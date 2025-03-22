Beginner to advanced: Here’s what your morning yoga routine should look like

Whether you are a beginner or an advanced yogi, you should have a morning yoga routine that includes the right poses. These are daily challenges that can promote mindful beginnings to the day.

Yoga can be done in the morning, after you wrap up your work or before you get some shut-eye. Irrespective of the time, there are benefits that you can enjoy. But if you practice it in the morning, you can get quite an energy boost. If you choose to do it after the sun wakes up, you may like to begin with the Sun Salutation or Surya Namaskar, which is a sequence of 12 yoga poses or asanas. While this is a popular way to begin the day, a simple morning yoga routine can also be beneficial for you. Right from the beginner to advanced level, there is something for everyone.

What are the benefits of doing yoga in the morning?

You should have a morning yoga routine, as there are benefits of doing it early in the day:

Boosts energy : “Having a morning yoga routine helps to wake up your body as well as mind by increasing your blood flow and oxygen levels,” says yoga expert Himalayan Siddha Akshar. Breathing deeply during the poses can deepen oxygen intake and deliver more nutrients to your cells. This can help to remove toxins in your body and leave you feeling energised. During a 2023 study, published in BioPsychoSocial Medicine, researchers found that yoga helped to improve energy levels of the participants.

: “Having a morning yoga routine helps to wake up your body as well as mind by increasing your blood flow and oxygen levels,” says yoga expert Himalayan Siddha Akshar. Breathing deeply during the poses can deepen oxygen intake and deliver more nutrients to your cells. This can help to remove toxins in your body and leave you feeling energised. During a 2023 study, published in BioPsychoSocial Medicine, researchers found that yoga helped to improve energy levels of the participants. Improves flexibility : Some yoga poses focus on tight areas such as the hamstrings, hips, shoulders and the lower back. “They help in releasing tension and improving flexibility,” says the expert.

: Some yoga poses focus on tight areas such as the hamstrings, hips, shoulders and the lower back. “They help in releasing tension and improving flexibility,” says the expert. Improves digestion : Having a morning yoga routine can activate your digestive system. “Yoga poses can massage your abdominal organs, and help in digestion. This can improve nutrient absorption, which is needed to boost energy,” says the expert.

: Having a morning yoga routine can activate your digestive system. “Yoga poses can massage your abdominal organs, and help in digestion. This can improve nutrient absorption, which is needed to boost energy,” says the expert. Good for focus and concentration: Meditation and mindful practices during yoga promotes focus. During a 2019 study, published in the International Journal Of Yoga, doing yoga in the morning increased practitioners’ concentration and calmness during daily ups and downs. “It calms the mind and reduces stress, which improves productivity throughout the day,” says Akshar. During a 2019 study, published in Brain Plasticity, participants who did yoga, had significantly greater improvements in their mental health, as indicated by their reduced stress levels.

Morning yoga routine

Here are some of the poses that should be part of your morning yoga routine:

1. Morning yoga routine for beginners

Hasta Uttanasana or Raised Arms Pose

Begin by standing straight.

Inhale and raise your arms over your head and stretch upward. Make sure that your palms face each other while raising your arms.

Tilt your head, neck and upper back a little bit to create a slight arch.

Exhale as you release from the pose.

Padahastasana or Standing Forward Bend

Stand up, inhale and bend your upper body at your pelvic joint. While doing so, try to touch your knee with your nose.

Place your palms on either side of your feet.

You can bend your knees a little bit. With practice slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs.

Exhale as you slowly stand straight.

Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward-Facing Dog Pose

Begin with Padahastasana or Standing Forward Bend.

Inhale and move your feet backwards, lift your hips up, straighten your knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘v’.

Try to push your heels to the floor.

Drop your knees and push back onto your pelvis, and rest your forehead down then exhale.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose

Lie on your stomach, inhale and slowly raise your trunk and head with the help of your palms. Your arms should be bent at the elbows.

Arch your neck slightly backwards and up, and make sure your navel is pressed against the floor.

Exhale and gently drop your chest on the floor.

2. Morning yoga routine for intermediate level

Ardha Chandrasana or Half Moon Pose

Begin with Padahasthasana.

Extend your left leg back, drop your knee and extend your toes out.

Inhale and stretch your arms over your head and look up.

Ensure that your right knee is aligned with your ankle.

Bend your upper body back and form an arch thrn exhale.

Chakrasana or Wheel Pose

To do the wheel pose, lie down on your back.

Fold your knees, place your palms next to your ears with your fingers pointing towards your shoulder.

Inhale and put pressure on your palms and feet and lift your body in arched position.

Exhale then slowly come out this position.

Naukasana or Boat Pose

Lie down on your back.

Inhale, lift up your upper and lower body to balance on your sit bones. Your toes must be aligned with your eyes.

Keep your knees and your back straight.

Tighten your abdominal muscles.

Exhale and relax.

Bala Kakasana or Baby Crow Pose

Begin with Vajrasana or Diamond Pose by sitting back on your heels, and keeping your spine straight.

Inhale, lean forward and place your elbows, forearms and palms flat on the floor.

Adjust the position of your knees and place them on your upper arm close to your armpit.

Transfer the weight of your body on to your upper arms.

Lift your feet off the floor and support your body on your forearms.

Gaze forward, maintain balance then exhale.

3. Morning yoga routine for advanced level

Kakasana (Crow Pose)

Stand straight to do the Crow Pose.

Inhale, lean forward and put your palms flat in front of your feet.

Bend your elbows a little bit and place your knees just below your armpits.

Lean forward so that your body weight shifts to your arms.

Find your balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground then bring your feet together and exhale.

Astavakrasana or Eight-Angle Pose

Start with Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward-Facing Dog Pose.

Inhale then jump and bring your left foot in between your palms and right foot outside your right palm.

Tuck your right elbow under your right inner thigh firmly.

Slowly lift your right foot off the floor and lean your upper body forward.

Shift your body weight to your palms and lift your leg off the floor.

Cross your left leg over your right and create a firm lock.

Straighten your legs and look forward then exhale.

Sirshasana or Headstand

Begin by assuming Vajrasana.

Inhale, place your elbows on the ground. Your interlocked palms and elbows must form an imaginary equilateral triangle.

Place the crown of your head on the floor in front of your palms.

Walk your toes towards your head until your back straightens.

Slowly lift your legs into the air then exhale.

Mayurasana or Peacock Pose

To do the Peacock Pose, start with Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward-Facing Dog Pose.

Inhale, drop your knees, put your palms in such a way that your fingers point backwards.

Lean your upper body forward, bring your elbows together and place your abdomen over your elbows.

Straighten your knees.

Lift your legs up until they are in line with your upper body.

Tighten your leg muscles and try to balance then exhale.

Morning yoga routine: Who should avoid?

Having a morning yoga routine of about 10 minutes can be beneficial, but there are some people who should not do these poses.

If you suffer from lower back pain, be cautious during backbends.

If you had a recent injury, especially to your legs, hips, back and shoulders, they should avoid any physical activity, including yoga.

Doing poses, especially the ones in the advanced level or asanas that put pressure on the abdomen, will not help you if you are in the later stages of pregnancy.

Having a morning yoga routine can be a great way to start the day. However, avoid pushing yourself too hard while doing the poses, especially if you are a beginner.