungs are directly associated with the immune system. “Calm, steady breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing stress hormones that weaken immune response”, says Akshar. When the nervous system is relaxed, the body can invest energy in repair and protection, which are necessary during winter, when immunity is typically weakened.

Which Pranayama is good for the brain?

Mental and emotional health also affects lung function. Winter can bring feelings of heaviness, lethargy, or low motivation. These states are usually accompanied by shallow breathing. “Pranayama restores balance by increasing oxygen supply to the brain, improving focus, and uplifting energy levels”, says the spiritual leader. With improved breathing patterns, the body feels lighter, warmer, and more alert, even on cold days.

What is the main purpose of practising Pranayama?

Simple practices such as diaphragmatic breathing, gentle humming breaths, and slow, rhythmic pranayama can be safely integrated into daily life. “These practices are not extreme or time-consuming. Steadiness is more important than vehemence” explains the expert. As little as 10 to 15 minutes daily can lead to noticeable improvements in comfort and breathing strength.

What does Pranayama do to the mind?

Pranayama also develops consciousness. By observing the breath, a person becomes more sensitive to early signs of discomfort, congestion, or fatigue. “Such awareness promotes timely rest and care, ensuring that small problems do not become chronic”, says Akshar.

Does Pranayama increase intelligence?

The winter season does not need to be the time of chosen pulmonary weakness and limited breathing. “With regular breathwork, the lungs remain active, warm, and well-oxygenated”, says Akshar. Pranayama helps the body adjust to seasonal changes smoothly by aiding its natural intelligence.

Which Pranayama is recommended in winter?

Through conscious breathing, the lungs are not only protected but also progressively built up. “Every conscious inhalation is a practice of self-care that builds internal strength”, says Akshar. In this way, pranayama can be cost-effective yet effective during winter, supporting respiratory health, inner harmony, and longevity.