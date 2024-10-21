Malaika Arora finds inner peace with these 2 yoga poses

Malaika Arora recently shared her favourite calming yoga poses that promote mental clarity. So, if you are looking for peace of mind, this is what you need!

Malaika Arora, a well-known Bollywood celebrity and fitness enthusiast, is widely recognised for her commitment to yoga and wellness. Known as a ‘yogini,’ she actively shares her fitness journey on social media, inspiring fans to embrace a healthy lifestyle. Her Instagram account is a treasure trove of workout tips and motivational content, showcasing her dedication to yoga practice. Following her father’s passing, Malaika recently shared soothing yoga poses known to promote mental peace and tranquillity that would calm the mind. If you are someone who has a stressful lifestyle or is facing challenges, these poses can be gentle to promote relaxation and emotional balance.

Malaika Arora shares calming yoga poses

In the Instagram reel, Malaika Arora can be seen performing an eagle pose and a cow face pose and she captioned the video, “This part of my life is called PEACE!” Not just the B-town diva, these poses offer several benefits and promote a sense of calm and peace.

Find your Zen with these yoga poses approved by Malaika Arora:

1. Eagle pose (Garudasana)

Eagle pose (Garudasana) is a standing balance pose that involves twisting one arm over the other and one leg over the other. This pose offers numerous benefits as it targets calves, ankles, thighs, and hip muscles, helping improve balance and core strength. Plus, it stretches the hips, thighs, and shoulders, enhancing flexibility and promoting a greater range of motion. The pose encourages mindfulness and deep breathing that can help reduce mental health issues such as stress and anxiety. It also stimulates blood circulation throughout the body, allowing organs to function properly. What’s more? The eagle pose aids in improving body posture by aligning the spine and strengthening the lower body.

How to perform an eagle pose?

Here are 8 simple steps to do eagle pose at home and gain all the benefits it has to offer you, just like Malaika Arora:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Distribute your weight evenly on both feet and engage your core.

Slightly bend your knees, keeping your back straight. This will help you find balance and prepare for the pose.

Lift your right leg and cross it over your left. If possible, hook the right foot behind the left calf. If that is too challenging, just rest it on the calf.

Extend your arms forward at shoulder height. Cross your left arm over your right at the elbows, then bend your elbows and wrap the right arm around the left, touching the palms together if you can.

Focus on a point in front of you to help maintain balance. Engage your core and keep your shoulders down and relaxed.

As you settle into the pose, lift your elbows to shoulder height and breathe deeply.

Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds, focusing on your breath and maintaining your balance.

2. Cow face pose (Gomukhasana)

Cow-face pose (Gomukhasana) is a seated yoga pose where you stack your knees and stretch your arms behind your back. When practiced regularly, this pose helps improve flexibility and release tension in the hips and shoulders. The pose offers numerous benefits, including stretching the hips and chest muscles, improving body posture, reducing stress and anxiety, and enhancing blood circulation throughout the body. While it primarily stretches the hip flexors, glutes, and chest, it also targets the shoulders, triceps, and lower back. Overall, it is a great way to increase flexibility and promote relaxation.

How to perform the cow-face pose?

Following these 7 simple steps can help you perform the cow-face pose easily without any strain:

Begin seated on your yoga mat with your legs extended in front of you.

Bend your knees, bringing your feet toward your hips. Cross your right knee over your left knee to sit in Sukhasana pose. Your feet should be positioned outside your hips.

Make sure your right foot is behind your left hip and your left foot is behind your right hip. Keep both feet flexed.

Sit up tall, keeping your back straight. Engage your core to maintain the pose.

Extend your right arm straight up, then bend the elbow, reaching your hand down your back. With your left arm, reach behind your back and try to clasp your right fingers. If you cannot reach it, use a strap or towel to hold it.

Take a few deep breaths, allowing your shoulders to relax and your chest to open. Stay in this pose for 30 seconds to a minute.

Release your arms, uncross your legs, and switch to the other side, repeating the same steps.

Who should avoid these poses?

Both cow-face pose and eagle pose enhance flexibility and endurance, but they may not be suitable for everyone. People with knee injuries, hip problems, or serious shoulder issues should steer clear of these poses, as their deep joint flexion and rotation can worsen these conditions. Additionally, pregnant women, particularly in the later stages, should avoid these poses due to abdominal pressure. It is a good idea to consult a healthcare professional or a yoga instructor to determine if these poses are safe for you.