Running in cold weather: 7 tips for exercising outdoors during winter

Do you avoid exercising outside in winter? Running in cold weather is great for your health. Follow these tips to make winter running beneficial and fun.

Seasons don’t matter to people who enjoy running outdoors. Whether it is hot outside or windy and chilly, they will put on their sneakers and head out for a run. But there are some who prefer the treadmill, especially during cold weather. You may wonder if working out indoors is better for your heart and lungs than running in cold weather. Turns out, winter running has some health benefits. If burning calories is on your mind, and you don’t have any heart condition, you should exercise outdoors this winter. But before heading out for a run, take certain precautions.

What are the benefits of running in cold weather?

Running in winter is not a bad idea, in fact it can be beneficial for your overall health. Here are some of the benefits you should know:

1. Improves cardiovascular efficiency

“Winter running reduces strain on your heart, as your body does not need to work as hard to cool down,” says physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai. This allows your cardiovascular system to function more efficiently, focusing on oxygen delivery to muscles. Exercising in the cold increases body tolerance to stressors, and reduces the risks of cardiovascular diseases, as per a study published in the Life Sciences journal in 2023.

It is beneficial for healthy individuals, but those with heart conditions should consult a doctor before running in cold weather, as it may strain their heart. The effects of cold and exercise may contribute to high morbidity and mortality rate when it comes to people with cardiovascular diseases, as per research published in the Temperature journal in 2018.

2. May reduce inflammation and swelling

Running in cold weather may help reduce inflammation by constricting blood vessels, and minimising swelling in the body. “After your run, your body warms up then you will notice an increase in your blood flow. This aids in recovery following the workout,” shares the expert.

3. Helps burn fat

Running during winter boosts calorie burning as your body works to maintain its core temperature. During a 2014 study, published by the US National Institutes Of Health, participants who were exposed to cooler temperatures for one month saw a significant increase in brown fat. “Cold temperatures help to activate brown fat, which burns calories rather than storing them to generate heat. This will help with fat loss and support weight management,” says Dr Ashai.

4. Enhances endurance and stamina

Winter running builds endurance and stamina by increasing energy expenditure as your body works to maintain a stable core temperature. “Over time, this will help your body to use oxygen more efficiently. It also strengthens your ability to sustain any physical activity,” says the expert.

5. Reduces exposure to heat stress

Running during winter reduces heat stress, which is a common issue in warmer months. Unlike hot weather, where the body works hard to cool itself, cold air helps maintain a stable core temperature, preventing dehydration, fatigue, and overheating, and improving performance.

Is running in cold weather good for the lungs?

Exercising during winter is safe for most people. Even when the temperature is extremely low during winter, the air you breathe reaches the body temperature by the time it reaches the lungs, according to the American Lung Association. However, you should cover your nose and mouth with a scarf or muffler to warm and humidify the air when you breathe while running in cold weather. This will reduce the potentially irritating effect on the airways.

Also, those with respiratory conditions need to check with their doctor before working out in the cold. “People with asthma or chronic bronchitis must be cautious, as their symptoms may aggravate during winter workout,” says Dr Ashai.

Running in cold weather: Precautions to take

1. Dress in layers

Go for moisture-wicking layers, which will be close to your skin. Then insulating layers to retain your body heat, and then a wind-resistant outer shell. Do not overdress, as the body heats up in exercise and overheating can lead to sweating and eventual cooling, which can accelerate the risks of hypothermia, a condition that happens when the core body temperature goes below 35 degrees Celsius.

2. Cover hands and feet

“In cold weather, the supply of blood flows to the body organs, so there is relatively less supply for extremities,” says the expert. Wear gloves, woolen socks to keep you warm, and running shoes with good grip value to avoid slipping while exercising outdoors.

3. Proper warm-up

Injuries tend to occur when muscles are cold. To prevent injuries, warm-up by not only dressing up in comfortable clothes, but also by doing stretches before running. “It is better to do warm-up exercises and lighter movements indoors or in a covered area before taking the workout outside,” says the expert.

4. Stay hydrated

People tend to feel less thirsty during colder temperatures; however, the loss of water in sweat and respiration can still be significant. If you are a runner, hydrate before, during, and after exercising to avoid dehydration. You can drink water or healthy beverages to stay well hydrated.

5. Watch out for frostbite and hypothermia

After getting exposed to cold air, frostbite can come on very rapidly. Your nose, cheeks, and ears will be mostly affected. Be aware of numbness, tingling, and other early warnings of frostbite, and head inside if the temperature drops close to freezing.

6. Wear reflective gear

Winter days are short, so visibility is poor, especially during dawn and dusk. “Wearing reflective gear, clothes or accessories will make you visible to others who are also running, biking or driving,” says the expert. This way, you don’t have to worry about accidents or injuries.

7. Stop if your body hurts

Following warm-up exercises, start slow while running in cold weather. After covering some distance, if your head or chest starts to hurt, or you feel out of breath, don’t continue running. Go back home and rest, but if you still feel something is wrong, reach out to a doctor.

Running in cold weather has benefits, but it does require proper preparation and awareness. However, seniors or people with health issues like respiratory and heart problems should avoid winter running.