Staying Fit

Pilates is not just for women: Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit debunks 3 Pilates myths that stop people from trying it

Do you think Pilates is only for women or just about flexibility? Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit debunks 3 major myths and reveals why this workout is for everyone.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 19 Sep 2025, 03:25 pm IST
Namrata Purohit debunks Pilates myths. Image courtesy: Instagram/ Namrata Purohit

Pilates has long been surrounded by myths that often make people overlook its true benefits. Some think it is only for women, others believe it is too easy or way too tough, and many assume it won’t help build strength. But none of this is true! Celebrity fitness expert Namrata Purohit, who has trained Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and more, recently shared a reel on Instagram addressing these misconceptions. In her own words, “Oh, well, there are so many myths around Pilates and what it’s all about. But today I’m going to share the top three or the most common ones.” From its origins to how versatile it really is, Namrata breaks it down, making it clear why Pilates deserves a place in everyone’s fitness routine.

What is Pilates?

Pilates is a low-impact workout method developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century. It focuses on building core strength, improving posture, enhancing flexibility, and boosting overall balance. Unlike many other workouts, Pilates is highly adaptable, and it can be gentle enough for injury rehabilitation yet challenging enough for athletes.

It combines controlled movements, breathing techniques, and precise alignment, making it effective for both the body and the mind, as found in a study published in the Muscle Ligaments and Tendons Journal. Whether done on a mat or using equipment like the reformer, Pilates works on strength, endurance, and mobility without putting unnecessary strain on the joints.

Include Pilates for toning and sculpting your body. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

3 most common Pilates myths busted

Myth 1: Pilates is only for women

One of the biggest misconceptions Namrata highlights is that Pilates is only for women. “People believe Pilates is only for women and not for men out there. But Pilates was actually started by a man called Joseph Pilates for men at war,” she explains. In fact, today, many professional athletes, cricketers, and even Bollywood and Hollywood actors include Pilates in their training. It builds muscular endurance, improves mobility, and enhances performance, things every athlete needs. So if men think Pilates is “too feminine,” it is time to rethink. This workout was designed to strengthen soldiers, and its benefits go far beyond gender.

Myth 2: Pilates is too easy or too difficult

Namrata says, “I’ve heard both and both are wrong because Pilates can be as easy or as hard as you make it.” That is the beauty of this practice. Pilates is highly customizable, depending on the class structure and the individual’s fitness level. It can be a gentle routine focused on rehabilitation, or it can be a sweat-dripping, muscle-burning session for advanced practitioners. The controlled movements may look simple, but when performed correctly, they engage deep muscle groups you did not even know you had. This adaptability makes Pilates for beginners, seniors, and athletes suitable. The key lies in how the workout is designed and practiced.

Check out the video right here:

Myth 3: Pilates won’t help with strength gains

Another common myth is that Pilates is only about stretching and flexibility. Namrata strongly disagrees and says, “It’s not just for flexibility, it also builds strength, increases power, muscular endurance, balance, and stability.” In reality, Pilates can help develop lean muscle mass, improve functional strength, and even support weight loss over time. By targeting smaller stabilising muscles along with larger groups, Pilates enhances overall body strength and performance. So if you are chasing strength gains, do not dismiss Pilates, it might be exactly what your body needs.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a passionate health journalist with over 4+ years of experience decoding the world of diet, fitness, and intimate wellness. With a sharp eye for trends and a commitment to credible, expert-backed content, she turns complex health topics into clear, empowering stories that inspire readers to take charge of their well-being.

