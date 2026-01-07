Search HealthShots…
How to maintain consistent fitness habits: Expert shares 3 secrets

Get tips from experts on how to keep up your fitness habits. Start with small goals, plan your workouts, and mix things up to stay motivated.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 7 Jan 2026, 06:25 pm IST
Inputs from
Yash Agarwal
Fitness
Adopt new habits slowly and steadily. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Just a few days into the New Year, many people tend to feel excited about new resolutions or get inspired by a lively Instagram post to set a fitness goal. However, just a few weeks in, that excitement starts to fade, and motivation dips, often leaving people stuck in a pattern of inconsistency. But how to follow fitness habits consistently?

How to stay consistent with fitness?

Sticking to a fitness routine is often harder than deciding to start one. We doubt ourselves, get distracted, or skip the gym because we prefer the couch. Fitness expert Yash Agarwal tells Health Shots: “Based on my own experiences with these ups and downs, I can share some tips to help you make your occasional workouts a regular habit.”

  1. Start small

To maintain your fitness habits, start small. It may seem strange, especially if you want to get into challenging workouts, but listen to this. When you begin a fitness journey, your body needs time to adjust to new exercises and schedules. “For example, if you jump straight into a high-intensity workout that leaves you breathless, you are more likely to quit your routine”, says the fitness expert. Start your workout journey with 20-30 minutes of light activity. Try gentle exercises like brisk walking, cycling, or basic bodyweight movements.

This gradual approach helps your muscles, lungs, heart, and joints acclimate to exercise without feeling overwhelmed. In the first month, set simple goals such as “I want to feel a bit stronger” or “I want to see my clothes fitting better.” “Breaking your routine into smaller parts helps you avoid burnout and boosts your confidence”, says the expert. Celebrate small achievements, such as completing five more minutes of exercise than last week or adding an extra set of push-ups. These small wins can help you create a lasting routine.

Your workouts won’t work out if your muscles aren’t strong, ladies. Image for representation purposes only. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

2. Schedule your workouts

Finding time for exercise can feel overwhelming. However, treating your workouts like important appointments can make a big difference. Just like you wouldn’t skip a doctor’s visit or an important meeting, don’t skip your workout session. “Set specific times in your weekly calendar for your fitness routine. For example, go to the gym at 7:30 AM twice a week or take a brisk 30-minute walk every other evening at 6 PM,” says Agarwal. Having a regular schedule helps you stay committed and accountable. Writing it down or setting a reminder can also help you stay on track with this plan.

Short workout sessions work really well. Research from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute shows that regular, brief workouts can improve heart health over time. “Make these workouts a priority, and soon, your body will start to want to move more. To stay consistent with your exercise, consider joining a workout group or finding a workout buddy,” shares the expert. This way, you can hold each other accountable and make exercise a fun, social activity rather than a chore.

3. Keep variety in your workouts

Doing the same workout every week can get boring. When things are predictable, you might lose motivation and think, “I’ll skip the gym today.” To avoid this, add some variety to your routine. Change up your workouts each week. “Mix cardio, strength training, yoga, and fun activities like dance classes or hiking”, says the expert. Adding yoga sessions helps improve flexibility, strength, and relaxation. It’s a great way to connect with your body and feel balanced.

You can easily use resistance bands in your home workouts. They offer flexibility, and you don’t need a full gym to get a good workout. These bands help build muscle strength, improve your mobility, and enhance your warm-up routine. “Trying out different fitness classes, apps, or challenges can help boost your motivation”, says the expert. Whether you enjoy kickboxing, Pilates, or outdoor boot camps, find activities that excite you. It’s important to engage your mind as well as your body; the more fun you have, the more likely you are to keep showing up.

