Malaika Arora stuns in ballet barre workout: 5 leg and glute exercises you must try

Fitness is not just about sweating it out in the gym, it is also about finding workouts that strengthen the body while adding grace and balance. That is exactly what Malaika Arora shows us with her recent Ballet barre workout. Known for her dedication to wellness and her age-defying fitness, Malaika’s routines often include yoga, Pilates and daily exercises. Ballet barre exercises, originally inspired by ballet warm-ups, are designed to sculpt lean muscles, improve posture, and boost endurance. In her latest Instagram post, Malaika highlights five barre-inspired moves targeting the legs and glutes, proving once again why she is a true fitness icon.
“Strong, graceful, and grounded—that is the power of the barre.” Her words perfectly capture the essence of this workout—building strength while maintaining balance. Ballet barre might look effortless, but it engages deep muscles, challenges balance, and leaves your legs burning in the best way possible. Malaika’s routine is a reminder that fitness can be both empowering and elegant.
Here’s how to do each Ballet barre exercise shared by Malaika Arora for strong legs and glutes:
This move strengthens your inner thighs, quads, and calves simultaneously. Plus, it is a great glute exercise. Here’s how to perform it:
This exercise tones the glutes and hamstrings while improving balance. Here’s how to perform it:
Check out her Instagram post here:
This variation emphasizes the quadriceps, helping to build strength in the front of the thighs. Here’s how to perform it:
This dynamic move not only works your quads and glutes but also builds calf strength and stability. Here’s how to perform it:
This combination fires up your outer thighs, glutes, and stabilizers, while adding elegance to strength training. Here’s how to perform it:
Ballet barre is not just about improving balance, it is a full-body strength workout with a lot of benefits. According to fitness expert Yash Agarwal, barre helps:
Malaika Arora’s workout proves that strength and grace can go hand in hand, making barre a must-try for anyone looking to try something new in their fitness routine.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.