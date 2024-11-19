Is walking with a weighted vest good for you?

Walking with a weighted vest can help you burn more calories and muscle strength. Know the potential benefits and risks of this popular fitness trend.

Not only is walking an excellent approach to enhancing your health, but it’s very easy to incorporate in your schedule. This low-impact workout offers numerous advantages such as boosting cardiovascular wellness and improving mental health. However, some fitness enthusiasts take their walking routine to the next level by incorporating weighted vests. Walking with a weighted vest has gained popularity recently. The vest can be used as a tool to enhance workouts and push physical boundaries. By adding extra resistance, these vests can potentially increase calorie burn, build muscle strength, and improve overall fitness.

Walking with a weighted vest: Is it beneficial for you?

Here are some of the potential benefits of this way of walking:

1. Aids in weight loss

Walking with a weighted vest can be an effective tool for weight loss, as found in a study published in the Journal of Osteoporosis Physical Activities. You can raise the intensity of your workout and burn more calories by adding more resistance. A calorie deficit, which is necessary for weight loss, may result from this increased burning of calories. Training with weights can also improve your metabolism by increasing your muscle mass, which will enable you to shed more kilos even when you are not moving. To get the most out of weight loss, weighted vest walking must be combined with a healthy diet and way of living.

2. Enhances muscle strength

Walking with a weighted vest increases muscle strength by providing additional resistance to your muscles. “When you wear a weighted vest, your body has to work harder to move against the extra weight, which stimulates muscle growth and strength development,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. This is especially beneficial for the leg muscles, core muscles, and upper body muscles, depending on the design and fit of the vest. The increased demand on your muscles leads to microscopic tears in the muscle fibers, which then repair and grow stronger, resulting in increased muscle mass and strength over time.

3. Improves cardiovascular wellness

Walking with a weighted vest may help to improve cardiovascular health, as found in a study published in the journal Preventive Medicine. By raising your heart rate and increasing oxygen consumption, the additional weight enhances your workout. Your heart muscle becomes faster as a result of this increased cardiac demand, improving its ability to pump blood throughout your body. Regular walking while wearing a weighted vest can enhance your fitness overall, lower blood pressure, and lower the risk of heart disease. It can also improve blood circulation, which ensures that your organs and tissues receive oxygen and nutrients effectively.

4. Boosts bone density

This can help boost bone density by applying stress to the bones, as found in a study published in the Journal of Osteoporosis Physical Activities. Walking with a weighted vest, especially with added weight, can increase force on your bones. This can stimulate bone remodeling, a process where old bone tissue is broken down and replaced with new, stronger bone tissue. This process helps to increase bone mineral density, making your bones stronger and less susceptible to fractures. Regular weighted vest walking can be particularly beneficial for postmenopausal women who are at higher risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weakened bones.

5. Keeps stress at bay

Walking with a weighted vest can be an effective way to reduce stress. Physical activity, in general, is known to release endorphins. These are natural mood elevators that can help alleviate stress and anxiety, as per a study published in the journal Cureus. The added intensity of walking with a weighted vest can further enhance this stress-reducing effect. As you push your body to work harder, you may experience a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction, which can help boost your mood and reduce stress levels. Additionally, regular exercise can improve sleep quality, which is crucial for managing stress and promoting overall well-being.

How to walk with a weighted vest?

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to walk with a weighted vest, as explained by the expert.

1. Choose the right vest

Start with a lightweight vest and gradually increase the weight as you get stronger. A good starting point is 10-15 percent of your body weight. Ensure the vest fits snugly but comfortably. It should not restrict your movement or cause discomfort.

2. Proper posture

Maintain an upright posture with your shoulders back and your chest lifted. Walk with a natural posture. Another thing to keep in mind is to make sure to avoid any exaggerated movements.

3. Start slowly

Begin with a 5-10 minute warm-up, such as light jogging or stretching. As you begin this workout, start with short walks. You may gradually increase the duration and intensity of your workouts as your body gets used to it.

4. Mindful walking

Pay attention to your form and technique. When you are walking, avoid leaning forward or hunching your shoulders. Breathe deeply and rhythmically to maintain a steady pace.

5. Listen to your body

If you experience pain or discomfort, take a break and rest. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water before, during, and after your workout.

What to remember while walking with a weighted vest

Here is what you should keep in mind:

Incorporate different terrains , such as hills or stairs, to challenge your muscles and improve your overall fitness.

, such as hills or stairs, to challenge your muscles and improve your overall fitness. You can also use a weighted vest for other exercises like squats, lunges, or push-ups to enhance your workout.

like squats, lunges, or push-ups to enhance your workout. If you have any underlying health conditions or concerns, consult with a healthcare professional before starting a new workout routine.

By following these steps and listening to your body, you can safely and effectively incorporate walking with a weighted vest into your fitness regimen.

Side effects of walking with a weighted vest

While walking with a weighted vest offers many benefits, it’s important to be aware of potential side effects:

The added weight can put extra strain on your joints, particularly your knees and hips. This can lead to joint pain or even long-term damage if not used correctly.

on your joints, particularly your knees and hips. This can lead to joint pain or even long-term damage if not used correctly. The weight of the vest can alter your natural gait and posture, potentially leading to back pain or other musculoskeletal issues.

and posture, potentially leading to back pain or other musculoskeletal issues. The weight of the vest can restrict your range of motion , especially in certain movements like reaching or twisting.

, especially in certain movements like reaching or twisting. Wearing a weighted vest in hot weather can increase your body temperature , leading to discomfort and potential heat-related illnesses.

, leading to discomfort and potential heat-related illnesses. It is easy to overdo it with a weighted vest, leading to fatigue, muscle strain, and increased risk of injury.

To minimise these risks, it is crucial to start with a lightweight vest and gradually increase the weight over time. Pay attention to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard. If you experience any pain or discomfort, reduce the weight or take a break.