Malaika Arora says Pranayama is the ‘heart of yoga’, swears by these 5 breathing techniques

Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora shares her go-to Pranayama techniques to boost energy and improve mental clarity.

Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora, who has practising and preaching yoga since years, says breathwork or Pranayama, forms the core of the ancient practice. A fitness icon in her own right, Malaika, who celebrated her 50th birthday in 2025, believes specific breathing techniques can boost mindfulness and overall wellness.

Malaika took to Instagram on the first Monday of 2026 to post a Monday Motivation reel in which she is seen practising Pranayama. She wrote: “POV : Pranayama isn’t optional — it’s the heart of yoga.”

What is Pranayama?

Pranayama comes from the Sanskrit words “prana” (life force) and “ayama” (expansion or control). It is a method of controlling breathing and is a part of yoga. While yoga is often thought of primarily in terms of poses (asanas), pranayama is typically regarded as the core of the practice. It involves more than just breathing; it connects the breath with the mind and body to create balance and a deep sense of well-being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora trusts these Pranayama techniques

Breathing is not of one kind. Mindful breathing can differ in speed and patterns. Malaika says she follows these five different breathing techniques for her well-being:

Bhastrika

Kicking off pranayama is Bhastrika, or bellows breath. Think of farming, where crops need air and rain to grow. Bhastrika does the same for your body by bringing in energy.

How to do it: To practice Bhastrika, sit comfortably with a straight back, either in a chair or on the floor. Start by taking a deep breath in through your nose, letting your stomach expand fully. Then, breathe out quickly and forcefully through your nose, tightening your stomach to expel the air. Take another deep breath, then repeat this cycle of fast breaths about 10 to 15 times. After that, return to your normal breathing.

Benefits: Bhastrika benefits your body by bringing in energy. This practice energises your body and helps clear your mind. It raises your metabolism and increases oxygen supply.

2. Kapalbhati

Next is Kapalbhati, also called the skull-shining breath. This term highlights how the practice can cleanse and refresh your mind. It’s like giving your brain a gentle spring cleaning!

How to do it: Sit comfortably. Take a deep breath in to fill your lungs. Then, exhale forcefully through your nose while pulling your belly button in toward your spine. Let your body inhale naturally. Repeat this process for 20 to 30 rounds.

Benefits: Kapalbhati supports the digestive system, increases blood oxygen, and clears the mind. Malaika Arora uses it to keep her skin glowing and her energy high. She often says it is her favourite way to quickly boost her mood.

3. Anuloma viloma

Anuloma Viloma, or alternate nostril breathing, is a technique that helps balance the mind and promotes calmness. It is an excellent choice for anyone dealing with stress.

How to do it: Sit comfortably with your back straight. Use your right thumb to close your right nostril. Inhale deeply through your left nostril. Then, close the left nostril with your ring finger and release your right nostril. Exhale through your right nostril. Repeat this, switching sides. Aim to do this for about 5-10 minutes, breathing gently and rhythmically.

Benefits: This practice improves lung capacity, calms the mind, and balances the brain’s two hemispheres, supporting mental health. Malaika adds it to her daily routine to start her day peacefully.

4. Bharamri

Bharamri, or bee breath, is a simple technique where you make a humming sound while exhaling. At first, this practice might seem unusual, but it quickly becomes a helpful way to relieve daily stress.

Take a Poll Take a Poll Which yoga accessory do you use the most? Yoga mat

Yoga blocks

Yoga chair

Yoga wheel Take a Poll Take a Poll If you could only do one workout for life, what would it be? Weightlifting

Running

Yoga & stretching

Swimming Previous Next

How to do it: Sit on the floor with your legs crossed and your back straight. Take a deep breath in. When you breathe out, make a humming sound while feeling the vibration in your throat and head. You can cover your ears with your fingers to feel the humming even more. Focus on the positive feelings that come up during this exercise.

Benefits: Bharamri calms the nervous system and helps reduce feelings of anxiety and frustration. It feels like a mini-vacation during a hectic day. Celebrities, like Malaika, value its calming effects and often recommend it to those who feel stressed.

5. Udgeet

Udgeet, also known as the chanting breath. This technique combines sound and breath. It deepens meditation and offers a helpful way to connect with yourself.

How to do it: Start by taking a deep breath in. As you breathe out, chant “Om” or any sound that feels right to you. Extend the sound for as long as you are comfortable and pay attention to the vibrations in your body.

Benefits: Chanting while breathing helps strengthen the connection between the mind and body. It also reduces stress and improves focus. Like Malaika, I find this technique very helpful for staying grounded during busy times, while also enhancing my spiritual connection.