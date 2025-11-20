Worried about your parents’ knee pain? 7 expert-recommended exercises for seniors

Knee pain in older adults is common, but the right knee exercises can help restore strength and stability. Perform these 7 gentle, beginner-friendly movements to support better walking.

If your parents are beginning to struggle with walking, climbing stairs, or getting up from a chair, it is a sign that their knee strength may be declining. The knee joint naturally loses strength over time, and factors like a sedentary lifestyle, arthritis, and muscle loss can make everyday movement harder. But simple, low-impact exercises can make a huge difference. Helping older adults strengthen their knees not only reduces pain but also improves balance and mobility and reduces the risk of future injuries.

Benefits of knee-strengthening exercises

Regular knee-strengthening exercises help reduce pain, improve mobility, and support joint stability by building the muscles around your knees. “Strong quadriceps, hamstrings, and glute muscles take pressure off the knee joint, making daily activities easier and lowering your risk of arthritis-related pain as you grow older,” Yash Aggarwal tells Health Shots.

A study published in Frontiers in Physiology found that targeted leg exercises significantly reduce knee pain and improve long-term function. Exercise also boosts blood flow to the knee area, helping tissues heal faster and preventing stiffness. However, anyone experiencing ongoing knee pain should consult a healthcare professional before starting a new routine.

7 best exercises for stronger knees

Here are some of the best exercises your parents can perform at home easily to strengthen their knees:

1. Hip thrust

This exercise strengthens the glutes and hamstrings, which support the knees during walking and standing. Stronger glutes reduce pressure on the knee joint, lowering the risk of pain and instability. Steps:

Sit on the floor with your upper back resting against a bench or sofa.

Bend your knees and plant your feet hip-width apart.

Push through your heels and lift your hips upward.

Squeeze your glutes at the top.

Lower slowly and repeat.

2. Mini lunge

Mini lunges help strengthen the quadriceps and improve knee alignment during movement. They also enhance balance and stability, making daily activities like climbing stairs easier. Steps:

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.

Step one foot forward slightly (not a full lunge).

Bend both knees just a little, keeping the movement controlled.

Push back to the starting position.

Repeat on both sides.

3. Feet raises (Toe Lifts)

This move activates the lower-leg muscles that support the knee and ankle. It improves balance and prevents wobbling while walking, especially in older adults. Steps:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Slowly rise onto your toes.

Hold for two seconds.

Lower back down slowly.

Repeat 10–15 times.

4. Standing side leg raise

Side leg raises strengthen the hip abductors, which help strengthen knees. They also improve side-to-side movement, reducing the risk of falls. Steps:

Stand straight, holding a wall or chair for support.

Lift one leg out to the side without leaning.

Pause for a moment.

Slowly bring the leg back.

Repeat on both sides.

5. Calf raises

Calf raises build strength in the calves, which absorb impact and ease pressure on the knees. They also improve blood circulation and support smoother, more stable walking. Steps:

Stand upright with hands on a wall for balance.

Lift your heels off the ground.

Hold briefly at the top.

Lower slowly.

Repeat for 12–15 reps.

6. Quadriceps stretch

Stretching the quadriceps loosens tight muscles that often pull on the knee joint. It improves flexibility, reduces stiffness and alleviates knee discomfort. Steps:

Stand using a wall for balance.

Hold your ankle and bring your heel toward your glute.

Keep your knees close together.

Hold for 15–20 seconds.

Switch sides.

7. Leg extensions

Leg extensions directly strengthen the quadriceps, the main muscles that support the knees. This helps improve knee stability, especially during standing or getting up from a chair. Steps:

Sit on a chair with your back straight.

Slowly extend one leg forward until it’s straight.

Hold for two seconds.

Lower gently.

Repeat on both legs.

Perform these exercises regularly to boost knee strength and mobility!