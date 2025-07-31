Stronger bones, safer joints: Orthopaedic expert shares how exercise prevents pain and injury

There are multiple benefits of exercise for injury prevention - from improving balance to increasing core strength, says an orthopaedic.

Are you hooked on your phone, laptop, television or gaming console for the majority of your day? If your answer is yes, chances are that you are exposing your body to a higher risk of injuries, pain and joint-related problems. An orthopaedic underlines the importance and benefits of exercise for injury prevention.

“In the digital age, individuals work remotely, mostly confined to a cubicle, in a sitting posture throughout the day. Every day, practices like this affect individuals, resulting in poor posture or lower-back injuries. Between work, it becomes essential to indulge in some stretching or a walk to keep your glutes and hips engaged. Otherwise, the muscles, ligaments and shoulders become weak or rigid,” Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Paneendra S, tells Health Shots.

Importance of physical activity for injury prevention

Movement is important for overall health for a variety of reasons. It is a preventive approach toward the prevention of acute and chronic injuries, adds the expert.

Physical activity is significant in injury prevention as it helps to maintain the joints, muscles and awareness of the body. Continuous movement assists in improving circulation, rigidity and flexibility of connective tissues and body mobilisation to respond to physical stress without causing injury.

“It has also been observed that when there is a lack of function in the body or physical movements, the body is more prone to injuries than necessary. However, an active lifestyle leads to quicker and more efficient recovery from injuries as compared to a sedentary lifestyle,” adds Dr Paneendra.

A sedentary lifestyle can make muscles weaker, joints stiffer, and worsen the range of motion. The areas that are the most susceptible to tightness that lead to injury include hip flexors, hamstrings, calves, lower back muscles and shoulders. Leading an active lifestyle will make muscles dynamic and the joints lubricated and aligned, thereby reducing the mechanical stress on the skeletal system.

Benefits of warm-up and cool-down exercises for the body

The purpose of warm-ups is they serve as a base and guarantee the long-term health of muscles. The body is warmed up, and there is an increase in heart rate due to pre-workout movements. An effective warm-up exercise involves leg swings, arm rotations, or cardio exercise.

The cool down must be done through stretches, deep breathing and slow movement to slow down the heart rate and the stiffness of the muscles. By skipping these, you may increase the risk of post-exercise tears, strain, and soreness. Cool-down methods reduce muscle rigidity, aid in the recuperation of the muscle, and reset its condition.

Failing to follow these measures, particularly during pre- and post-workout periods, can lead to accumulated damage within the body.

Strength training for injury prevention

Strength training is also significant in the prevention of sprains and strains. This happens through strengthening of tendons, ligaments and other available muscle tissue. The muscles give better support and do not create overload in joints, hence lowering the risk of an acute injury, explains Dr Paneendra.

Stretching exercises to avoid injury

Frequent stretching exercises reduce the risk of soft tissue injuries, such as tendons and ligaments. These practices lead to an awareness and early stages of injury detection within the body. Mobility work and stretching can help prevent the most frequent injuries, particularly those caused by tight or shortened muscles. They add flexibility, enhance movement efficiency, and ensure proper joint alignment, thereby minimising the risk of injury. By being consistent in what is required of you, the body will develop a rhythm with better coordination and body balance, which subsequently will enhance your orthopaedic system.

Balance exercises to avoid falls

Balancing is crucial for injury prevention, particularly in older adults. Imbalance could lead to the risk of falls, hence causing fractures—activities like one-footed standing tone the balance in the body. Exercise training, such as squats, lunges, and resistance band exercises, helps improve joint stability by engaging multiple muscle groups in joint stabilisation.

A strong core is also essential to protect the spine and reduce injuries. It acts as a stabilising centre for almost all physical movements, absorbing stress and preventing improper strain on surrounding muscles and joints.

Apart from this, evaluation of mobility restrictions and joint alignments by professionals can help prevent dysfunction or minor injuries, which may lead to more serious ones.