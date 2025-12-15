Hula hoop for weight loss: 7 exercises to burn belly fat and calories

Tired of the same old workouts? Hula hoop exercises are a fun, low-impact way to burn calories, tone muscles, and stay active.

Weight loss workouts do not always have to be intense, exhausting, or boring. Sometimes, adding a little fun is what helps you stay consistent. That is where hula hooping comes in. What may feel like a childhood game is actually an effective full-body workout that combines cardio, core engagement, and coordination. Hula hoop exercises keep your body in constant motion, helping burn calories while improving muscle tone. They work especially well for the waist, hips, arms, and legs, all while keeping your heart rate up. If staying motivated is your biggest challenge, hula hoop workouts can make weight loss feel less like a task and more like play.

Hula hoop exercises for weight loss

Here are 7 fun hula hoop exercises to lose weight and boost overall body strength:

1. Waist hooping

“This classic move targets the core, waist, and hips while boosting cardiovascular endurance,” according to fitness expert Yash Agarwal. It helps burn belly fat and improves posture over time. Here’s how to perform it:

Place the hoop around your waist.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Move your hips in a circular motion.

Keep your core engaged.

Continue for 1–2 minutes.

2. Hula hoop arm circles

This exercise strengthens arms and shoulders while improving coordination. It adds an upper-body challenge to your routine and helps tone arm muscles. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold the hoop with both hands.

Extend arms straight in front of you.

Rotate the hoop in circular motions.

Keep movements controlled.

Repeat for 30–45 seconds.

3. Hula hoop Russian twist

Targets obliques and core muscles, helping tone the waist and improve balance. Agarwal notes this move is great for tightening the midsection. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit on the floor holding the hoop.

Lean back slightly with knees bent.

Twist your torso side to side.

Tap the hoop on each side.

Repeat for 20–30 seconds.

4. Hula hoop squats

This exercise works the legs, glutes, and core while increasing calorie burn. It also improves lower-body strength and stability. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold the hoop in front of you.

Stand with feet wider than hips.

Lower into a squat.

Keep chest upright.

Return to standing and repeat.

5. Hula hoop V-sit

This exercise engages deep core muscles and improves balance. It also strengthens abs and supports better posture. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit on the floor holding the hoop.

Lift legs slightly off the ground.

Balance on your sit bones.

Hold the hoop forward.

Maintain for 15–20 seconds.

6. Hula hoop lunges

It targets thighs, glutes, and core while improving coordination. Agarwal says adding resistance, like a hoop, increases muscle activation. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold the hoop overhead.

Step forward into a lunge.

Keep your torso upright.

Push back to standing.

Switch legs and repeat.

7. Overhead hula hoop hold

It improves shoulder strength, posture, and core engagement while increasing heart rate gently. Here’s how to perform it:

Lift the hoop overhead.

Engage your core.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

Breathe steadily.

Lower and repeat.

So, what are you waiting for? Give these hula hoop exercises a try!