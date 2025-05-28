What is the Murph workout, a Memorial Day fitness challenge?

Memorial Day, observed in the United States on the last Monday of May annually, honours US military personnel who died while serving in the country’s Armed Forces. While visiting memorials and cemeteries is one way to honour the fallen heroes, there are people across the globe who also perform the high-intensity Murph workout or Murph challenge.
This Murph workout, launched by CrossFit as a ‘hero workout’ in 2005, was created in memory of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy of Patchogue, New York. He was killed in Afghanistan, June 28, 2005, when he was all of 29 years old.
According to the official CrossFit website, the phenomenon of Memorial Day Murph was born organically within its community, before it was deemed a ‘hero workout’.
“This workout was one of Mike’s favorites and he’d named it ‘Body Armor.’ From here on, it will be referred to as ‘Murph’ in honor of the focused warrior and great American who wanted nothing more in life than to serve this great country and the beautiful people who make it what it is,” read a description of the Murph workout.
The Murph workout challenges a person to do a set of physical exercises in repetition. Here’s what it includes, according to CrossFit
1. Run 1 mile
2. 100 pull-ups
3. 200 push-ups
4. 300 squats
5. Run 1 mile
What makes this more challenging is to do it all while wearing a weighted vest or body armor around 20 lbs (9 kg).
Lieutanant Michael Murphy was a SEAL team member who valiantly fought during Operation Red Wings in 2005 in Afghanistan. He, along with three other officers, was a part of the operation to scout a terrorist in the mountain area.
A local gave up their location to the Taliban, and the four soldiers ended up being outnumbered on the battlefield. They put up a strong fight, but three of them succumbed to injuries. Lt Murphy had risked his life by coming out in the open to find a signal and establish contact to seek help for his men.
The story of this operation has also been told in Lone Survivor, in the form of a book and a film.
The Murph Challenge happens every year on Memorial Day. The Murph Challenge 2025 marked the 20th year anniversary of Operation Red Wings.
“The Murph Challenge is not just a physical test, but also a mental and emotional one. Participants are pushed to their limits and are encouraged to keep pushing through the pain and exhaustion, just as Lieutenant Murphy did during his final moments,” reads the official website of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
You can undertake the Murphy challenge with your individual level of fitness, whether you are a professional, intermediate or beginner.
If you are a professional, here’s how CrossFit suggests you complete the challenge:
1-mile run
100 pull-ups
200 push-ups
300 air squats
1-mile run
Partition the pull-ups, push-ups, and squats as needed. If you’ve got a 14/20-lb vest or body armor, wear it.
If you are at an intermediate level, do the following:
1-mile run
50 pull-ups
100 push-ups
150 air squats
1-mile run
Partition reps as desired. Start the second run no later than 25:00.
If you are only at the beginner level, warm up to the challenge with this set:
800-meter run
Then, 10 rounds of:
5 ring rows
10 push-ups (from knees or with hands elevated on a box)
15 air squats
800-meter run
Start the second run no later than 20:00.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.