Nagarjuna unveils 9 secrets about his fitness and diet plan

Ever wondered how Nagarjuna maintains his youthful appearance at 66? The superstar is spilling the beans on his fitness routine and diet that keep him looking as fit as ever!

Nagarjuna, known for his stellar work in the film industry and as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu, is also admired for his remarkable physique. As the veteran actor is going to turn 66 this year, his youthful appearance defies his age. Nagarjuna credits his fit and toned body to 30-35 years of consistent cardio and strength training, rather than quick fixes. In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle, he shared his fitness secrets—”I stay active throughout the day. Working out is my priority as soon as I wake up.” So, if you are looking for inspiration to stay fit and healthy, Nagarjuna’s daily routine is the perfect example to follow.

Nagarjuna’s fitness and diet routine

Here are 9 top diet and fitness secrets he revealed during the interview:

1. Start your day with probiotics

Nagarjuna’s day begins early, and his morning routine is one of the most disciplined parts of his day. One of his first habits involves giving attention to his gut health—he swears by natural probiotics to kickstart his metabolism and stay energized. “I have some natural probiotics, like kimchi, sauerkraut, and fermented cabbage. Then I have some warm water and coffee and go for my workout,” he shares. If you do not know, probiotics help promote healthy digestion and keep the digestive system at bay.

2. Intense morning workouts

Nagarjuna credited his ageless appearance to his strict daily workout routines that involve cardio and strength training. Not only this, he makes sure that he works out every day without fail. He says, “I work out definitely for five days a week, if possible, six days. I work out for about an hour in the morning, around 45 minutes to one hour. But it is very intense, not something that is easy-paced.” Revealing his daily fitness regime, he opens up and says, “It is a mix of cardio and strength training. I have been doing this for the last 30-35 years, so it is more about consistency. I stay active throughout the day. If I do not go to the gym, I go for a walk or swim.” His dedication towards his fitness is so serious that he says, “I would rather not work than not exercise.”

3. Keeps heart rate up for maximum fat burn

As part of his fitness regime, Nagarjuna shares a golden tip that his trainer taught him years ago. To burn more calories and boost metabolism, he suggests maintaining your heart rate above 70 percent of your maximum rate at all times during any workout. He also advises not to rest too much during workouts. “Do not sit down, do not carry phones. Just concentrate and make sure your heartbeat is above a certain level and that would keep your metabolism high throughout the day,” he explains. Also, make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day for maximum fat burn.

4. Pay attention to sleep and hydration

While workouts are crucial, Nagarjuna firmly believes in the importance of sleep and hydration as essential components of his fitness regimen. Without proper rest, your body won’t recover effectively, and without hydration, you may not lose weight and it can, in fact, increase the risk of other health issues. “Don’t forget to sleep (enough) and hydrate,” he advises. So, for those looking to get fit like Nagarjuna, do not forget to get enough sleep and hydrate throughout the day.

5. Intermittent fasting

The actor and Bigg Boss Telugu host reveals that his diet has changed drastically over the years, which includes finishing his dinner by 7-7:30 PM at the latest to make sure he stays on track. To maintain his weight and fitness, Nagarjuna uses the 12:12 intermittent fasting method (where you eat for 12 hours and then fast for 12 hours). “I do intermittent fasting. 14 hours of fasting happens every day, or I fast for at least 12 hours a day, from evening to the next morning,” he says. This method helps his body stay in fat-burning mode, improves digestion, and boosts overall health.

6. Manage dairy and gluten intake

As he ages, Nagarjuna has become more mindful of what his body can tolerate. He mentions that many people, especially as they get older, develop dairy and gluten intolerances, which causes a lot of problems. “The other thing is that many of us Indians have a dairy intolerance after a certain age and gluten intolerance. These two, if you are off, half your problems are solved,” he says. By eliminating or reducing these foods, Nagarjuna has noticed a significant improvement in his overall health.

7. Eat a healthy breakfast and lunch

Nagarjuna is a firm believer in eating healthy meals during the first half of the day. A nutritious breakfast and lunch fuel his body with the right amount of energy. He emphasises that dinner should be lighter and eaten earlier to give the body enough time to digest. “My diet has changed over the years drastically, you need to do that as your body can’t handle what it could when you are 30. And I feel much lighter because of the diet change,” he explains. He advises having a healthy breakfast and lunch and being cautious with dinner. “That is what I have been doing. I finish my dinner by 7 pm or 7:30 pm at the maximum,” he adds.

8. Sundays are for cheat meals

Even with his disciplined diet, Nagarjuna knows the importance of balance. He allows himself a cheat day once a week where he enjoys his favourite foods without any guilt. Sundays are reserved for indulgence. “Sunday is my cheat day. I eat and drink what I feel like. I don’t even think twice about it and that makes you feel you are not denying something to yourself,” he shares. This approach allows Nagarjuna to stay motivated throughout the week while enjoying his favorite treats, like Hyderabadi biryani and chocolates.

9. Mental wellness matters

While physical fitness is important, Nagarjuna also places significant emphasis on mental well-being. He practices mental clarity by engaging in activities that require focus and concentration. One such activity is playing golf, which he believes sharpens his mind. “For mental clarity, I play a little bit of golf. Golf is very mental. I think it keeps your mind very sharp, as the concentration levels are very high to play the game right,” he says. Additionally, swimming has been a lifelong activity for Nagarjuna, and he considers it a fantastic form of exercise for both physical and mental health. “I have been swimming since the age of 14 or 15, so it is a part of my life. It is fantastic,” he adds.

So, now you know the secrets of Nagarjuna’s fitness and diet routine. Make sure you follow them into your life to stay healthy and fit!