10 outdoor games for kids: Fun ways to stay fit this summer

Explore these outdoor games for kids that are not just fun. They also promote physical activity during summer vacation.

Summer vacation tends to bring a mix of excitement and anxiety for parents. With schools closed and routines disrupted, the big question arises — “How should you keep your kids away from screens and still keep them entertained?” During vacation, kids are left with endless hours to spare, which makes them quickly fall into a cycle of video games, YouTube, and TV. But there is a simple solution. Get your kids moving with fun outdoor games! Activities like badminton, trampolines, skipping ropes, or ring toss aren’t just fun, they help kids stay active, healthy, and focused. These games improve strength, balance, and even social skills when played with friends or family. Moreover, they are a great way to take a break from screens. We have picked the best-rated outdoor games for kids that can turn summer into a time of energy, laughter, and learning. {{{htmlData}}}

10 top-rated outdoor games for kids

With the growing rise of the Internet and online games, kids these days don’t get the joy of playing outdoor games. But if you want to make this summer vacation more fun and healthy for your kid, check out these 10 outdoor games:

1. YONEX GR 303i Aluminium Strung Badminton Racket

This beginner-friendly Yonex racket is perfect for kids eager to stay active with one of the classic outdoor games for kids, badminton. Its lightweight graphite frame and isometric design offer easy handling and power. Playing badminton boosts coordination, agility, and stamina, which makes it an ideal way to keep kids fit and engaged outdoors all summer. The free full racket cover adds convenience, making it a great sporty companion for active play.

Specifications:

Material: Aluminium

Aluminium Grip size: 4 1/4 inches

2. Vinsguir Pickleball Paddle Set with Bag & Balls

The Vinsguir pickleball set energises kids with a fun, cool design while promoting fitness through one of the trending outdoor games for kids. It is lightweight graphite paddles with honeycomb cores that provide power and control, making them perfect for beginners learning hand-eye coordination and agility.

Specifications:

Material: Graphite

Graphite Grip size: 4 inches

3. Lifelong Adjustable Skipping Rope for All Ages

Skipping improves endurance, coordination, and bone strength. Get your kids jumping into fitness with this adjustable skipping rope, which is designed for all heights and perfect for various outdoor games for kids. Its lightweight, durable PVC and ergonomic, non-slip handles make cardio fun and accessible.

Specifications:

Material: Polyvinyl chloride pvc

Polyvinyl chloride pvc Special feature: Lightweight

4. Kids Mandi Jumbo Hopscotch Game Mat

Bring classic fun and fitness together with this jumbo hopscotch mat, sized big for energetic kids to enjoy outdoor games for kids. Made of durable, stain-resistant cloth, it encourages balance, coordination, and leg strength while keeping kids entertained indoors or outside. The colourful, educational design supports learning through play, which makes it a perfect active game for summer.

Specifications:

Material: Foam

Foam Special feature: Durable

5. Jaspo Insane Adjustable Roller Blade Speedwheel Skates

Skating improves cardiovascular health and agility. These adjustable roller skates are a thrilling way for kids to stay fit and confident, with one of the coolest outdoor games for kids this summer. The comfortable fit with toe stoppers and durable design supports balance, leg strength, and coordination. It comes with safety gear to ensure worry-free fun.

Specifications:

Sole material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Wheel material: Polyurethane

6. Cosco Aluminum Junior Tennis Racquet

Introduce kids to tennis, one of the classic and rewarding outdoor games for kids, with this lightweight, sturdy Cosco racquet designed for beginners. Perfect for summer outdoor play, it helps develop hand-eye coordination, agility, and focus. Its aluminum frame withstands active use, encouraging kids to build fitness, social skills, and confidence.

Specifications:

Material: Aluminium

Aluminium Size: 21 inch

7. Boldfit Kick Board for Swimming Training

Swimming is one of the most refreshing and healthy outdoor games for kids during hot months. This premium EVA foam kickboard is a must-have for kids learning to swim. Its ergonomic grip handles and triple buoyant structure boost leg strength, endurance, and swimming technique. Perfect for beginners and all ages, it turns pool time into a fun fitness and confidence-building activity.

Specifications:

Material: Foam

Foam Grip: Six ergonomic grip handle

8. LET’S PLAY 48-Inch Trampoline Jumping Trainer

Bring endless summer fun with this durable trampoline, a fantastic addition to outdoor games for kids. Featuring metal springs and a high-resilience jumping mat, it promotes cardiovascular fitness, balance, and muscle strength. It comes with safety padding and a sturdy frame that makes jumping safe.

Specifications:

Material: Aluminum alloy, galvanized steel, steel spring, PVC, PE cover pad

Aluminum alloy, galvanized steel, steel spring, PVC, PE cover pad Shape: Round

9. Amisha Gift Gallery Big Basketball Set with Adjustable Stand

This adjustable basketball set invites kids to shoot hoops, one of the most popular outdoor games for kids, to stay active all summer long. Perfect for indoor and outdoor play, it improves hand-eye coordination, agility, and endurance. Moreover, it encourages social skills and motor development through fun, energetic games that keep kids fit and entertained.

Specifications:

Special feature: Adjustable height

Adjustable height Material: Plastic

10. Fitness Mantra Pro Kids Panda Design Yoga Mat

This colourful kids’ yoga mat sparks interest with adorable animal prints while offering a cushioned, non-slip surface for safe practice of yoga. Ideal for summer fitness, it encourages flexibility, balance, and mindfulness in kids of all ages. It is lightweight and portable, which helps children stay active, calm, and healthy.

Specifications:

Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Post-care instruction: Hand-wash only

Why are outdoor games vital for children’s well-being?

Outdoor games for kids are so much more than merely keeping them happy, they are vital to their physical and mental growth. It helps in the development of skills such as coordination, endurance, balance, and agility. Outdoor games foster social interaction, working together, and confidence. Exercise outdoors enhances general well-being, promotes healthy development, and minimises stress. These well-chosen games are ideal for keeping your children fit, energised, and happy during their summer break.

