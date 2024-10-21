Malaika Arora finds inner peace with these 2 yoga poses

Malaika Arora, a well-known Bollywood celebrity and fitness enthusiast, is widely recognised for her commitment to yoga and wellness. Known as a ‘yogini,’ she actively shares her fitness journey on social media, inspiring fans to embrace a healthy lifestyle. Her Instagram account is a treasure trove of workout tips and motivational content, showcasing her dedication to yoga practice. Following her father’s passing, Malaika recently shared soothing yoga poses known to promote mental peace and tranquillity that would calm the mind. If you are someone who has a stressful lifestyle or is facing challenges, these poses can be gentle to promote relaxation and emotional balance.
In the Instagram reel, Malaika Arora can be seen performing an eagle pose and a cow face pose and she captioned the video, “This part of my life is called PEACE!” Not just the B-town diva, these poses offer several benefits and promote a sense of calm and peace.
Eagle pose (Garudasana) is a standing balance pose that involves twisting one arm over the other and one leg over the other. This pose offers numerous benefits as it targets calves, ankles, thighs, and hip muscles, helping improve balance and core strength. Plus, it stretches the hips, thighs, and shoulders, enhancing flexibility and promoting a greater range of motion. The pose encourages mindfulness and deep breathing that can help reduce mental health issues such as stress and anxiety. It also stimulates blood circulation throughout the body, allowing organs to function properly. What’s more? The eagle pose aids in improving body posture by aligning the spine and strengthening the lower body.
Here are 8 simple steps to do eagle pose at home and gain all the benefits it has to offer you, just like Malaika Arora:
Cow-face pose (Gomukhasana) is a seated yoga pose where you stack your knees and stretch your arms behind your back. When practiced regularly, this pose helps improve flexibility and release tension in the hips and shoulders. The pose offers numerous benefits, including stretching the hips and chest muscles, improving body posture, reducing stress and anxiety, and enhancing blood circulation throughout the body. While it primarily stretches the hip flexors, glutes, and chest, it also targets the shoulders, triceps, and lower back. Overall, it is a great way to increase flexibility and promote relaxation.
Following these 7 simple steps can help you perform the cow-face pose easily without any strain:
Both cow-face pose and eagle pose enhance flexibility and endurance, but they may not be suitable for everyone. People with knee injuries, hip problems, or serious shoulder issues should steer clear of these poses, as their deep joint flexion and rotation can worsen these conditions. Additionally, pregnant women, particularly in the later stages, should avoid these poses due to abdominal pressure. It is a good idea to consult a healthcare professional or a yoga instructor to determine if these poses are safe for you.
