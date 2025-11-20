Worried about your parents’ knee pain? 7 expert-recommended exercises for seniors

If your parents are beginning to struggle with walking, climbing stairs, or getting up from a chair, it is a sign that their knee strength may be declining. The knee joint naturally loses strength over time, and factors like a sedentary lifestyle, arthritis, and muscle loss can make everyday movement harder. But simple, low-impact exercises can make a huge difference. Helping older adults strengthen their knees not only reduces pain but also improves balance and mobility and reduces the risk of future injuries.
Regular knee-strengthening exercises help reduce pain, improve mobility, and support joint stability by building the muscles around your knees. “Strong quadriceps, hamstrings, and glute muscles take pressure off the knee joint, making daily activities easier and lowering your risk of arthritis-related pain as you grow older,” Yash Aggarwal tells Health Shots.
A study published in Frontiers in Physiology found that targeted leg exercises significantly reduce knee pain and improve long-term function. Exercise also boosts blood flow to the knee area, helping tissues heal faster and preventing stiffness. However, anyone experiencing ongoing knee pain should consult a healthcare professional before starting a new routine.
Here are some of the best exercises your parents can perform at home easily to strengthen their knees:
This exercise strengthens the glutes and hamstrings, which support the knees during walking and standing. Stronger glutes reduce pressure on the knee joint, lowering the risk of pain and instability. Steps:
Mini lunges help strengthen the quadriceps and improve knee alignment during movement. They also enhance balance and stability, making daily activities like climbing stairs easier. Steps:
This move activates the lower-leg muscles that support the knee and ankle. It improves balance and prevents wobbling while walking, especially in older adults. Steps:
Side leg raises strengthen the hip abductors, which help strengthen knees. They also improve side-to-side movement, reducing the risk of falls. Steps:
Calf raises build strength in the calves, which absorb impact and ease pressure on the knees. They also improve blood circulation and support smoother, more stable walking. Steps:
Stretching the quadriceps loosens tight muscles that often pull on the knee joint. It improves flexibility, reduces stiffness and alleviates knee discomfort. Steps:
Leg extensions directly strengthen the quadriceps, the main muscles that support the knees. This helps improve knee stability, especially during standing or getting up from a chair. Steps:
Perform these exercises regularly to boost knee strength and mobility!
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.