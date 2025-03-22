Beginner to advanced: Here’s what your morning yoga routine should look like

Yoga can be done in the morning, after you wrap up your work or before you get some shut-eye. Irrespective of the time, there are benefits that you can enjoy. But if you practice it in the morning, you can get quite an energy boost. If you choose to do it after the sun wakes up, you may like to begin with the Sun Salutation or Surya Namaskar, which is a sequence of 12 yoga poses or asanas. While this is a popular way to begin the day, a simple morning yoga routine can also be beneficial for you. Right from the beginner to advanced level, there is something for everyone.
What are the benefits of doing yoga in the morning?
You should have a morning yoga routine, as there are benefits of doing it early in the day:
Boosts energy: “Having a morning yoga routine helps to wake up your body as well as mind by increasing your blood flow and oxygen levels,” says yoga expert Himalayan Siddha Akshar. Breathing deeply during the poses can deepen oxygen intake and deliver more nutrients to your cells. This can help to remove toxins in your body and leave you feeling energised. During a 2023 study, published in BioPsychoSocial Medicine, researchers found that yoga helped to improve energy levels of the participants.
Improves flexibility: Some yoga poses focus on tight areas such as the hamstrings, hips, shoulders and the lower back. “They help in releasing tension and improving flexibility,” says the expert.
Improves digestion: Having a morning yoga routine can activate your digestive system. “Yoga poses can massage your abdominal organs, and help in digestion. This can improve nutrient absorption, which is needed to boost energy,” says the expert.
Good for focus and concentration: Meditation and mindful practices during yoga promotes focus. During a 2019 study, published in the International Journal Of Yoga, doing yoga in the morning increased practitioners’ concentration and calmness during daily ups and downs. “It calms the mind and reduces stress, which improves productivity throughout the day,” says Akshar. During a 2019 study, published in Brain Plasticity, participants who did yoga, had significantly greater improvements in their mental health, as indicated by their reduced stress levels.
Morning yoga routine
Here are some of the poses that should be part of your morning yoga routine:
1. Morning yoga routine for beginners
Hasta Uttanasana or Raised Arms Pose
Begin by standing straight.
Inhale and raise your arms over your head and stretch upward. Make sure that your palms face each other while raising your arms.
Tilt your head, neck and upper back a little bit to create a slight arch.
Exhale as you release from the pose.
Padahastasana or Standing Forward Bend
Stand up, inhale and bend your upper body at your pelvic joint. While doing so, try to touch your knee with your nose.
Place your palms on either side of your feet.
You can bend your knees a little bit. With practice slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs.
Inhale then jump and bring your left foot in between your palms and right foot outside your right palm.
Tuck your right elbow under your right inner thigh firmly.
Slowly lift your right foot off the floor and lean your upper body forward.
Shift your body weight to your palms and lift your leg off the floor.
Cross your left leg over your right and create a firm lock.
Straighten your legs and look forward then exhale.
Sirshasana or Headstand
Take a Poll
Take a Poll
Begin by assuming Vajrasana.
Inhale, place your elbows on the ground. Your interlocked palms and elbows must form an imaginary equilateral triangle.
Place the crown of your head on the floor in front of your palms.
Walk your toes towards your head until your back straightens.
Slowly lift your legs into the air then exhale.
Mayurasana or Peacock Pose
To do the Peacock Pose, start with Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward-Facing Dog Pose.
Inhale, drop your knees, put your palms in such a way that your fingers point backwards.
Lean your upper body forward, bring your elbows together and place your abdomen over your elbows.
Straighten your knees.
Lift your legs up until they are in line with your upper body.
Tighten your leg muscles and try to balance then exhale.
Morning yoga routine: Who should avoid?
Having a morning yoga routine of about 10 minutes can be beneficial, but there are some people who should not do these poses.
If you suffer from lower back pain, be cautious during backbends.
If you had a recent injury, especially to your legs, hips, back and shoulders, they should avoid any physical activity, including yoga.
Doing poses, especially the ones in the advanced level or asanas that put pressure on the abdomen, will not help you if you are in the later stages of pregnancy.
Having a morning yoga routine can be a great way to start the day. However, avoid pushing yourself too hard while doing the poses, especially if you are a beginner.
Related FAQs
Is 10 minutes of yoga a day enough?
Yes, 10 minutes a day of yoga can be enough if you are consistent with your practice. While longer sessions offer deeper stretches, even a short daily practice can have a positive impact on mental and physical well-being.
Can you do yoga on an empty stomach in morning?
Practicing yoga on an empty stomach is ideal for most people. When the stomach is empty, your body can focus on movement and breathing rather than digesting food. It can also prevent discomfort during forward bends or inversions.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.
Natalia Ningthoujam has written on various subjects - from music to films and fashion to lifestyle - as a journalist in her career that started in 2010. After getting stories from the crime scene, police headquarters, and conducting interviews with celebrities, she is now writing on health and wellness which has become her focus area.