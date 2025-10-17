Yoga for bone health: 5 gentle asanas to improve strength and flexibility

Many of us forget how important it is to strengthen our bones, but they are important for our health. You might think bone health only matters when you’re older, but it’s important to care for your bones no matter your age. One effective way to improve bone health is through yoga. By using our body weight and gravity, yoga helps engage our muscles and bones together. Let us look at some simple yoga poses that can boost your bone health and help you build a strong future.
Why is yoga good for bone health?
Yoga is based on the idea of holistic health, which means it looks at the whole person: body, mind, and spirit. It is a low-impact exercise that is good for people of all ages. Practising yoga regularly can help your bones grow, strengthen your joints, and improve your balance. “As we age, we need to pay more attention to our bodies to stay strong”, Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots. Yoga helps us care for our bones through movement, posture, and focused breathing.
Muscles and bones work together for good health. When they work well together, they improve blood circulation, provide important nutrients, and enhance stability. With regular practice, you can encourage:
Joint lubrication: Enhanced movement and reduced stiffness.
Spinal alignment: “Improved posture and reduced back pain”, says the expert.
Connective tissue strengthening: Increased flexibility and injury prevention.
Which yoga pose is best for strong bones?
Let’s look at five gentle yoga poses shared by yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar that invite strength and flexibility into your bones and joints.
1. Tadasana (mountain pose)
Tadasana, or Mountain Pose, is a simple but important yoga pose. It serves as the basis for all standing poses.
Benefits:
Enhances posture by promoting proper alignment.
This activity strengthens bones by engaging the legs, spine, and abdomen.
Fosters mental focus through groundedness.
How to do it:
Stand tall with your feet together, grounding your weight evenly.
Engage your thighs, pull in your lower abdomen, and lengthen your spine.
Reach your arms overhead with your palms facing each other, and lift your heels slightly.
Hold for a few breaths, breathing deeply.
2. Trikonasana (triangle pose)
This standing pose is excellent for stretching your spine and improving flexibility.
Benefits:
Opens the hips and chest, alleviating tension.
Strengthens the legs and spine, essential for balance.
Improves body awareness, minimising the risk of falls.
How to do it:
Stand with your feet wide apart, then extend your arms parallel to the floor.
Reach one arm out to the side, hinging at the hip to place your hand on your ankle or a block.
Extend your other arm upwards and look towards your raised hand.
Hold for several breaths before switching sides.
3. Setu bandhasana (bridge pose)
A compassionate pose that focuses on the spine and hips.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.
Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!