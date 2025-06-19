International Yoga Day Sale: Up to 70% off on yoga mats, blocks, and other props for home practice

Celebrate International Yoga Day 2025 with this Amazon Sale. It is offering up to 70% off on the best yoga props.

Yoga is a path to physical vitality, mental clarity, and emotional balance. In fact, there is the International Yoga Day, which is observed on June 21 across the globe. It celebrates the transformative power of this ancient practice. From improving posture and flexibility to reducing stress and enhancing mindfulness, yoga offers benefits that extend far beyond the mat. And while dedication fuels your journey, the right yoga props can provide the support, stability, and alignment needed to deepen your practice safely. Whether you are easing into your first downward dog or exploring advanced poses, tools like mats, blocks, straps, and wheels can help you move with confidence. As the world unites to embrace yoga, it is the perfect time to equip yourself with the essentials that elevate every breath and stretch. Explore the Amazon Sale and get up to 70% off on the best yoga accessories. {{{htmlData}}}

International Yoga Day 2025: 8 top-rated yoga props

Yoga offers several benefits, including lowering the resting heart rate, increasing endurance and improving the maximum uptake and utilisation of oxygen during exercise, as per the International Journal of Yoga. These yoga props can elevate your practice and help you achieve your goals.

1. Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Strap

Celebrate International Yoga Day with this premium Wiselife yoga mat, which is designed for precision and comfort. Its alignment lines guide your postures, while the 6mm TPE cushioning supports joints during long sessions. Non-slip, extra-long, and lightweight, the best yoga mat is perfect for yogis of all levels. With a free strap included, this mat enhances balance, grip, and alignment. It is an essential companion for your yoga journey, whether at home or in the studio.

Features:

Material: Thermoplastic elastomers

Product care instruction: Hand wash only

Special feature: Lightweight, non-slip, portable

2. FEGSY Yoga Block Set of 2 with Strap

A must-have for beginners and advanced practitioners alike, this FEGSY yoga block and strap combo improves balance, posture, and flexibility. It is crafted from high-density EVA foam, which offers stable support while the strap assists in deepening stretches. Light, travel-friendly, and safe even with sweat, the best yoga blocks add ease and comfort to every pose. It is a perfect pick for your International Yoga Day practice or everyday fitness routine.

Features:

Material: Foam

Special feature: Easy to travel, Non-slip

Benefits: Promotes better balance

3. Boldfit Yoga Belt with Adjustable D-Ring

Support your yoga journey this International Yoga Day 2025 with Boldfit’s durable yoga strap. Made from sturdy, soft cotton with a secure D-ring buckle, the best yoga belt provides extra stability and flexibility in challenging stretches. It is ideal for yoga, therapy, and rehab as it helps improve alignment and range of motion. Lightweight and easy to carry, it is a valuable prop for anyone looking to deepen their practice with confidence.

Feature:

Material: Cotton

Special feature: Adjustable D-ring

Benefits: Extra stability and flexibility

4. Wiselife Yoga Wheel

This International Yoga Day, elevate your backbends and relieve tension with the Wiselife Yoga Wheel. Designed for comfort and support, the best yoga wheel helps release muscle tightness and improve posture through deep stretches. Its sweat-resistant, padded surface ensures safe and slip-free use. Lightweight and portable, this wheel is a great prop for enhancing spine flexibility, improving balance, and exploring new movements, which makes it perfect for daily use or mindful celebrations.

Features:

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Benefits: Back pain relief

Special feature: Sweat resistant, portable

5. Strauss Yoga Socks

Enhance your grip and hygiene this International Yoga Day with Strauss non-slip yoga socks. These toeless socks provide barefoot sensitivity while offering extra traction, especially useful on shared studio mats. Designed for Pilates, barre, or dance-inspired yoga, they ensure stability in every movement. It is made from stretchable, breathable fabric, which supports balance and prevents slips. This makes them an ideal prop for comfortable, focused practice on and off the mat.

Features:

Material: Spandex, combed cotton

Special feature: Eco-friendly

Benefits: Keeps the feet dry

6. Fitness Mantra Kids Panda Yoga Mat

Make yoga fun for little ones this International Yoga Day with the Fitness Mantra kids mat. Designed with playful animal prints, this non-toxic, cushioned mat provides a soft and safe base for children’s yoga. Its non-slip surface helps prevent falls, while the compact size fits young yogis perfectly. Easy to carry and clean, this best yoga mat for kids is a thoughtful prop to introduce mindfulness and movement to kids in an engaging way.

Features:

Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Product care instruction: Hand wash only

Special feature: Non-toxic

7. Strauss Yoga Knee & Elbow Cushion Pad

Protect your joints during practice this International Yoga Day with Strauss knee and elbow pads. Crafted from thick, high-density foam, they offer plush comfort and stability during floor poses, planks, or meditation. Their textured, non-slip surface keeps them in place, while the compact design ensures portability. It is a great prop for anyone seeking extra joint support and comfort.

Features:

Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Special feature: Lightweight, portable

Benefits: Safeguard your knees during yoga practice

8. The Complete Book of Yoga by Swami Vivekananda

Dive deeper into your practice this International Yoga Day with this timeless guide by Swami Vivekananda. Covering Karma, Bhakti, Raja, and Jnana yoga, this yoga book offers profound insights into yoga’s spiritual and practical aspects. While some find the language simple and inspiring, others may prefer slower reading to absorb its depth. It is a thoughtful addition to your practice space, which makes it an intellectual prop that complements physical postures with ancient wisdom.

Features:

Benefits: Covers all four paths of yoga

Special feature: Durable and elegant

Specification: International bestseller

Why do yoga props matter?

Yoga props are valuable tools that enhance comfort, alignment, and accessibility in your practice. Mats with alignment lines improve posture precision while blocks and straps support deeper stretches and help maintain balance. Wheels help in spinal flexibility and backbends, reducing muscle tension, and knee pads offer joint protection during floor poses. Socks prevent slipping in dynamic sessions, and books deepen your understanding of yoga philosophy. So, this International Yoga Day, use these props to make yoga more inclusive, safe, and enriching for all levels.

Related FAQs When is International Yoga Day celebrated? International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21st to recognise yoga’s global impact on health and well-being. Why is International Yoga Day celebrated? It promotes the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga and encourages global awareness of holistic wellness practices. What are the key benefits of practicing yoga? Yoga improves flexibility, strength, mental clarity, stress relief, and overall well-being, which makes it a balanced mind-body fitness practice. How do I choose the right yoga props? Choose the prop based on your practice level, goals, material quality, portability, and specific support needed for comfort and alignment.