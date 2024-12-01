Pilates ring exercises may be a secret weapon for weight loss

Pilates ring exercises offer a fun and effective way to shed extra kilos. These can help tone your muscles, boost your metabolism, besides achieving your weight loss goals.

Pilates has become one of the most popular forms of physical activity these days, and for good reason. It is a low-impact, beginner-friendly workout that strengthens and tones your body and most importantly helps to shed extra kilos. It is much more than simply performing hundreds of movements on a mat. There are many workouts in this exercise, the Pilates ring exercise being one of the most prominent one. This helps you to lose weight effectively. Here are the most beneficial Pilate ring exercises for reducing weight.

What are Pilates ring exercises?

Pilates ring, sometimes known as a magic circle, is a simple but effective product that can improve your Pilates practice. It is a circular, lightweight ring constructed of a flexible material that resists being squeezed. This resistance stimulates and tones muscles throughout your body, making it an excellent addition to your weight loss goals. The Pilates ring can be used in many exercises to work muscles in the arms, legs, core, and back, as found in a study published in the Indian Journal of Physical Therapy and Research. It provides an additional challenge to typical Pilates routines, allowing you to increase strength, improve flexibility, and shed extra kilos. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced one, Pilates ring exercises for weight loss can be a fun and efficient method to elevate your fitness regimen.

Pilates ring exercises: How does it help to lose weight?

Pilates ring exercises help with weight loss in different ways. “Firstly, they engage numerous muscle groups at the same time, resulting in enhanced calorie burn both during and after the workout,” says Pilate instructor Dr Vajjala Shravani. The resistance produced by the ring increases muscle activation, making the workouts more tough and effective. Additionally, these workouts often emphasise core strength, which is vital to general physical stability and metabolism. A strong core helps improve posture, and balance, and promotes efficient movement, all of which can help with weight management. By incorporating Pilates ring exercises into your daily routine, you may increase your metabolism, tone your muscles, and progressively lose weight.

Best Pilates ring exercises for weight loss

Here are some simple and effective Pilates ring exercises to lose weight:

1. Inner thigh squeeze

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Place the ring between your inner thighs.

Squeeze the ring gently, hold it for a second, and release it.

This workout targets the inner thighs and pelvic muscles, helping to tone and slim the legs.

2. Outer thigh press

How to do it:

Sit upright with the ring around the outer thighs, just above the knees.

Press outward against the ring, hold for a moment, and release.

This exercise strengthens the outer thighs and glutes, sculpting the lower body.

3. Abdominal squeeze

How to do it:

Sit with knees bent and feet flat.

Hold the ring between your palms, arms extended in front.

Squeeze the ring while engaging your core, then release.

Works the core, shoulders, and chest, aiding in calorie burn and toning.

4. Bridge with ring squeeze

How to do it:

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat on the floor.

Place the ring between your thighs.

Lift your hips into a bridge position while squeezing the ring.

Lower and repeat.

This workout tones the thighs, glutes, and core while improving posture.

5. Arm presses

How to do it:

Hold the ring in front of your chest with both hands.

Squeeze the ring gently, engaging your chest and arm muscles, then release.

This exercise strengthens the arms and chest, contributing to upper-body toning.

6. Side-lying leg lifts

How to do it:

Lie on your side with the ring placed around one ankle and the other ankle inside the ring.

Lift the top leg against the ring’s resistance, lower, and repeat.

This workout targets the outer thighs, hips, and glutes.

7. Seated ring twists

How to do it:

Sit upright with legs crossed.

Hold the ring in front of you and twist your torso to one side, then the other, keeping the ring steady.

This exercise improves oblique strength, helping to tone the waist.

8. Overhead arm squeeze

How to do it:

Stand or sit and hold the ring overhead.

Squeeze and release the ring using your arms, keeping your shoulders relaxed.

This workout engages the arms, shoulders, and upper back.

9. Plank with ring press

How to do it:

In a forearm plank position, place the ring between your palms.

Squeeze the ring as you hold the plank.

Works the core, chest, and shoulders, and increases calorie burn.

10. Squat with ring hold

How to do it:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding the ring in front of you at chest height.

Perform a squat while squeezing the ring.

Return to standing and repeat.

This workout tones the legs, glutes, and arms while engaging the core.

Side effects of Pilates ring exercises

While Pilates ring exercises are generally safe, overuse or an incorrect form can lead to minor side effects. Here’s what to watch for:

Overdoing it with the ring can cause excessive muscle soreness or strain, especially for beginners.

Improper alignment during exercises could lead to stress on the knees, hips, or shoulders.

Repeatedly working the same muscle groups without adequate rest may result in overuse injuries.

Performing exercises without proper technique can reduce their effectiveness and increase the risk of injury.

Tips to avoid side effects

Always warm up before starting your workout.

Focus on proper form and alignment.

Don’t overdo it—listen to your body and rest when needed.

Combine Pilates with other forms of exercise and maintain a balanced diet for optimal results.

By incorporating the Pilates ring exercises into your fitness routine, you can enjoy a versatile, low-impact method of strengthening and toning your body. When used correctly and consistently, it can be a fantastic addition to your weight loss journey.