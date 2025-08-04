Malaika Arora shows how to perform Surya Namaskar for core strength and inner calm

Malaika Arora reveals her go-to Surya Namaskar sequence that builds core strength and brings deep inner calm. Know how to perform this mindful flow to reap all the benefits!

There is rarely a Monday when Malaika Arora does not drop a yoga reel, and her followers look forward to it. Known for her incredible fitness and dedication to wellness, Malaika Arora has made yoga an essential part of her life. She often shares glimpses of her routine on Instagram, inspiring fans with her discipline, grace, and mindful movement. In her latest reel, she is seen performing one of the most powerful yoga sequences, Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation. As she flows through the twelve postures with precision and ease, her movements feel less like a workout and more like a ritual that can energize your body, bring mental peace, and boost strength.

Along with the reel, Malaika Arora captioned the post saying, “Surya Namaskar is not just a physical practice, it’s a sacred mantra. Each breath attunes you to solar energy, awakening your Sushumna Nadi (Right nostril or sun), dissolving inner fog, and syncing your rhythm with nature’s eternal flow. Done with awareness, it becomes a moving prayer—a daily offering to the light within and around you.”

How to perform the Surya Namaskar sequence?

Below is a step-by-step sequence of Surya Namaskar, with Malaika Arora’s chosen mantras and tips on how to perform each pose correctly:

1. Pranamasana (Prayer pose): Om Mitraya Namaha

Stand tall with feet together. Bring palms together in front of your chest in Namaste. Keep the spine straight and shoulders relaxed. Exhale fully, and this is the first pose.

2. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised arms pose): Om Ravaye Namaha

Inhale, stretch your arms overhead, palms touching. Slight arch in the back, gaze upward or at palms. Feel the energy rising with each inhale.

3. Padahastasana (Hand to foot pose): Om Suryaya Namaha

Exhale and hinge at the hips, folding forward. Bring palms beside feet. Try to bring your head toward your shins, knees softly bent if needed. Feel the stretch in your spine.

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose): Om Bhanave Namaha

Inhale, and step your right leg back into a lunge, with your left knee bent at a 90° angle. Lift chest, gaze slightly upward. Engage the core and open the hip flexors.

5. Dandasana (Stick pose/plank): Om Khagaya Namaha

Exhale, and step the left foot back too. Form a straight line from head to heels. Hands under shoulders, engage thighs and core. Breathe steadily.

6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight‑limbed salute): Om Pusne Namaha

Lower knees, chest, and chin to the floor. Keep hips slightly elevated. Touch eight parts (toes, knees, chest, chin, hands). Hold your breath, maintaining the body alignment, just like Malaika Arora.

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose): Om Hiranyagarbhaya Namaha

Inhale, slide forward, and lift your chest up gently. Press palms down, elbows bent. Activate the back muscles, stretch the chest, and keep the pelvis grounded to perform the cobra pose.

8. Parvatasana (Mountain pose/downward dog): Om Maricaye Namaha

Exhale, lift hips high, forming an inverted V. Press heels toward the floor, head relaxed between arms, spine elongated, and shoulders away from ears.

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose): Om Adityaya Namaha

Inhale, bring the right foot forward between your hands, and lower the left knee. Lift the chest and gaze upward, stretching the front body.

10. Padahastasana (Hand to foot pose): Om Savitre Namaha

Exhale, bringing the left foot forward to meet the right. Fold over both legs again, palms beside feet, and relax the spine and hamstrings, just like Malaika Arora.

11. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised arms pose): Om Arkaya Namaha

Inhale, sweep arms up overhead, and stretch back slightly. Lift the chest, lengthen through the sides, and gaze softly upward or forward.

12. Pranamasana (Prayer pose): Om Bhaskaraya Namaha

Exhale, then bring your palms back to your chest. Stand tall, shoulders relaxed. Breathe steadily and maintain calm throughout the movement.

Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar, the traditional sun salutation sequence, offers a powerful blend of physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. Known to be a full-body workout, it energizes the body, stretches all major muscle groups, and strengthens the core, back, arms, and legs. In fact, it is one of the best yoga cardio workouts that can help you shed that extra weight. When practiced regularly, Surya Namaskar supports cardiovascular health, hormonal balance, digestion, and weight loss, and even promotes glowing skin, as per the Journal of Neonatal Surgery. It can also help manage stress and alleviate depression, promoting overall mental health.

So, ladies, what are you waiting for? Get on that yoga mat to ensure you stay fit and reap all these health benefits of Surya Namaskar, just like Malaika Arora!