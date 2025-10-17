Yoga for bone health: 5 gentle asanas to improve strength and flexibility

Try these 5 yoga poses to build strong bones, increase flexibility, and support health and wellness through mindful movement and breathing.

Many of us forget how important it is to strengthen our bones, but they are important for our health. You might think bone health only matters when you’re older, but it’s important to care for your bones no matter your age. One effective way to improve bone health is through yoga. By using our body weight and gravity, yoga helps engage our muscles and bones together. Let us look at some simple yoga poses that can boost your bone health and help you build a strong future.

Why is yoga good for bone health?

Yoga is based on the idea of holistic health, which means it looks at the whole person: body, mind, and spirit. It is a low-impact exercise that is good for people of all ages. Practising yoga regularly can help your bones grow, strengthen your joints, and improve your balance. “As we age, we need to pay more attention to our bodies to stay strong”, Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots. Yoga helps us care for our bones through movement, posture, and focused breathing.

Muscles and bones work together for good health. When they work well together, they improve blood circulation, provide important nutrients, and enhance stability. With regular practice, you can encourage:

Joint lubrication: Enhanced movement and reduced stiffness.

Spinal alignment: “Improved posture and reduced back pain”, says the expert.

Connective tissue strengthening: Increased flexibility and injury prevention.

Which yoga pose is best for strong bones?

Let’s look at five gentle yoga poses shared by yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar that invite strength and flexibility into your bones and joints.

1. Tadasana (mountain pose)

Tadasana, or Mountain Pose, is a simple but important yoga pose. It serves as the basis for all standing poses.

Benefits:

Enhances posture by promoting proper alignment.

This activity strengthens bones by engaging the legs, spine, and abdomen.

Fosters mental focus through groundedness.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet together, grounding your weight evenly.

Engage your thighs, pull in your lower abdomen, and lengthen your spine.

Reach your arms overhead with your palms facing each other, and lift your heels slightly.

Hold for a few breaths, breathing deeply.

2. Trikonasana (triangle pose)

This standing pose is excellent for stretching your spine and improving flexibility.

Benefits:

Opens the hips and chest, alleviating tension.

Strengthens the legs and spine, essential for balance.

Improves body awareness, minimising the risk of falls.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet wide apart, then extend your arms parallel to the floor.

Reach one arm out to the side, hinging at the hip to place your hand on your ankle or a block.

Extend your other arm upwards and look towards your raised hand.

Hold for several breaths before switching sides.

3. Setu bandhasana (bridge pose)

A compassionate pose that focuses on the spine and hips.

Benefits:

This exercise may help reduce lower back pain and strengthen glutes and hamstrings.

Supports thyroid function, contributing to bone metabolism.

Gently opens the chest for improved lung capacity.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart.

Press your feet into the mat, lift your hips toward the ceiling, and clasp your hands beneath your back.

Breathe deeply, holding the pose for several breaths before releasing.

4. Vrikshasana (tree pose)

This balancing pose helps improve your stability and focus, which are important for bone safety.

Benefits:

Strengthens the legs while improving balance.

Encourages mental focus, which can help avert falls.

Enhances flexibility in the hips.

How to do it:

Stand tall and shift your weight onto one leg.

Place the opposite foot on the inner thigh or calf of the standing leg (avoid the knee).

Bring your hands to your heart or raise them overhead, gazing at a fixed point to maintain balance.

Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides.

5. Bhujangasana (cobra pose)

A good backbend opens the front of your body and strengthens your spine.

Benefits:

Increases spinal flexibility and strength.

Strengthens the arms and shoulders, supporting the upper body.

This exercise improves posture by elongating the front body.

How to do it:

Lie face down on the mat, placing your hands under your shoulders.

Gently press into your hands to lift your chest, keeping your elbows close to your sides.

Engage your back muscles as you lift, and hold the pose for a few breaths before lowering.