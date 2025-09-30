Malaika Arora stuns in ballet barre workout: 5 leg and glute exercises you must try

Malaika Arora swears by ballet barre workouts for strong, toned legs and glutes. She recently shared her routine on Instagram, featuring 5 powerful yet graceful moves you can easily try.

Fitness is not just about sweating it out in the gym, it is also about finding workouts that strengthen the body while adding grace and balance. That is exactly what Malaika Arora shows us with her recent Ballet barre workout. Known for her dedication to wellness and her age-defying fitness, Malaika’s routines often include yoga, Pilates and daily exercises. Ballet barre exercises, originally inspired by ballet warm-ups, are designed to sculpt lean muscles, improve posture, and boost endurance. In her latest Instagram post, Malaika highlights five barre-inspired moves targeting the legs and glutes, proving once again why she is a true fitness icon.

Malaika Arora captioned the post with:

“Strong, graceful, and grounded—that is the power of the barre.” Her words perfectly capture the essence of this workout—building strength while maintaining balance. Ballet barre might look effortless, but it engages deep muscles, challenges balance, and leaves your legs burning in the best way possible. Malaika’s routine is a reminder that fitness can be both empowering and elegant.

5 Ballet barre exercises Malaika Arora swears by

Here’s how to do each Ballet barre exercise shared by Malaika Arora for strong legs and glutes:

1. Sumo squats + heel raises

This move strengthens your inner thighs, quads, and calves simultaneously. Plus, it is a great glute exercise. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width, toes slightly pointed out.

Holding the barre lightly, bend your knees into a sumo squat.

Once stable, raise both heels off the ground while staying in the squat.

2. Leg kickback

This exercise tones the glutes and hamstrings while improving balance. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold the barre with both hands, stand tall, and extend one leg straight behind you.

Lift it slowly while keeping your core tight and spine neutral.

Lower with control and repeat.

Check out her Instagram post here:

3. Squats (quads focus)

This variation emphasizes the quadriceps, helping to build strength in the front of the thighs. Here’s how to perform it:

With feet hip-width apart, hold the barre and sink into a controlled squat.

Keep your knees aligned with your toes and your back straight.

4. Squat with calf raises

This dynamic move not only works your quads and glutes but also builds calf strength and stability. Here’s how to perform it:

Start in a squat position and, while holding the barre, press up onto your toes.

Lower the heels slowly back down without locking the knees.

5. Side leg kicks + curtsy lunge variation

This combination fires up your outer thighs, glutes, and stabilizers, while adding elegance to strength training. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand sideways to the barre, lift one leg out to the side in a controlled kick.

Then step it diagonally back into a curtsy lunge. Repeat the flow.

Benefits of Ballet Barre Workout

Ballet barre is not just about improving balance, it is a full-body strength workout with a lot of benefits. According to fitness expert Yash Agarwal, barre helps:

Tone muscles without bulk: The small, repetitive movements build lean muscle and strengthen legs and glutes.

The small, repetitive movements build lean muscle and strengthen legs and glutes. Improve posture and alignment: Since many moves mimic ballet, they encourage an upright stance and stronger core.

Since many moves mimic ballet, they encourage an upright stance and stronger core. Boost flexibility and mobility: Stretching elements increase range of motion, reducing stiffness.

Stretching elements increase range of motion, reducing stiffness. Strengthen stabilizers: Holding positions challenges balance and activates smaller muscles that often go unused.

Holding positions challenges balance and activates smaller muscles that often go unused. Low-impact yet effective: It is gentle on joints, making it suitable for all fitness levels, including beginners.

Malaika Arora’s workout proves that strength and grace can go hand in hand, making barre a must-try for anyone looking to try something new in their fitness routine.