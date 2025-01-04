12 one-legged yoga poses you must do to improve balance and flexibility

You can always do one-legged yoga poses to test your stability. Don’t do them just for fun or to test yourself. Standing on one leg to perform yoga poses can help to achieve balance and strength. Such asanas are particularly beneficial for older adults as with age, people tend to have balance issues. Improving balance is important as it can lower the risk of falls. If you are a beginner, you may find such poses overly challenging. However, with consistent practice and patience, you can learn to master these poses. Remember to begin gradually and adjust the one-legged yoga poses to suit your fitness level.
Yoga to improve balance
As a youngster, you may not have balance issues. A 2012 analysis published in Current Gerontology And Geriatrics Research, showed that the ability to balance declines with age. You should work on it as it may be connected to your life span. In a study, published in the British Journal Of Sports Medicine in 2022, a link was found between the ability to balance and a longer life. Researchers found an 84 percent higher risk of death from any cause for people who were not able to stand on one leg for 10 seconds.
Regularly doing yoga may help to deal with balance issues. It may help to reduce fear of falling and improve balance in elderly people, as per research published in PM&R in 2016. Another study, published in Plos One in 2023, showed that following a 16-week yoga intervention, the ability of people who performed yoga were able to balance their body better.
12 one-legged yoga poses you should do
“Try these one-legged yoga poses to enhance balance and strengthen your body,” says yoga expert Fenil Purohit.
1. Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)
Tree Pose is one of the best one-legged yoga poses, so stand straight, transfer your weight to your left foot and bend your right knee.
Keep your right foot against your inner left thigh or calf, avoiding your knee.
Bring your hands together at your heart center or raise them overhead.
Maintain this pose for 5 to 10 breaths, then switch to the other side.
2. Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III)
To do one of the Warrior poses, stand with your right foot positioned forward.
As you put more weight onto your right foot, extend your left leg straight back.
Lean your torso forward until it is parallel to the ground.
Stretch your arms forward or keep them relaxed at your sides.
Hold it for 5-10 breaths, then change sides.
3. Dancer’s Pose (Natarajasana)
To do one of the popular one-legged yoga poses, stand straight, transfer your weight to your left foot and bend your right knee.
Grasp your right ankle with your right hand.
Extend your left arm forward while lifting your right leg upward.
After holding this pose for 5 to 10 breaths, switch sides.
4. Eagle Pose (Garudasana)
Stand upright and slightly bend both your knees.
Cross your right thigh over your left thigh.
Optionally, wrap your right foot around your left calf.
Cross your right arm beneath your left arm, bringing your palms together.
Hold this pose for 10 breaths, then change sides.
5. Standing Big Toe Pose (Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana)
Stand tall and lift your right leg, bending your knee.
Grasp your big toe with your right hand.
Straighten your right leg forward (or keep it bent).
Extend your left arm out to aid in balance then switch sides after 10 seconds.
6. Half Moon Pose (Ardha Chandrasana)
Stand straight, stretch your right leg and move your weight onto your right foot.
Position your right hand on the floor or a yoga block.
Raise your back leg (left) so that it is parallel to the ground.
Open your chest and stretch your left arm upwards.
Maintain the pose for 10 breaths then switch to the opposite side.
7. Chair Pose with One Leg (Eka Pada Utkatasana)
Stand then lower your body like sitting in an invisible chair.
Transfer your weight to your left foot and elevate your right knee.
Find your balance with your arms either extended forward or raised overhead.
Hold the position for at least 5 breaths then switch to the other side.
8. Warrior I with One Leg Lifted
Stand straight, stretch your right leg and shift your weight onto it.
Slightly lift your back leg (left one) off the ground.
Balance with your hands in a prayer position or extended overhead then switch side after 10 breaths.
9. Revolved Chair Pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana) on One Leg
Stand then lower your body in a sitting position.
Slightly lift your right leg off the ground.
Twist your torso and bring your left elbow to your right thigh.
Change side after holding this pose for about 5 seconds.
Who should avoid one-legged yoga poses?
People with knee injuries should not practice one-legged yoga poses.
People who underwent surgery, especially related to hips and knees should avoid them.
One-legged yoga poses need physical strength. People with weak knees and ankles should skip these asanas.
Pregnant women may fall down while doing these asanas and hurt themselves, so avoid them.
One-legged yoga poses may seem to be challenging at first. Be calm and concentrate on a fixed point to maintain balance while doing these asanas. If you are not confident, you can practice close to a wall or incorporate blocks for additional support.
