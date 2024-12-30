10 Pilates exercises to beat Monday blues

Combat the Monday blues with these simple Pilates exercises. Reduce stress and improve your mood with this calming and effective mind-body practice.

Monday is the most dreaded day of the week. It is typically accompanied by feelings of anxiety and stress. The weekend is done, the fun is over, and the reality of the workweek settles in. But don’t worry, there is an effective solution to Monday blues. Perform Pilates exercises to reduce stress. This mind-body method, which can improve core strength, flexibility, and mental focus, can be an effective relaxation tool and mood booster. Also, the emphasis on breathwork and focused movement helps to quiet the mind, reduce anxiety, and promote a sense of calmness. Try these best Pilates exercises for stress reduction.

What are Pilates exercises?

Pilates is a low-impact exercise that emphasises regulated movement, flexibility, and breathing. It is becoming increasingly popular in the physical fitness and rehabilitation world. German physical trainer Joseph Pilates introduced it in the early twentieth century. It is suitable for newbies as well as people with particular medical issues. In research, published in the Physiology and Behaviour Journal, scientists examined the effectiveness of Pilates. They found that it helped in alleviating lower back pain and improving physical and mental health.

Can Pilates exercises help to deal with Monday blues?

Pilates exercises aid in combating Monday blues and stress with a comprehensive approach.

The emphasis on core engagement improves posture and stability, lowering the physical strain that can often accompany stress.

Controlled movements and mindful breathing promote deep relaxation, which soothes the nervous system and reduces anxiety, as per a study published in the International Journal of Physiotherapy and Research.

By increasing flexibility and strength, it enhances overall physical well-being, boosting self-esteem and reducing feelings of overload.

Additionally, the meditative aspect of this physical activity promotes mental clarity and focus, allowing people to approach the week with a renewed sense of calm and purpose.

Best Pilates exercises to combat Monday blues

Pilates exercises are a fantastic way to start your week feeling centred and energised. Here are exercises to reduce stress and to help you beat the Monday blues, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajalla Shravani.

1. The hundred

Lie on your back, knees bent, and lift your head and shoulders slightly off the mat.

Pump your arms up and down, inhaling for 5 counts and exhaling for 5 counts, for a total of 100 pumps.

2. Roll-up

Start by sitting tall with your legs extended.

Inhale and reach for your toes, then exhale and slowly curl your spine up, vertebra by vertebra, until you are sitting upright.

Reverse the movement, slowly rolling back down to the starting position.

3. Criss-cross

Lie on your back with knees bent and hands behind your head.

Exhale and twist your torso to the right, bringing your right elbow towards your left knee.

Inhale and return to center, then exhale and twist to the left, bringing your left elbow towards your right knee.

4. Single leg stretch

Lie on your back with knees bent and hands behind your head.

Straighten one leg and bring the opposite knee towards your chest.

Switch legs, keeping your core engaged and your lower back pressed into the mat.

5. Double leg stretch

Lie on your back with knees bent and hands behind your head.

Straighten both legs and reach for your toes.

Bend your knees back towards your chest, keeping your core engaged.

6. The teaser

Lie on your back with your legs extended and arms overhead.

Engage your core and lift your upper body and legs off the mat, reaching for your toes.

Hold for a few seconds and slowly return to the starting position.

7. The swan

Lie on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders and legs extended.

Inhale and lift your chest and arms off the mat, looking slightly upward.

Exhale and slowly return to the starting position.

8. The spine stretches forward

Sit tall with your legs extended in front of you.

Inhale and reach for your toes, keeping your back straight.

Exhale and slowly fold forward, hinging at your hips.

Inhale and slowly return to the starting position.

9. Side plank

Start in a plank position with your body in a straight line.

Rotate your body to one side, supporting yourself on your forearm and the outer edge of your foot.

Hold for a few seconds and then switch sides.

10. Shoulder bridge

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift your hips off the mat, creating a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

Hold for a few seconds and slowly lower your hips back to the mat.

Remember to listen to your body and modify the exercises for stress alleviation as needed. If you are new to Pilates exercises, it is recommended to consult a qualified instructor. By incorporating these workouts into your fitness routine, you can start your week feeling strong and ready to tackle whatever comes your way.