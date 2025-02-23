Pilates for back pain: 10 exercises to ease discomfort

Doing Pilates for back pain is a simple and effective approach to relieve discomfort. Check out the best Pilates exercises for easing pain.

A constant back discomfort might make it difficult for you to do your regular tasks smoothly. Working out or lifting heavy objects can result in overusing your back muscles. Even sitting for a prolonged amount of time, sleeping in a poor position, or carrying a poorly fitted backpack can induce back pain. While chronic pain might be persistent, Pilates is a natural, long-term remedy that can help. Doing Pilates for back pain also strengthens your arms, shoulders as well as your core. Pilates improves flexibility and balance while also strengthening your core. This can help to reduce back discomfort and avoid future issues. Check out the best Pilates for back pain that can help you.

What are Pilates exercises?

Pilates is a low-impact form of exercise that focusses on regulated movement, stretching, and breathing. It has become an important part of many physical fitness and rehabilitation regimens. Pilates was established in the early twentieth century by a German physical trainer named Joseph Hubertus Pilates. Pilates workout regimens are thought to be suitable for beginners as well as persons with specific problems, such as back pain or shoulder pain. A study published in the Physiology and Behaviour Journal investigated the efficacy of a few weekly classes of Pilates for back pain. It was revealed that it relieved lower back pain while improving your physical and psychological well-being.

Pilates for back pain: How does it help?

Pilates is a style of exercise that focusses on strengthening the core muscles in the abdomen, back, and pelvis. These muscles are essential for supporting your spine and maintaining proper posture. When your core muscles are weak, it can place additional strain on your back, causing pain and discomfort. Pilates exercises are designed to be low-impact and smooth, so they are appropriate for people of all ages and fitness levels, as found in a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. They include controlled movements that emphasise precision and appropriate form.

Pilates, by strengthening your core muscles, can help you improve your posture, minimise back strain, and relieve discomfort. Whether you have chronic back pain or wish to take preventative precautions, doing Pilates for back pain can be a safe and effective technique for reducing discomfort.

Pilates for back pain: 10 exercises to try

If you want to try Pilates for back pain, start with these easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.

1. Pelvic tilt

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Tilt your pelvis forward and backward, feeling your back press into the floor and then arch away from it.

2. Hundred

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet lifted off the floor.

Curl your head and shoulders off the floor and pump your arms up and down while breathing deeply.

3. Roll Up

Sit with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Roll back onto your spine, one vertebra at a time, until you are lying on your back.

Then, roll back up to a sitting position.

4. Single leg circle

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift one leg off the floor and circle it in the air.

5. Bridge

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift your hips off the floor, keeping your back straight.

6. Side kick

Lie on your side with your legs extended.

Lift your top leg up and down, keeping your hips stacked.

7. Swan dive

Lie on your stomach with your arms at your sides.

Lift your chest and head off the floor, arching your back.

8. Cat-Cow

Start on your hands and knees.

Arch your back like a cat, then drop your belly and lift your head like a cow.

9. Thread the needle

Start on your hands and knees.

Reach one arm under your body and across to the other side, twisting your torso.

10. Plank

Start in a push-up position with your forearms on the floor.

Hold your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Note: Remember to breathe deeply throughout each exercise and focus on engaging your core muscles. Progress gradually and listen to your body. If you experience any pain, stop the exercise and consult with a healthcare professional or certified Pilates instructor.

Side effects of Pilates for back pain

Here are some of the potential side effects of doing Pilates for back pain:

This is a common side effect of any type of exercise, especially when you are first starting out. It is usually mild and goes away within a few days.

This is a more serious injury that can occur if you overstretch or tear a muscle. It is important to listen to your body and stop any exercise that causes pain.

This can occur if you have pre-existing joint problems or if you perform the exercises incorrectly. It is important to work with a qualified instructor who can modify the exercises to meet your needs.

This is a common side effect of any type of exercise, especially if you are new to it. It is important to start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts.

If you experience any of these side effects, it is important to stop the exercise and consult with a healthcare professional.