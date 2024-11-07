Pilates for menstrual cramps: 10 simple exercises to alleviate the discomfort

Doing Pilates for menstrual cramps can be highly effective. Besides alleviating period pain, these exercises can also improve flexibility, and enhance your overall health.

Pilates, a mind-body exercise, is popular for its ability to strengthen the core, increase flexibility, and improve posture. Beyond its physical benefits, it can also offer relief from period pain. Doing Pilates for menstrual cramps can be beneficial in eliminating discomfort because it targets specific muscle groups and promotes relaxation while also reducing inflammation and improving overall well-being during menstruation. So, if you are suffering from period cramps, incorporating these effective movements, such as pelvic tilts, spinal twists, and leg circles, can provide comfort and ease during your menstrual cycle.

What is a Pilates workout?

Pilates is a low-impact exercise focusing on controlled movement, stretching, and breathing. It is getting more popular for physical fitness and rehabilitation programs. Joseph Pilates brought it to the world in the early twentieth century. It is appropriate for beginners and people with certain medical conditions. A study published in the Physiology and Behaviour Journal examined the effectiveness of a few weekly lessons. It was discovered that it helped to reduce lower back discomfort and many other problems while also increasing your physical and psychological well-being.

Pilates for menstrual cramps: How does it help?

Pilates for menstrual cramps are considered a highly effective and holistic approach to managing period pain. Menstrual cramps, or dysmenorrhea, can be a debilitating experience for many women, causing discomfort in the lower abdomen, and lower back, and even radiating into the legs, as found in a study published by StatPearls. The pain is often caused by the contraction of the uterus, which can lead to restricted blood flow and inflammation.

Pilates focuses on core strength, controlled movements, breath work, and flexibility, which can significantly reduce muscle tension and promote relaxation, explains Pilate instructor Dr Vajjala Shravani. Engaging the pelvic floor and core muscles helps to increase blood circulation in the lower abdomen, which can alleviate cramping and reduce the intensity of menstrual pain. Additionally, the breathing techniques used in this workout help to lower cortisol levels, the stress hormone, which can further aid in pain relief.

A study published in the journal Healthcare showed that doing Pilates for menstrual cramps for 12 weeks can significantly reduce pain and other symptoms in women. Plus, women experienced less pain, fewer premenstrual symptoms, better back flexibility, stronger hip muscles, and improved sleep quality. These findings suggest that Pilates can be a helpful way to manage period pain, likely by improving hip muscle function and sleep. This makes it a promising complementary therapy for women with the problem.

Pilates for menstrual cramps: Exercises to try

If you want to try Pilates for menstrual cramps, start with these workouts. These are very effective in alleviating pain.

1. Child’s pose (mat pilates)

This gentle stretch helps to relieve tension in the lower back and open up the hips. The focus on deep breathing can promote relaxation and reduce abdominal cramping.

How to do it:

Begin by kneeling on the mat with your big toes touching and your knees spread wide apart.

Sit back on your heels, extend your arms forward, and lower your chest toward the ground.

Rest your forehead on the mat and take deep breaths, feeling your lower back and hips release.

2. Cat-cow stretch (mat pilates)

This exercise mobilises the spine and reduces tension in the back muscles. It also stimulates blood flow to the pelvic region, which can alleviate menstrual pain.

How to do it:

Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone (cow pose), and exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin to your chest (cat pose).

Repeat for 1-2 minutes.

3. Pelvic curl (mat pilates)

Pelvic curls strengthen the glutes and core while stretching the lower back. This movement helps to improve blood flow to the uterus and lower abdomen, reducing cramping.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart.

Press your feet into the mat and slowly lift your hips, one vertebra at a time, into a bridge position.

Hold for a few breaths, then lower your spine back down.

Repeat 8-10 times.

4. Knee-to-chest stretch (mat pilates)

This exercise releases tension in the lower back and hip flexors, which can become tight during menstruation. It provides a gentle massage to the abdominal area, which helps ease cramps.

How to do it:

Lie on your back and pull one knee into your chest, keeping the other leg extended on the mat. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then switch legs.

You can also bring both knees into your chest for a deeper stretch.

5. Leg circles (mat pilates)

Leg circles increase circulation to the pelvic area and improve hip mobility. The controlled movement engages the core and promotes stability, easing lower abdominal discomfort.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with one leg extended toward the ceiling and the other leg bent or flat on the mat.

Make small, controlled circles with your raised leg, keeping your core engaged.

Repeat in both directions for each leg.

6. Spine stretch forward (mat pilates)

This exercise stretches the entire spine and releases tension in the lower back and hamstrings. The forward fold also helps to gently compress the abdominal area, soothing cramps.

How to do it:

Sit tall with your legs extended straight in front of you and feet hip-width apart.

Reach your arms forward and exhale as you slowly stretch forward, rounding your spine and reaching toward your toes.

Inhale to sit back up.

Repeat 5-6 times.

7. Seated forward fold (mat pilates)

This position stretches the lower back and hamstrings, which can relieve tightness and promote relaxation. The gentle compression of the abdomen can ease menstrual pain.

How to do it:

Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you.

Inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale and fold forward from your hips, reaching for your feet or shins.

Hold the stretch for 30-60 seconds, breathing deeply.

8. Hip rolls (reformer pilates)

Hip rolls on the reformer increase core strength and hip stability while gently stretching the lower back. This exercise enhances circulation and can alleviate menstrual discomfort.

How to do it:

On a reformer machine, lie on your back with your feet on the foot bar and knees bent.

Slowly roll your hips up into a bridge position, engaging your core and glutes, then roll back down.

Repeat 8-10 times.

9. Mermaid stretch (reformer or mat pilates)

The mermaid stretch opens up the sides of the body, releasing tension in the lower back and abdomen. It’s particularly soothing for menstrual cramps and helps improve breathing.

How to do it:

Sit with your legs folded to one side.

Reach one arm overhead and gently bend your torso to the opposite side, feeling a stretch along your side body.

Repeat on the other side.

10. Reclined butterfly pose (mat pilates)

This pose opens the hips and stretches the inner thighs, promoting relaxation and reducing period cramps. The focus on breath work helps to calm the mind and reduce stress, which can worsen pain.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with the soles of your feet together and knees falling open to the sides.

Place your hands on your belly or by your sides, and take slow, deep breaths.

Hold for 1-2 minutes.

Side effects of Pilates for menstrual cramps

Pilates for menstrual cramps are generally considered safe and have minimal side effects. However, it is important to listen to your body and avoid any exercises that cause pain or discomfort. If you are new to it, it’s advisable to consult with a qualified instructor to ensure proper form and technique.

