8 tips to maximise your 20 minute-power walk

If you have just 20 minutes for a walk, make them count! Following these tips for power walking can help you get maximum benefits.

Power walking is an excellent approach to increasing fitness levels without the high impact of running. Just 20 minutes of this energising activity is enough to boost your heart health, strengthen your muscles, and improve your mood. However, maximising those 20 minutes involves more than simply putting one foot in front of the other. Here are some essential ideas and strategies for turning your power walks into a productive and pleasurable workout. Optimising your stride, including arm movements, maintaining adequate posture, and selecting the appropriate walking surface are some tips to make the most of this fitness regimen. By following these simple yet effective strategies, you will be well on your way to enjoying all the advantages of power walking.

What is power walking?

Power walking is a robust type of walking in which you walk at a faster rate than a casual stroll. It is an excellent technique to increase your heart rate and improve your overall wellness, as found in a study published in the journal Annals of Rehabilitation Medicine. Power walkers usually aim for a speed of 3 to 4 miles per hour, which is equivalent to walking for 18 to 22 minutes each mile. To reap maximum benefits from power walking, maintain proper posture, swing your arms naturally, and engage your core muscles.

8 tips to ace power walking

Just 20 minutes of power walking, when done in the right way, can make a significant difference. It’s a simple but powerful technique to boost your heart health, strengthen your body, and improve your mood, explains fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. Here are some easy and effective tips you can incorporate into your fitness regimen.

1. Warm-up

Before you embark on your power-walking adventure, it is crucial to warm up your body. Dedicate five minutes to a light walk or jog to gradually increase your heart rate and blood flow, as found in a study published in the journal Sports Medicine. This gentle preparation helps to loosen your muscles, improve flexibility, and reduce the risk of injury. This gradual warm-up also ensures a more efficient and enjoyable power walking session.

2. Maintain the right posture

Maintaining proper posture is paramount for an effective and injury-free power walking experience, as found in a study published in the journal Applied Sciences. Keep your shoulders relaxed and drawn back, avoiding any hunching. To give stability and support, engage your core muscles, which include your abdominals and lower back. Good posture not only increases walking efficiency by adjusting your stride length, but it also reduces pressure on your joints and muscles. Aligning your body correctly will result in a smoother, more powerful walk while also lowering your risk of discomfort or injury.

3. Arm swings

Don’t underestimate the power of your arms during your power walk. Swing them naturally back and forth, keeping them bent at a 90-degree angle at your elbows. This rhythmic motion generates momentum, propelling you forward and increasing your overall pace. Think of your arms as counterweights – as one arm swings forward, the other swings back, creating a balanced and efficient movement. Engaging your arms also increases your heart rate and calorie burn, making your walk more effective. So, let those arms swing freely and enjoy the added boost to your workout.

4. Take short and quick steps

Taking shorter, quicker steps is more helpful for power walking than long strides. This strategy improves your rhythm or the number of steps you take in a minute. Shortening your stride engages more muscles in your legs and glutes, especially the smaller stabilising muscles. This not only speeds up your workout and burns more calories, but it also improves your coordination and agility. So, focus on rapid foot turnover and you will find yourself moving more effectively and forcefully.

5. Incorporate inclined or hill routes

Incorporating hills or inclined routes into your power walking regimen can significantly enhance your workout. Walking uphill is a fantastic way to increase your calorie burn and build leg strength. The increased resistance challenges your muscles more than walking on flat terrain, leading to greater exertion and improved cardiovascular fitness. Hills also help to improve your endurance and strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps. If you have access to hilly areas, make them a regular part of your power walking routine to maximise your results and build stronger, more powerful legs.

6. Follow interval training

Interval training is a fantastic approach for improving your power walking regimen. It involves alternating between periods of high-intensity exercise and periods of active recovery. During the high-intensity intervals, you will significantly increase your pace and effort, pushing your cardiovascular system. This is followed by a period of lower-intensity walking or rest to allow your body to recover partially before the next high-intensity interval. By incorporating intervals into your 20-minute power walk, you can maximise your workout and achieve your fitness goals more efficiently.

7. Listen to music

Music can be an effective motivator and mood booster during power walks. Make a playlist of your favourite lively songs to help you stay energised and entertained during your 20-minute workout. Music’s repetitive beats can help you keep a regular pace, while inspiring lyrics might inspire you to go above and beyond. Listening to music can also distract you from any discomfort or exhaustion you may be feeling, making your walk more enjoyable and less mentally tiring. So put on your headphones, turn up the volume, and let the music carry you ahead on your power walk.

8. Practice cool down

Just as warming up is essential, a proper cool-down is crucial after your power walk. Spend five minutes on a light walk or mild stretches to assist your muscles healing process. Cooling down progressively reduces your heart rate and blood pressure, allowing your body to return to its resting state. Stretching promotes flexibility, boosts blood flow to the muscles, and can aid with post-workout stiffness. Including a cool-down in your practice not only encourages speedier healing but also improves overall flexibility and lowers the chance of muscle injuries.

Takeaway

Incorporating these techniques into your 20-minute power walk regimen will greatly improve your fitness journey. Remember to warm up correctly to prepare your body, keep a good posture to optimise your stride, and engage your arms to gain momentum and burn calories.